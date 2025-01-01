Menu
Dumb and Dumber To Movie Quotes

Dumb and Dumber To Movie Quotes

Harry Dunne Whoa! Lloyd! Check out the hotties at 12 o'clock.
Lloyd Christmas That's almost three hours away. Can't I check them out now?
Harry Dunne I'm his associate, Dr. Christmas.
Dr. Meldmann Ah. Christmas, like the holiday?
Lloyd Christmas No, Like the tree.
Harry Dunne Lloyd, did you say something? That's it, kid. You can do it. Come on! Come on, come on, come on! Spit it out!
Lloyd Christmas GOT YA!
Harry Dunne Wh- Wh- Wh- What-What-What?
Lloyd Christmas You should see the look on your face! I got you so good!
Harry Dunne W- W- W- Wait, wait. Wait a second! Are you telling me that you were faking for 20 years?
Lloyd Christmas Uh-huh.
Harry Dunne So you mean you just wasted the best years of your life.
Lloyd Christmas Out the window.
Harry Dunne And you let me come here every Wednesday for like a thousand weeks and it was all just for a gag?
Lloyd Christmas Uh-huh!
Harry Dunne That's... awesome!
Lloyd Christmas Hey, Har. You wanna hear the second most annoying sound in the world?
Harry Dunne Sure.
[constantly rings the doorbell]
Harry Dunne Yeah, that's pretty annoying.
Lloyd Christmas No, not that.
Mrs. Stainer WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU DOING RINGING OUR DOORBELL LIKE THAT IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT?
Lloyd Christmas That!
Harry Dunne [Going through his extremely old mail left at his childhood home] Whoa. I got accepted at Arizona State.
Lloyd Christmas Hey, who's this?
Harry Dunne That's Butthole. I found him out in the alley.
Lloyd Christmas Why did you name him Butthole?
Harry Dunne Oh. 'Cause of this.
[shows the cat's butthole]
Lloyd Christmas Oh, yeah. Good name. Totally fits.
Harry Dunne Wait a minute. I know what you're up to mister. You wanna stay 'cause you're hot for my daughter.
Lloyd Christmas What?
Harry Dunne Am I right?
Lloyd Christmas What?
Harry Dunne Am I right?
Lloyd Christmas That's insane!
Harry Dunne How many days are in April?
Lloyd Christmas 30 days have September, all the rest I can't remember
Harry Dunne Must be 31 because nothing rhymes with August
Lloyd Christmas Nah I think it's 32 Harry. April's a leap month
Harry Dunne Lloyd? I think that was her "gran-gina."
Mrs. Snergle That's right. So you can cross that one off your bucket list.
Lloyd Christmas Lloyd Christmas, Harry Dunne: [to Dr. Walcott] Show us your tits!
Harry Dunne Both of 'em!
Lloyd Christmas Legs are a little rubbery after all that time sitting here. Why don't you roll me inside? We'll get the nurse take the catheter out of me. I wanna see if my lizard's still spitting straight.
Harry Dunne We don't need nurses for that. I know how to do it.
Lloyd Christmas Don't you have to...
[Harry pulls on the catheter, yanking Lloyd off the wheelchair]
Lloyd Christmas Oh, God!
Harry Dunne That things really taken root!
Lloyd Christmas [Harry and Lloyd mistake Freida as her daughter] Suck me sideways!
Harry Dunne You're the spitting image of her!
Fraida Felcher You morons! This is the return address. Her's is on the side with the stamp.
Lloyd Christmas But it's still uncanny!
Lloyd Christmas Hey, you guys want to play "He Who Smelt It"?
Harry Dunne Yeah.
Travis What's that?
Lloyd Christmas It's complicated, so pay attention. We put the windows up, first one who smells a fart gets a point. If you say who dealt it, double points.
Harry Dunne But if you say you smelled a fart and nobody farted, like if we were passing a slaughterhouse.
Lloyd Christmas False fart!
Harry Dunne You lose a point. And you can't smell your own farts either.
Travis What, are you kidding? No! No! I'm not gonna sit around sniffin' you guys's farts like some kind of truffle pig. Forget it!
Harry Dunne Okay, fine. Lloyd and I will play one-on-one.
Lloyd Christmas Yeah, head-to-head.
