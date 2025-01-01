Menu
Ant-Man Movie Quotes

Ant-Man Movie Quotes

Scott Lang My days of breaking into places and stealing shit are over! What do you need me to do?
Hank Pym ...I want you to break into a place and steal some shit.
Scott Lang ...makes sense.
Scott Lang [Surrounded by police] Wait I didn't steal anything! I was returning something I stole!
Yellowjacket I'm gonna disintegrate you!
Siri Playing "Disintegration" by the Cure
[from trailer]
Hank Pym Scott, I need you to be the Ant-Man.
Scott Lang One question... Is it too late to change the name?
Cassie Lang Are you trying to find my daddy?
Paxton Uh, yeah I am, sweetheart. I just want your daddy to be safe.
Cassie Lang Hope you don't catch him.
Scott Lang [Demonstrating his Ant-Man suit to his crew for the first time] Now, look. This is gonna get weird, all right? It's pretty freaky, but it's safe. There's no reason to be scared.
Luis Oh, no no. Daddy don't get scared.
Scott Lang Really?
Luis Yeah.
Scott Lang Good.
[Closes his helmet and pushes the button that shrinks him]
Kurt [Gasps, jumps out of chair] This is the work of gypsies!
Dave That's witchcraft!
Luis [Keeping his cool] That's amazing. That's like some David Copperfield shit!
Dave That's wizardry!
Kurt Sorcery!
Luis How'd you do that, bro?
Scott Lang Don't freak out, look at your shoulder.
Luis [Looks at his shoulder, starts screaming, and runs out of the room] Get if off! Get it off!
Scott Lang I thought Daddy didn't get scared!
[from trailer]
Hank Pym [to Scott] Second chances don't come around all that often. I suggest you take a really close look at it. This is your chance to earn that look in your daughter's eyes, to become the hero that she already thinks you are.
Scott Lang Sorry I'm late, I was saving the world. You know how it is.
Yellowjacket You think you can stop the future? You're just a thief!
Scott Lang No, I'm the Ant-Man!... I know, it wasn't my idea.
Sam Wilson I know a guy.
Gale [seeing the blown up ant] That is one messed up looking dog.
Scott Lang [to Hank and Hope] Don't worry, he can't see me.
Sam Wilson I can see you!
Scott Lang He can see me...
[scales up, and unlatches helmet]
Scott Lang Hi, I'm Scott.
Hope Van Dyne [shocked] Did he just say "Hi, I'm Scott."?
Cassie Lang Daddy, is that you?
Scott Lang Hi, peanut!
[from trailer]
Hank Pym [to Scott] It's not about saving our world. It's about saving THEIRS.
[Scott looks at his daughter]
Hank Pym It's a trial by fire, Scott... or in this case, water.
[the bathtub fills with water, and Scott jumps out]
Hank Pym Guess you're tougher than you thought.
Scott Lang [Scott breaks into a house and reaches the safe] Oh man.
Luis What is it?
Scott Lang Well, they weren't kidding. This safe is serious.
Luis How serious are we talkin', Scotty?
Scott Lang It's a Carbondale. It's from 1910. Made from the same steel as the Titanic.
Luis Wow. Can you crack it?
Scott Lang Well, here's the thing. It doesn't do so well in the cold. Remember what that iceberg did?
Luis Yeah, man, it killed DiCaprio.
Dave Killed everyone.
Kurt Did not kill the old lady. She still throw the jewel into the oceans.
[post-credits scene: Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers are in a garage with the Winter Soldier, whose metal arm is trapped in a vice. He looks at Sam and Steve imploringly. They speak in low voices]
Sam Wilson This would've been a lot easier a week ago.
Steve Rogers If we call Tony...
Sam Wilson [shakes his head] He won't believe us.
Steve Rogers Even if he did...
Sam Wilson Who knows if the Accords will let him help?
Steve Rogers We're on our own.
Sam Wilson Maybe not.
[pause]
Sam Wilson I know a guy.
Dale Baskin-Robbins always find out.
Scott Lang Pick on someone your own size!
[last lines]
Luis Yeah, this dude sounds like a bad-ass, man. Like he comes up to him and he says, y'know: I'm looking for this dude who's mo' unseen, who's flashing this fresh tat, who's got, like, bomb moves, right? Who you got? She's like: Well, we got everything nowadays. We got a guy who jumps, we got a guy who swings, we got a guy who crawls up the walls, you gotta be more specific. And he's like: I'm looking for a guy who shrinks. And I'm like: Daaamn! I got all nervous, 'cause I keep mad secrets for you, bro. So I asked Ignacio: Did bad-ass tell the stupid fine writer chick, to tell you, to tell me, because I'm tight with that man that he's looking for him?
