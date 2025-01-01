Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Face of Love
The Face of Love Movie Quotes
Tom Young
Well, kids huh? They're just one long grieving process.
Museum ticket seller
In pursuit of the past?
Nikki Lostrom
What?
Museum ticket seller
[points upwards] Special exhibition or regular collection?
Tom Young
[pleasantly surprised]
You're back.
Nikki Lostrom
Yeah.
Tom Young
Are you going to run away on me again?
Nikki Lostrom
I might.
[chuckles bashfully]
Tom Young
Understandable. I mean, look at me. I'm one scary dude.
Tom Young
I could take a bath in how you look at me.
Nikki Lostrom
Tom!
Tom Young
Hmm? I think that's the first time you ever said my name.
[pause]
Tom Young
Did you ever love me?
Nikki Lostrom
I do love you. I love you too.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ed Harris
Annette Bening