Travis How can you play one-on-one? If you smell a fart, and you didn't do it, isn't it obvious the other guy did?
Lloyd Christmas I thought you said you never played before.
Harry Dunne Yeah. Sound like he wrote the rule book.
Lloyd Christmas I think we might have a hustler, Har.
[first lines]
Asylum Nurse No. 1 There he is again.
Asylum Nurse #2 Almost two decades and he still comes.
Asylum Nurse No. 1 So sad.
Harry's Dad We love you, Harry.
Lloyd Christmas Do you love him long time?
Harry Dunne [Lloyd is in a catatonic state at a mental hospital] Come on, Lloyd. You gotta get over her. Mary Samsonite was just a girl. Besides, she's married. And even if it had worked out, would you really want ginger babies? Gross.
Dr. Pinchelow I know she will appreciate all the trouble you have come to find her. Let's call her.
[Hands over to Harry his cellphone]
Harry Dunne It's ringing!
Lloyd Christmas [Lloyd answers Penny's discarded cellphone] Whoever this is, we're in the middle of something very important here.
Harry Dunne [Oblivious Lloyd is speaking] This is your Dad!
Lloyd Christmas [to Penny's foster parents] Guys I know this is weird timing but I got to take this. It's my dead Dad!
Captain Lippencott Where is the invention? WHERE IS THE GODDAMN BILLION DOLLAR INVENTION!
Dr. Pinchelow You know, I always wondered what Penny's natural father was like. When my late wife and I adopted her, we didn't have much information her birth parents. We were told her mother was single, and that she was... Well...
Adele You can say it, dear. She was rumored to be a titanic whore.
Harry Dunne That's a lie! Fraida never stepped foot on the Titanic!
Lloyd Christmas You must be talking about the time she did the night crew on the Block Island Ferry.
Lloyd Christmas [Lloyd notices Harry has a meth dealer in their apartment] Who's the astronaut?
Harry Dunne Oh, that's my new roommate.
Lloyd Christmas [Shocked and slightly disappointed] Roommate? You have a new roommate?
Harry Dunne Well, I mean, I had to get someone to pay half of the rent while you were in hospital. How's it going, Ice Pick?
Ice Pick [Sarcastically] Best day ever. Greatest day of my life, really.
Harry Dunne Pick cooks up a rock candy that'll make you dizzy. Folks come from all over the city to buy it.
Lloyd Christmas It's burning my eyes. Must be Cajun style,
Harry Dunne Boy, I sure wish I could have been there when she was little.
Lloyd Christmas Whatever. That's all water under the fridge now, Har. Think of the bright side. You're finally getting to meet her, and you never had to change those poopy diapers.
Harry Dunne That's called being a parent, Lloyd. Besides, I changed your poopy diapers for 20 years.
Lloyd Christmas I totally sucked you in. Half the time, it wasn't even my poop.
Dr. Meldmann Okay, may I ask you a question, doctor. And I don't mean to be insensitive. But, uh, does Dr. Pinchelow have Aspergers?
Lloyd Christmas Probably. I know he doesn't wipe real well.
[after Mrs. Snergle convinces Lloyd there are "diamonds" under her blanket]
Lloyd Christmas Did you hide them inside this turkey?
Mrs. Snergle Yeah, right.
[starts moaning]
Lloyd Christmas [wiggling his arm] Wait. There's no diamonds here.
Mrs. Snergle [sternly] And you're not my grandson!
Harry Dunne Okay, Dr. Picasso, what's your definition of sex?
Fraida Felcher Well...
[whispers to Harry and Lloyd]
Lloyd Christmas No way! That's just... Not my mom! Ew!
Harry Dunne But that's where she pees!
Lloyd Christmas It's in my head, and I can't unlearn it! You're bad!
Harry Dunne Can you show us?
Lloyd Christmas I call sloppy seconds.
Trucker's Pal Kick his ass, Sea Bass!
Harry Dunne Let me ask you something Freida. If I'm not Penny's father and Lloyd's not her father then who's her father?
Fraida Felcher Funny you should ask.
[to Penny]
Fraida Felcher Honey how would uou like to meet some relatives?
[Points towards the Stainers]
Lloyd Christmas Mr Stainer? I should have known. You horny old goat!
Fraida Felcher No Lloyd. Mr Stainer is Penny's grandfather.