Scott Lang And? What'd he say?
Luis He said yes.
Hank Pym Scott?
Scott Lang Yeah?
Hank Pym You're full of shit.
Scott Lang Oh yeah.
[Scott shrinks himself]
Hank Pym The world sure seems different from down here, doesn't it, Scott?
Scott Lang Who said that?
Scott Lang Hey, how's your girl, man?
Luis Ah, she left me.
Scott Lang Oh.
Luis And my mom died too. And my dad got deported.
[Scott just stares in awkward silence]
Luis [Suddenly enthused] But I got the van!
Scott Lang I think our first move should be calling the Avengers.
Hank Pym I spent thirty years protecting that technology from a Stark, I sure as hell don't intend to give it to another! This isn't cute technology like the Iron Man suit! This could change the techs of reality! Besides, they must already have their hands busy throwing cities out of the sky...
Scott Lang [raises hand] Excuse me, Dr. Pym?
Hank Pym You don't have to raise your hand Scott.
Scott Lang [lowers hand] Okay. I just have one question... Who are you, who is she, what the hell is going on here, and can I go back to jail now?
Darren Cross [at a function] Imagine a soldier the size of an insect, the ultimate secret weapon...
Hank Pym [to Hope] You give godlike powers to everyone, it's gonna be chaos!
Hope Van Dyne So how do we stop him?
Hank Pym I know a guy...
Hope Van Dyne [to Scott] The suit has power, and you have to learn how to control it... and these are your greatest allies.
[Scott meets an ant]
[from trailer]
Hank Pym Scott, I've been watching you for a while, now. You're different. Now, don't let anyone tell you that you have nothing to offer.
Scott Lang [after going through the key hole successfully] Nailed it!
Hank Pym [Hank walks in on Scott and Hope kissing] When did this happen?
Hope Van Dyne Nothing's happening.
Scott Lang Whoa, hold on. Something's kind of happening.
Hank Pym Well if that's the case, shoot me again.
Howard Stark [to Carson] He just kicked your ass full-size, you really wanna find out what it's like when you can't see him coming?
Scott Lang I love you, Cassie.
[sabotages the Yellowjacket regulator in a kamikaze move]
Darren Cross All those years ago, you picked me. What did you see in me?
Hank Pym I saw myself.
Darren Cross Then why did you push me away?
Hank Pym Because I saw too much of myself.
Cassie Lang Mommy, is daddy a bad man? I heard some grown-ups talking. They said he was bad.
Maggie Lang No, he's not bad. Daddy just gets confused sometimes, you know?
Cassie Lang Are you a monster?
Yellowjacket Do I look like a monster?
Cassie Lang [freaks out] I want my daddy!
Yellowjacket I want him too.
[Hank tells Hope the truth about her mother's death and she comes to terms with it, then Scott interrupts]
Scott Lang This is awesome. It's awesome. You know, you guys are breaking down walls, you're healing, it's important.
[Hank and Hope stare at Scott]
Scott Lang I ruined the moment, didn't I?
Hank Pym Yes, you did, yes.
Scott Lang [Smiles and points at the kitchen] I'm gonna make some tea.
Hank Pym Do not screw with the regulator. If that regulator is compromised you would go sub-atomic.
Scott Lang What does that mean?
Hank Pym It means that you would enter a quantum realm.
Scott Lang What does that mean?
Hank Pym It means that you would enter a reality where all concepts of time and space become irrelevant as you shrink for all eternity. Everything that you know, and love, gone forever.
Scott Lang Cool. Yeah. I'm... If it ain't broke...
Frank Long time no see, Dr. Pym. How's retirement?
Hank Pym How's your face?
Darren Cross You tried to hide your suit from me, now, it's gonna blow up in your face, and destroy everyone you care about.
Luis Thank you for the coffee ma'am. It's not too often that you rob a place, and then get welcomed back. Because we just robbed you!
Hope Van Dyne You know that he was arrested for stealing a smoothie machine, right?
Luis Two smoothie machines.
Hank Pym I took on a young protégé called Darren Cross.
Scott Lang Darren Cross. He's a big deal.
Hank Pym But before he was a big deal he was my assistant. I thought I saw something in him, a son I never had perhaps. He was brilliant, but as we became close he began to suspect that I wasn't telling him everything. He heard rumors about what was called the Pym Particles, and he became obsessed with recreating my formula. But I wouldn't help him so he conspired against me and he voted me out of my own company.
