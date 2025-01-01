Dr. Vern Kaplan She's strong, but from what I have seen it is progressing fast in her. Pretty soon, she ain't gonna want any food. She's gonna want something more. Skin will start smelling like meat. When it finally happens, you are gonna have a few choices. One: take her to quarantine.

Wade Vogel I am not gonna do that.

Dr. Vern Kaplan I was not suggesting it. My report will say she is progressing slow, so it will buy you some time. Option two: We give her the cocktail they would give her in quarantine. At least this way she would be with you when she takes it, and not a bunch of strangers or other infected people. But you know how she does not feel anything right now? She will feel this. Reports say that it is painful. Extremely. All the way up till the end.

Wade Vogel What is option three?