Harry Dunne You mean Pee Stain's the dad?
Lloyd Christmas Duh!
Harry Dunne I don't know about this, Lloyd. I haven't been home for over 20 years.
Lloyd Christmas Come on, Harry! You need a genital organ match. They're your parents.
Harry Dunne I'm not gonna go crawling back to them, Lloyd. Not after what they did to me.
Lloyd Christmas What'd they do?
Harry Dunne They threw me out of the house.
Lloyd Christmas Why?
Harry Dunne Just 'cause I told them I was gay.
Lloyd Christmas Why'd you tell them that?
Harry Dunne I was sick of mowing the lawn.
Lloyd Christmas Cheers!
Fraida Felcher Whoa! Wait. Where'd you get that?
Lloyd Christmas The Slurpee machine in the back.
Fraida Felcher That's embalming fluid.
Lloyd Christmas Oh. Does it have aspartame?
Fraida Felcher No.
Lloyd Christmas Cool.
Harry Dunne That's weird. The smell of peanuts makes my weenie cold.
Lloyd Christmas It shrank mine.
Captain Lippencott Why are you standing in the toilet?
Harry Dunne So you wouldn't see my feet.
Captain Lippencott Why not just stand on the rim?
Harry Dunne There's ball hairs all over that thing. I'm not stupid.
Lloyd Christmas [Lloyd meets the now adult Billy 4C for the first time in 20 years] Hey Billy! I hear you got a lot of flockin' birds!
Billy Is that you, Lloyd?
Lloyd Christmas Very good. I didn't think you'd recognize me after all these years. So what you been up to, buddy boy? Seen any good movies lately?
[Harry nudges him]
Lloyd Christmas I mean, you know, like, on the radio?
Billy [Lloyd feeds some of Billy's parrots candy] What was that? Did you just feed them something?
Lloyd Christmas Relax. Just a little candy.
Billy You can't feed candy to birds! They're stomachs'll explode!
Lloyd Christmas Even if it's just a few Pop Rocks?
Billy Are you crazy? Pick those up! Pick 'em up!
Lloyd Christmas All right, all right! Sheesh. Well, nice catching up. See you later.
Billy Not If I see you first!
Lloyd Christmas Ha-ha! Good one!
Billy No, no, no. It's okay, Siskel. Daddy's not going to let them get anywhere near you.
Lloyd Christmas Lloyd Christmas, Harry Dunne: [Together at once] BOOGA!
[the pair frighten Billy]
Lloyd Christmas See? I told you that hearing thing was a wives' tail.
Fraida Felcher Yeah, but, Lloyd, Lloyd. She isn't your daughter either.
Lloyd Christmas Nice try, Fraida. But Penny read me the letter. I know all about Oyster Swallow Cove, which is exactly where you took me in the van!
Fraida Felcher So? That was my spot. I must've taken hundred of guys there. What can I say. I was a titanic whore.
Harry Dunne Mr. Stainer, Mrs. Stainer so nice to see you.
Mr. Stainer Harry, Lloyd. To what do we the owe the honor at this late hour, gentlemen?
Lloyd Christmas We were just wondering if Pee Stain wanted to come out for some suds and maybe having his ass handed to him in a couple of games of Dig Dug.
Mr. Stainer Lloyd. Peter is dead.
Lloyd Christmas Yeah right. Since when?
Mr. Stainer Since 1991. Remember?
Lloyd Christmas The motorcycle accident? But I thought he pulled through. The obituary said he was survived by his parents.
Mr. Stainer No, he did not pull through.
Lloyd Christmas Are you sure?
Mr. Stainer Yes.
[Shows the duo a poster of their late son]
Lloyd Christmas You guys are right. Anyway sorry about that whole thing. Pee Stain and I were close friends.
Mr. Stainer Yeah, we know. You were the one who sold him the motorcycle.
Lloyd Christmas And if I recall I made him a sweet deal. My bike for his helmet straight up. That thing was a rocket. A little squirrelly on the corners, and when you got on it straight away...
Mr. Stainer Good night, Lloyd. Good night, Harry.
Lloyd Christmas Wow. Think about it. If I hadn't sold that crotch rocket to Pee Stain, you wouldn't have a bastard child who's gonna save your life.
