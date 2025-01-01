Ellie[after sex]I wasn't going to do that. I was going to hold out, like make you wait for 40 days.
JasonI was going to make you wait, and then I realized I'm a dude.
Preppy GuyI need a drink too. I'll get you a drink too.
EllieHonestly what if I enjoy the drink. What happens then?
Preppy GuyI'd love to hear what you think happens then.
EllieI'll tell you what happens then we go play beer pong with your two roommates until I end up back at yours in Murray hill.
Preppy GuyYeah, that's right how'd you know that.
EllieYeah then I have to listen to your roommate have sex with Hilary, or Emily or whatever the girl's name is, until we fall asleep. And then a year later we're still playing beer pong in the same bars with your friends except now you feel pressured to get married and have kids because you think that's what I want.
JasonThen in the summers you drive up to the Hampton to meet his parents wondering the whole ride if they're going to think your pretty enough.