Scott Lang How could he do that?
Hank Pym The board's chairman is my daughter, Hope. She was the deciding vote.
[first lines]
Hank Pym Stark!
Howard Stark He doesn't seem happy. Hello, Hank. You're supposed to be in Moscow.
Hank Pym I took a detour... Through your defense lab.
[slams a vial of Pym particles on table]
Peggy Carter Tell me that isn't what I think it is.
Hank Pym That depends if you think it's a poor attempt to replicate my work. Even for this group, that takes nerve.
Mitchell Carson You were instructed to go to Russia. May I remind you, Dr. Pym, that you're a soldier...
Hank Pym I'm a scientist.
Howard Stark Then act like one. The Pym Particle is the most revolutionary science ever developed. Help us put it to good work.
Hank Pym I let you turned me into your errand boy, and now you try to steal my research?
Mitchell Carson If only you'd protected Janet with such ferocity, Dr. Pym.
Hank Pym Ah...
[Pym slams Carson's head into a desk]
Peggy Carter Easy, Hank!
Hank Pym You mention my wife again, and I'll show you ferocity.
Howard Stark [as Carson stares at him] Don't look at me. You said it.
Luis You know what? I was thinking of a tactic. Like when I go undercover. Like a whistling. You know what I am saying? To like blend in.
Scott Lang No. Do not whistle. No whistling. It is not The Andy Griffith Show. No whistling.
[cut to Luis whistling]
Scott Lang We're trapped, now what do we do?
Hank Pym Do you think that's a toy tank on my key-ring?
Hank Pym You're throwing 247 off balance.
Scott Lang Wait, his name is 247?
Hank Pym He doesn't have a name, he has a number, Scott. Do you have any idea how many ants there are?
Luis We're the good guys right?
Scott Lang Yeah, we're the good guys.
Luis Feels kinda, kinda weird, y'know.
Scott Lang Yeah. But we're not done yet...
Hank Pym You've come for more toys for the boys?
Howard Stark I came for the suit.
Scott Lang We need a fake security guard on the inside, somebody else to hack into the power supply, and a getaway guy.
Hank Pym No, no, no, not those three wombats!
Hank Pym I formally tender my resignation.
Howard Stark We won't accept it... formally. Hank, we need you. The Pym Particle is a miracle. Please, don't let your past determine the future.
Hank Pym As long as I am alive, nobody will ever get that formula.
Hope Van Dyne This bozo here got caught stealing a smoothie machine.
Luis Two... smoothie machines.
Dave Baskin-Robbins don't play!
Kurt The Ant-Man is in the building.
Scott Lang [serves a teenager customer at Baskin-Robbins] Welcome to Baskin-Robbins. Would you like to try our Mango Fruit Blast?
Ice Cream Store Customer Uh, no thanks. Um... I will have, I'll have a burger, please.
Scott Lang Oh, we don't, we don't make that.
Ice Cream Store Customer Pretzel. Hot pretzel, like mustard... do you have mustard dip?
Scott Lang It's ice cream! Baskin-Robbins.
Ice Cream Store Customer [becoming exasperated] I'll just do, like, whatever's hot and fresh.
Scott Lang Dude.
Dale [to Scott from his office] Can I see you in the back, chief? Pronto.
Scott Lang Sure thing, Dale. Darby, could you just, uh, take care of this idiot? Thanks.
Scott Lang Scott Lang: Hank, didn't you say this was some old warehouse? Its not! You son of a bitch!
Hank Pym [Scott is about to steal tech from the Avengers Headquarters] He's gonna lose the suit.
Hope Van Dyne He's gonna lose his life.
Luis Okay. I was at a wine tasting with my cousin Ernesto, which was mainly reds, and you know I don't love reds man, you know? But there was a rosé that saved the day, it was delightful. And he tells me about this girl Emily that we used to kick it with, it was actually the first pair of boobs that I ever touched.
Scott Lang It's the wrong details. It's wrong... It has nothing to do with the story. Go!
Luis So, uh, he tells me that she's working as a housekeeper now, right? And she's dating this dude Carlos who's a shot caller from across the bay and she tells him about the dude that she's cleaning for. Right? That he's, like, this big-shot CEO that is all retired now but he's loaded. And so, Carlos and Ernesto are on the same softball team and they get to talking, right? And here comes the good part. Carlos says: "Yo, man. This guy's got a big-ass safe just sitting in the basement, just chillin'." Of course Ernesto comes to me cause he knows I've got mad thieving skills. Of course I ask him: "Did Emily tell Carlos to tell you to get to me what kind of safe it was? And he says: "Nah, dog. All she said is that it's, like, super legit, and whatever's in it has gotta be good!
