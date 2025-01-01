Lloyd ChristmasLegs are a little rubbery after all that time sitting here. Why don't you roll me inside? We'll get the nurse take the catheter out of me. I wanna see if my lizard's still spitting straight.
Harry DunneWe don't need nurses for that. I know how to do it.
Harry Dunne[Lloyd is in a catatonic state at a mental hospital]Come on, Lloyd. You gotta get over her. Mary Samsonite was just a girl. Besides, she's married. And even if it had worked out, would you really want ginger babies? Gross.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. PinchelowI know she will appreciate all the trouble you have come to find her. Let's call her.
Dr. PinchelowYou know, I always wondered what Penny's natural father was like. When my late wife and I adopted her, we didn't have much information her birth parents. We were told her mother was single, and that she was... Well...
AdeleYou can say it, dear. She was rumored to be a titanic whore.
Harry DunneThat's a lie! Fraida never stepped foot on the Titanic!
Lloyd ChristmasYou must be talking about the time she did the night crew on the Block Island Ferry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lloyd Christmas[Lloyd notices Harry has a meth dealer in their apartment]Who's the astronaut?
Harry DunneYeah, nice try, Snow White. Does the word "hot tub" jog your memory? If I recall, I played with your boobies for a long time that night. The mother boat, the windshield wipers, the punching bag.
Fraida FelcherYou know Harry, you can't get a woman pregnant by manhandling her breasts.
Harry DunneOh, really? Well, then, why'd your doorbells get so hard?
Lloyd ChristmasYeah. And did you forget about the French tickler in the back of the van?
Fraida FelcherPutting a frilly glow-in-the-dark condom on your finger is not the same as having sex.
[Lloyd and Harry toss their shakes behind them and they land on the windshield of Sea Bass' truck]
Sea BassWhat the hell!
[Sea Bass and his Trucker Pal sees Lloyd and Harry]
Trucker's PalKick his ass, Sea Bass!
Sea BassThose sons of bitches!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry DunneI wonder what it would have been like to raise a child.
[Harry daydreams of what life would have been like if he raised a daughter. First Harry teaches his toddler daughter how to do a stunt on her bike. Harry is then shown knocking one of his daughter's baby teeth out a few years later. We then see that Harry's now teenage daughter has had her first period]