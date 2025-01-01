Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films That Awkward Moment That Awkward Moment Movie Quotes

That Awkward Moment Movie Quotes

Ellie [after sex] I wasn't going to do that. I was going to hold out, like make you wait for 40 days.
Jason I was going to make you wait, and then I realized I'm a dude.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Preppy Guy I need a drink too. I'll get you a drink too.
Ellie Honestly what if I enjoy the drink. What happens then?
Preppy Guy I'd love to hear what you think happens then.
Ellie I'll tell you what happens then we go play beer pong with your two roommates until I end up back at yours in Murray hill.
Preppy Guy Yeah, that's right how'd you know that.
Ellie Yeah then I have to listen to your roommate have sex with Hilary, or Emily or whatever the girl's name is, until we fall asleep. And then a year later we're still playing beer pong in the same bars with your friends except now you feel pressured to get married and have kids because you think that's what I want.
Jason Then in the summers you drive up to the Hampton to meet his parents wondering the whole ride if they're going to think your pretty enough.
Ellie Smart.
Jason Wondering the whole ride if they're going to think you're smart enough.
Ellie Because no one is and then we have to drink shitty chardonnay.
Jason At a shitty garden party.
Ellie And have shitty conversations.
Jason About shitty people.
Ellie With his shitty mother.
Jason Who let's face it doesn't think you're smart enough.
Ellie Pretty.
Jason Let's face it, doesn't think you're pretty enough.
Ellie Because no one is.
Jason No one ever will be.
Preppy Guy What's all that shit, I'm just talking about a drink.
Jason Yeah, but it wasn't just a drink though, was it.
Ellie It was a marriage proposal.
Preppy Guy Woah marriage , nah. It was a vodka soda. Alright fuck you guys then.
[preppy guy walks away]
Jason Drink?
Ellie Yep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason [Referring to Mikey following news of his divorce] I don't know what we should do man.
Daniel We need to get him a hooker.
Jason No, I don't think so.
Daniel Yeah, we'll use a coupon and get him a cheap hooker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellie Being there for someone when they need you, that's all relationships are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason Dude, are you taking a shit in there?
Daniel Absolutely not.
Jason Every time you come over, you take a shit.
Daniel No, I'm not taking a shit, I'm using a self-tanner!
Jason Self-tanner?
Daniel Yeah, I told that assistant in Vogue I couldn't hang out 'cause I was in Tulum. I'm trying to face her off my roster.
[he pauses briefly]
Daniel Also, I am taking a shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel Yeah, everybody knows you can't call a girl a hooker. Even hookers hate being called hookers.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mikey Which one of you divas uses self-tanner?
Daniel I do, why?
[Mikey walks out of the bathroom in nothing but a towel]
Mikey Because I beat off with it last night.
Daniel Why... why didn't you even read the bottle?
Mikey I was a little drunk.
Jason Jason, Daniel: What?
Mikey My shit is orange.
[Mikey opens towel]
Jason Oh!
Mikey Look at this!
Daniel Oh my God!
Jason Oh no!
Daniel Who knew that could even happen to you? I didn't know you could change colors.
Mikey Stop.
Jason Your dick looks like a yam.
Daniel Your dick looks like a traffic cone.
Mikey Just stop.
Daniel Your dick looks like a can of cheddar Pringles.
Mikey That's fucked up.
Jason Your dick looks like Spike Lee at a Knicks game.
Daniel If your dick was jumping over the river, it would be the General Lee.
[Takes a sip out of his mug and spits it out in a fit of laughter]
Jason Jason, Daniel: [Both succumb to built up laughter]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jason And he would give anything to back to that moment
Jason The moment where they first met.
Jason Before anything went wrong.
Jason Before he didn't show up for her when she needed him most.
Jason Before he understood that being there for somebody when it's most difficult is really all that relationships are.
Jason Jason knew that now.
Jason And he was so sorry for what he had done.
Jason But Jason also realized that in that moment, he wasn't afraid, because he thought wasn't the one.
Jason He was absolutely terrified, because he knew she was.
Jason And if she could give him just one more chance,
Jason just one more chance,
Jason she knew where to find him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Daniel In high school I was voted "most likely to have the best eyes".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more