Scott Lang What?
Kurt Old man have safe.
Luis And he's gone for a week.
Scott Lang Alright. There's an old man, he's got a safe, and he's gone for a week. Let's just work with that.
Luis Y'know what I'm sayin'?
Scott Lang Hey, look what I have for you.
[Hands Cassie a gift]
Cassie Lang Can I open it now?
Paxton Of course sweetheart, it's your birthday.
[Cassie pulls out a Hideous Rabbit]
Hideous Rabbit You're my bestest friend!
Paxton What is that thing?
Cassie Lang He's so ugly! I love him! Can I go show my friends?
Darren Cross Did you think you could stop the future with a heist?
Ant-Man It was never just a heist!
Scott Lang Thanks for the hook-up, too. I needed a place to stay.
Luis You wait 'till you see this couch. You're gonna be really happy. You're gonna be on your feet in no time. Watch.
Scott Lang I hope so.
Luis Yeah. And I gotta introduce you to some people. Some really skilled people.
Scott Lang Not interested.
Luis Yeah, right.
Scott Lang No, I'm serious, man. I'm not going back. I got a daughter to take care of.
Luis You know that jobs don't come easy for ex-cons, right?
Scott Lang Look, man, I got a master's in electrical engineering, all right? I'm gonna be fine.
[cut to him working at Baskin Robbins]
Hank Pym The process is highly volatile. If one isn't protected by a specialized helmet, it can affect the brain's chemistry. I don't think Darren realizes this, and, you know, he's not the most stable guy to begin with.
Scott Lang So, what do you want from me?
Hank Pym Scott, I believe that everyone deserves a shot at redemption. Do you?
Scott Lang I do.
Hank Pym If you can help me, I promise I can help you be with your daughter again. Now, are you ready to redeem yourself?
Scott Lang Maggie, I tell you this as a friend, and as the first love of my life, your fiancé is an ass-hat.
Maggie Lang He's not an ass-hat.
Paxton Hey, watch your language. Okay?
Scott Lang Oh, what language? I said hat.
Scott Lang Alright, just so we're clear, everyone here knows their role, right? Dave?
Dave Wheels on the ground.
Scott Lang Kurt?
Kurt Eyes in the sky.
Scott Lang Luis?
Luis Aw, man, you know it. You know what, I get to wear a uniform, that's what's up.
Scott Lang Luis.
Luis I'm sorry, I mean, I'm good, I'm good. I'm just excited, and plus you're girlfriend's really hot, so you know that makes me nervous too.
[to Hope]
Luis And you are very beautiful, ma'am.
Hank Pym Oh, my lord.
Scott Lang She's not my...
Luis Hey, you know what? I was thinking of a tactic, like when I go undercover, like a whistling, you know I'm saying? To like, blend in.
Scott Lang No, don't whistle. No whistling. It's not the Andy Griffith Show. No whistling.
Luis [Scott is just released from prison] Scotty! What's up, man? Dang, hey!
Scott Lang Ha ha! Hey, man!
Luis Hey, what's up with your eye?
Scott Lang Oh. Well, what do you think? Peachy. It's a going-away present.
Luis Oh, yeah. I still got my scar from a year ago!
Scott Lang Oh, yeah.
Luis Yeah. You know what? I'm still the only one who knocked him out.
Scott Lang Well, I definitely didn't.
Sam Wilson [after losing a fight to Scott] It's really important to me that Cap never finds out about this.
Hank Pym That was completely irresponsible and dangerous! You jeopardized everything!
Hope Van Dyne [Scott sets the signal decoy on the counter] You got it.
Hank Pym Well done.
Scott Lang Wait a minute. Did you just compliment me? He did, didn't he?
Hope Van Dyne Kinda sounded like he did.
Hank Pym I was good, wasn't I?
Scott Lang Hey, how about the fact that I fought an Avenger and didn't die?
Hank Pym The final phase of your training will be a stealth incursion.
Ant-Man It's freezing! You couldn't make a suit with a flannel lining?
Hank Pym Your mother convinced me to let her join me on my... missions. They called her the Wasp. She was born to it. And there's not a day that goes by that I don't regret having said yes. It was 1987. Separatists had hijacked a Soviet missile silo in Kursk and launched an ICBM at the United States. The only way to the internal mechanics was through solid titanium. I knew I had to shrink between the molecules to disarm the missile. But my regulator has sustained too much damage. Your mother, she didn't hesitate. She turned off her regulator and went subatomic to deactivate the bomb. And she was gone. Your mom died a hero. And I spent the next ten years trying to learn all I could about the quantum realm.
