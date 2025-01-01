Menu
Films
Sunlight Jr.
Sunlight Jr. Movie Quotes
Richie
My daughter's gonna be an ass-kicker, like her mama!
Kathleen
It's all you wanted to do, just cry. And now look at you. There's two men out there in the kitchen fightin' over you, and you should be happy they both love you.
Melissa
That ain't love.
Kathleen
Richie doesn't hit you and never has, so you did good there.
Melissa
Tell your daddy to behave.
Kyle
He don't listen!
Kathleen
Kids! You give 'em an inch, they take a mile!
Edwin
Either he goes, or you both go.
Melissa
[about Justin]
My mother's probably egging him on, knowing her.
Richie
Your mother is an alcoholic bitch!
Melissa
Look who's talking!
Richie
Listen, I wanna talk to you about Justin. He's been hassling Melissa again, he's been showing up at her job, shit like that.
Kathleen
Well that's because the restraining order's up!
Richie
I'll just get my '9 and settle things the old-fashioned way. Boom!
Kathleen
You know his mama died?
Richie
Yeah? Sorry to hear that. Shit happens!
Kathleen
Yeah but I gotta pay Justin my rent now. That makes him my landlord.
Richie
So, do you think I can make an honest woman out of you?
Melissa
I've been a bad girl!
Richie
You certainly have. And you'll be an even worse girl in two minutes.
[first lines]
Richie
Mmm, what are you doing, babe?
Melissa
Going to work. It's rainin'.
Richie
No. I'll drive ya. I gotta cash my check.
Melissa
Well, hurry up. I'm gonna be late.
Richie
Well, good morning to you, too.
[sitting up]
Richie
Hm, look at you.
Melissa
What?
Richie
You look great. I love that color on you.
[last lines]
Richie
What about us? I want to be with you. I still do.
Melissa
For real?
[they kiss]
Melissa
Oh, Rich. You're not mad at me?
Richie
No. I'm not.
Melissa
It was hard, Rich.
Richie
Yeah.
Melissa
I ate a whole bag of doughnuts.
Richie
That's good. That's good.
Kathleen
You act like you're ten feet tall and bulletproof!
Richie
Yeah, I am!
Richie
She don't even care. I'm the one who feels like a piece of shit about it.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Matt Dillon
Tess Harper
Naomi Watts
Antoni Corone