Harry Dunne God's got a pretty warped sense of humor, huh?
Lloyd Christmas Yeah. I bet he smokes weed. Otherwise, why he put our testicles outside our bodies, where someone can do this?
[hits Harry in his crotch]
Fraida Felcher Look, guys. It's me. Fraida Felcher.
Lloyd Christmas Yeah, right. Like we'd be fighting over those blowfish jowls. No offense.
Fraida Felcher Harry, Lloyd, I'm gonna say this one more time. I'm Fraida.
Lloyd Christmas [whispers to Harry] Tattoo.
Harry Dunne Oh, yeah. Then show us your tattoo. 'Cause Fraida had a cute little smiley face on her back, right above her bikini line. Well?
[Fraida shows her tattoo]
Harry Dunne Hmm. It's close.
Lloyd Christmas Mmm.
[Fraida pushes up the smiley face]
Lloyd Christmas Oh. Hi, Fraida.
Harry Dunne Oh, hey! How ya been?
Lloyd Christmas Have you been doing yoga?
Lloyd Christmas Harry, holy cow. I'm worried about you. You're as deaf as a bat.
Harry Dunne That's not exactly how it happened, Lloyd. Your mother got into bed with me.
Harry Dunne Mrs. P. What are you doing here?
Dr. Walcott Do you always call your wife Mrs. P?
Harry Dunne Oh. Uh - How you doin', sugar tits? I missed ya.
Fraida Felcher So, guys, there's still one thing I don't understand. How could either of you have possibly thought that you were Penny's father?
Harry Dunne Well, why wouldn't we?
Lloyd Christmas Yeah!
Fraida Felcher Because we never had sex.
Lloyd Christmas Oh. Yeah. Well, you could've fooled us.
Harry Dunne Yeah, nice try, Snow White. Does the word "hot tub" jog your memory? If I recall, I played with your boobies for a long time that night. The mother boat, the windshield wipers, the punching bag.
Fraida Felcher You know Harry, you can't get a woman pregnant by manhandling her breasts.
Harry Dunne Oh, really? Well, then, why'd your doorbells get so hard?
Lloyd Christmas Yeah. And did you forget about the French tickler in the back of the van?
Fraida Felcher Putting a frilly glow-in-the-dark condom on your finger is not the same as having sex.
Lloyd Christmas What if I go like this?
Lloyd Christmas [wiggles his finger]
Fraida Felcher No.
Lloyd Christmas Wow, so this is what rock-bottom feels like. Hm, not THAT bad.
Captain Lippencott I thought those Canadian accents were a little shakey.
Gus Yeah? YOU try it.
Harry Dunne Wow. Great accent, Doc. Where you from?
Dr. Walcott England. Surrey.
Harry Dunne Oh, no need to apologize. That was years ago. We kicked your butt anyway, so we're cool with it.
[last lines]
Harry Dunne Bush Club!
Lloyd Christmas Bush Club!
[laughing]
Lloyd Christmas Oh crap! I ordered a vanilla shake and they gave me a chocolate one.
Harry Dunne Tell me about it! I ordered a chocolate shake and those dopes gave me a vanilla one.
Lloyd Christmas They do that a lot.
[Lloyd and Harry toss their shakes behind them and they land on the windshield of Sea Bass' truck]
Sea Bass What the hell!
[Sea Bass and his Trucker Pal sees Lloyd and Harry]
Trucker's Pal Kick his ass, Sea Bass!
Sea Bass Those sons of bitches!
Harry Dunne I wonder what it would have been like to raise a child.
[Harry daydreams of what life would have been like if he raised a daughter. First Harry teaches his toddler daughter how to do a stunt on her bike. Harry is then shown knocking one of his daughter's baby teeth out a few years later. We then see that Harry's now teenage daughter has had her first period]
Harry Dunne .
Penny [Harry's daughter now an adult goes on a date] Bye, dad.
Lloyd Christmas [Lloyd is acting retarded and is wearing a pink vest and two huge fan gloves] Mr Dunne! Mr Dunne!
[about to eat from a dustbin]
Lloyd Christmas Do you mind?
Harry Dunne Bon appetite, kid!
Lloyd Christmas thats just an urban myth like women shouldent smoke while there pregant my smoked like a chimney when she wasent drinking and i turned out fine.
