Preppy Guy I need a drink too. I'll get you a drink too.

Ellie Honestly what if I enjoy the drink. What happens then?

Preppy Guy I'd love to hear what you think happens then.

Ellie I'll tell you what happens then we go play beer pong with your two roommates until I end up back at yours in Murray hill.

Preppy Guy Yeah, that's right how'd you know that.

Ellie Yeah then I have to listen to your roommate have sex with Hilary, or Emily or whatever the girl's name is, until we fall asleep. And then a year later we're still playing beer pong in the same bars with your friends except now you feel pressured to get married and have kids because you think that's what I want.

Jason Then in the summers you drive up to the Hampton to meet his parents wondering the whole ride if they're going to think your pretty enough.

Jason Wondering the whole ride if they're going to think you're smart enough.

Ellie Because no one is and then we have to drink shitty chardonnay.

Jason At a shitty garden party.

Ellie And have shitty conversations.

Jason About shitty people.

Ellie With his shitty mother.

Jason Who let's face it doesn't think you're smart enough.

Jason Let's face it, doesn't think you're pretty enough.

Ellie Because no one is.

Jason No one ever will be.

Preppy Guy What's all that shit, I'm just talking about a drink.

Jason Yeah, but it wasn't just a drink though, was it.

Ellie It was a marriage proposal.

Preppy Guy Woah marriage , nah. It was a vodka soda. Alright fuck you guys then.