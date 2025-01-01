Lloyd Christmas [Lloyd meets the now adult Billy 4C for the first time in 20 years] Hey Billy! I hear you got a lot of flockin' birds!

Billy Is that you, Lloyd?

Lloyd Christmas Very good. I didn't think you'd recognize me after all these years. So what you been up to, buddy boy? Seen any good movies lately?

[Harry nudges him]

Lloyd Christmas I mean, you know, like, on the radio?

Billy [Lloyd feeds some of Billy's parrots candy] What was that? Did you just feed them something?

Lloyd Christmas Relax. Just a little candy.

Billy You can't feed candy to birds! They're stomachs'll explode!

Lloyd Christmas Even if it's just a few Pop Rocks?

Billy Are you crazy? Pick those up! Pick 'em up!

Lloyd Christmas All right, all right! Sheesh. Well, nice catching up. See you later.

Billy Not If I see you first!

Lloyd Christmas Ha-ha! Good one!

Billy No, no, no. It's okay, Siskel. Daddy's not going to let them get anywhere near you.

Lloyd Christmas Lloyd Christmas, Harry Dunne: [Together at once] BOOGA!

[the pair frighten Billy]