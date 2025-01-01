CarolineIt's probably your father cooking up something he shouldn't have. I'll get the drops.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Vern KaplanShe's strong, but from what I have seen it is progressing fast in her. Pretty soon, she ain't gonna want any food. She's gonna want something more. Skin will start smelling like meat. When it finally happens, you are gonna have a few choices. One: take her to quarantine.
Dr. Vern KaplanI was not suggesting it. My report will say she is progressing slow, so it will buy you some time. Option two: We give her the cocktail they would give her in quarantine. At least this way she would be with you when she takes it, and not a bunch of strangers or other infected people. But you know how she does not feel anything right now? She will feel this. Reports say that it is painful. Extremely. All the way up till the end.
DoctorMr. Bowman, I wouldn't normally release someone with this type of infection. I need you to follow the rules here. Quarantine is eight weeks in. She's probably going to show more signs of aggression band hunger. When that happens, say your goodbyes and get her straight into quarantine.