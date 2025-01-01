Menu
Kinoafisha Films Maggie Maggie Movie Quotes

Maggie Movie Quotes

Maggie Vogel Dad, you've protected me all your life. Now it's my turn to protect you. There is life with you, not with me. Don't come looking for me. I'm safe. I'm fine.
Dr. Vern Kaplan Maggie, what happened here?
Wade Vogel She broke it.
Maggie Vogel I cut it off.
Dr. Vern Kaplan Why would you do such a thing?
Maggie Vogel What good's a finger if your arm is falling off?
Caroline Wade, please, just call them. It's time now. She has to go in.
Wade Vogel What if it was Molly or Bobby?
Caroline After everything that we've been through, you still think it's about that? I've loved her like she was my own but she's not her anymore. Wade, please!
[Gives Wade the poison cocktail]
Dr. Vern Kaplan This is what they give the quarantined. You want my personal opinion?
[Points at Wade's gun]
Dr. Vern Kaplan Use that instead.
Holt Quarantine rules apply to everybody, Wade.
Caroline Let me see.
Maggie Vogel Not too close.
Caroline I'll be fine.
Maggie Vogel Do you smell that?
Caroline No
Maggie Vogel Are you sure? It smells like food.
Caroline It's probably your father cooking up something he shouldn't have. I'll get the drops.
Dr. Vern Kaplan She's strong, but from what I have seen it is progressing fast in her. Pretty soon, she ain't gonna want any food. She's gonna want something more. Skin will start smelling like meat. When it finally happens, you are gonna have a few choices. One: take her to quarantine.
Wade Vogel I am not gonna do that.
Dr. Vern Kaplan I was not suggesting it. My report will say she is progressing slow, so it will buy you some time. Option two: We give her the cocktail they would give her in quarantine. At least this way she would be with you when she takes it, and not a bunch of strangers or other infected people. But you know how she does not feel anything right now? She will feel this. Reports say that it is painful. Extremely. All the way up till the end.
Wade Vogel What is option three?
Dr. Vern Kaplan Make it quick.
Maggie Vogel You spent two weeks out there looking for me?
Wade Vogel Yeah, I made a promise to your mother to ever protect you.
Maggie Vogel Yeah, but what about you guys? What if I hurt you?
Wade Vogel Don't worry. Caroline and David know the precautions.
Maggie Vogel You shouldn't have brought me back.
Maggie Vogel Mason's a dick.
Trent He's just afraid.
Maggie Vogel Yea, but he's still a dick.
[first lines]
Maggie Vogel [leaving a message] Dad, I've gone to the city. Please don't come for me. There's a curfew here. Just... just keep them safe. I'm sorry. I love you.
Wade Vogel [to a zombie] Please say something.
Wade Vogel Maggie, what happened? Maggie! Stop it! Stop it! Don't do this, not yet. Maggie, snap out of it. Come on.
Maggie Vogel Daddy? Daddy!
Wade Vogel That's my girl.
Doctor Mr. Bowman, I wouldn't normally release someone with this type of infection. I need you to follow the rules here. Quarantine is eight weeks in. She's probably going to show more signs of aggression band hunger. When that happens, say your goodbyes and get her straight into quarantine.
