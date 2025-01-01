Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Face of Love The Face of Love Movie Quotes

Tom Young Well, kids huh? They're just one long grieving process.
Museum ticket seller In pursuit of the past?
Nikki Lostrom What?
Museum ticket seller [points upwards] Special exhibition or regular collection?
Tom Young [pleasantly surprised] You're back.
Nikki Lostrom Yeah.
Tom Young Are you going to run away on me again?
Nikki Lostrom I might.
[chuckles bashfully]
Tom Young Understandable. I mean, look at me. I'm one scary dude.
Tom Young I could take a bath in how you look at me.
Nikki Lostrom Tom!
Tom Young Hmm? I think that's the first time you ever said my name.
[pause]
Tom Young Did you ever love me?
Nikki Lostrom I do love you. I love you too.
