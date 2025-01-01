[First Lines]

Young Pym [walks into a S.H.I.E.L.D. Office in 1989, where Howard Stark, Peggy Carter, and Mitchell Carson are sitting] Stark!

Howard Stark [mutters] He doesn't seem happy. Hello, Hank! You're supposed to be in Moscow.

Young Pym I took a detour...

[slams a remade Pym Particle on the table]

Young Pym ... through your defense lab.

Peggy Carter Tell me that isn't what I think it is.

Young Pym That depends if you think it's a poor attempt to replicate my work. Even for this group, that takes nerve.

Mitchell Carson You were instructed to go to Russia. May I remind you, Dr. Pym, that you're a soldier...

Young Pym I'm a scientist.

Howard Stark Then act like one! The Pym Particle is the most revolutionary science ever developed. Help us put it to good use.

Young Pym I let you turn me into your errand boy, and now you try to steal my research?

Mitchell Carson If only you'd protected Janet with such ferocity, Dr. Pym.

Young Pym Ah...

[slams Carson's face into his desk, bloodying his nose]

Peggy Carter [holds Pym back] Easy, Hank!

Young Pym [points at Carson] You mention my wife again, and I'll show you ferocity.

Howard Stark [to Carson after he looks at him] Don't look at me, you said it.

Young Pym I formally tender my resignation.

Howard Stark We don't except it. Formally. Hank, we need you. The Pym Particle is a miracle. Please. Don't let your past determine the future.

Young Pym As long as I am alive, nobody will ever get that formula.

[leaves]

Mitchell Carson We shouldn't let him leave the building.

Peggy Carter You've already lied to him, now you want to go to war with him?

Mitchell Carson Yes! Our scientists haven't come close to replicating his work.