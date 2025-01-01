Menu
Kinoafisha Films Sunlight Jr. Sunlight Jr. Movie Quotes

Sunlight Jr. Movie Quotes

Richie My daughter's gonna be an ass-kicker, like her mama!
Kathleen It's all you wanted to do, just cry. And now look at you. There's two men out there in the kitchen fightin' over you, and you should be happy they both love you.
Melissa That ain't love.
Kathleen Richie doesn't hit you and never has, so you did good there.
Melissa Tell your daddy to behave.
Kyle He don't listen!
Kathleen Kids! You give 'em an inch, they take a mile!
Edwin Either he goes, or you both go.
Melissa [about Justin] My mother's probably egging him on, knowing her.
Richie Your mother is an alcoholic bitch!
Melissa Look who's talking!
Richie Listen, I wanna talk to you about Justin. He's been hassling Melissa again, he's been showing up at her job, shit like that.
Kathleen Well that's because the restraining order's up!
Richie I'll just get my '9 and settle things the old-fashioned way. Boom!
Kathleen You know his mama died?
Richie Yeah? Sorry to hear that. Shit happens!
Kathleen Yeah but I gotta pay Justin my rent now. That makes him my landlord.
Richie So, do you think I can make an honest woman out of you?
Melissa I've been a bad girl!
Richie You certainly have. And you'll be an even worse girl in two minutes.
[first lines]
Richie Mmm, what are you doing, babe?
Melissa Going to work. It's rainin'.
Richie No. I'll drive ya. I gotta cash my check.
Melissa Well, hurry up. I'm gonna be late.
Richie Well, good morning to you, too.
[sitting up]
Richie Hm, look at you.
Melissa What?
Richie You look great. I love that color on you.
[last lines]
Richie What about us? I want to be with you. I still do.
Melissa For real?
[they kiss]
Melissa Oh, Rich. You're not mad at me?
Richie No. I'm not.
Melissa It was hard, Rich.
Richie Yeah.
Melissa I ate a whole bag of doughnuts.
Richie That's good. That's good.
Kathleen You act like you're ten feet tall and bulletproof!
Richie Yeah, I am!
Richie She don't even care. I'm the one who feels like a piece of shit about it.