Hope Van Dyne [crying] You were trying to bring her back.
Hank Pym But all I learned was we know nothing.
Hope Van Dyne It's not your fault. She made her choice. But why didn't you tell me that sooner?
Hank Pym I was trying to protect you. I lost your mother. I didn't mean to lose you, too.
Scott Lang Sir, I'm sorry I stole the suit. I don't even wanna know why you have it.
Hank Pym Maggie was right about you.
Scott Lang How do you know about...
Hank Pym No wonder she's trying to keep you away from Cassie. The moment things get hard, you turn right back to crime. The way I see it, you have a choice. You can either spend the rest of your life in prison, or go back to your cell and await further instructions.
Scott Lang I don't understand.
Hank Pym No, I don't expect you to. But you don't have many options right now, and quite frankly, neither do I. Why do you think I let you steal that suit in the first place?
Scott Lang What?
[flashback showing Hank setting things in motion]
Hank Pym Second chances don't come around all that much. So next time you think you might see one, I suggest you take a real close look at it.
Scott Lang [after his boss learns about his criminal record] Dale, look, it wasn't a violent crime. I mean, I'm a good worker.
Dale No, it wasn't a violent crime. It was a cool crime. I'll tell you what, though. This will be totally off the books, off the records, but, uh, if you want to grab one of those, uh, Mango Fruit Blasts on your way out the door, I'll just pretend I didn't see it.
Luis That's Kurt. He was Folsom for five years. He's a wizard on that laptop.
Kurt Nice meet you.
Scott Lang Yeah, nice to meet you, too. Who are you?
Dave Dave. Nice work on the Vista job.
Kurt Vista job, yes. No, no. I have heard of this robbery.
Scott Lang Well, technically, I didn't rob them. Robbery involves threat. I hate violence. I burgled them. I'm a cat buglar.
Dave You mean you're a pussy.
Scott Lang Yeah.
Hope Van Dyne [Scott gets into her car's passenger seat] Oh, god.
Scott Lang You gotta lock your doors. I mean, really, there's some weird folks in this neighborhood.
Hope Van Dyne Do you think this is a joke? Do you have any idea what he's asking you to risk? You have a daughter.
Scott Lang I'm doing this for her.
Hope Van Dyne You know when my mother died, I didn't see him for two weeks.
Scott Lang He was in grief.
Hope Van Dyne Yeah, so was I, and I was seven. And he never came back. Not in any way that counted. He just sent me off to boarding school. You know, I thought, with all that's at stake, just maybe we might have a chance of making peace. But even now, he still wants to shut me out.
Scott Lang He doesn't want to shut you out. He trusts you.
Hope Van Dyne Then why are you here?
Scott Lang It proves that he loves you. Hope, look at me. I'm expendable. That's why I'm here. You must have realized that by now. I mean, it's why I'm in the suit and you're not. He'd rather lose this fight than lose you.
Scott Lang Yeah, I don't know what you're doing grabbing me and kissing me like that. I was a little surprised myself. I have to get somewhere. I'll see you later, Hank. Really, Hope.
Hank Pym Scott.
Scott Lang Yeah?
Hank Pym You're full of shit.
Scott Lang Oh, yeah.
Hope Van Dyne Good morning, Hank.
Hank Pym Hope. Would it kill you to call me "dad"?
Hope Van Dyne [to Scott] When you're small, energy's compressed, so you have the force of a 200-pound man behind a fist a 100th of an inch wide. You're like a bullet. You punch too hard, you kill someone, too soft, it's a love tap. In other words, you have to know how to punch.
Scott Lang I was in prison for three years, I know how to punch.
Hope Van Dyne Show me.
[Scott punches her hand]
Hope Van Dyne Terrible.
Scott Lang You wanna show me how to punch?
[lifts his hand up]
Scott Lang Show me...
Hope Van Dyne [punches Scott in the face, knocking him down] That's how you punch.
Hank Pym [watching Ant-Man on the monitor] Abort, Scott! Abort now!
Scott Lang It's okay. He can't see me.
Sam Wilson I can see you!
Scott Lang He can see me.
Paxton [after Scott escapes from prison] Where the heck did he go?
Gale I have no idea, he just vanished!
Paxton [over his walkie-talkie] Set up a five-block perimeter, now!
Hank Pym [after Hope trains and punches Scott in the face] She's been looking forward to this.
Scott Lang No kidding.
Hank Pym Hope trained in martial arts at a difficult time.
Hope Van Dyne Oh, by "difficult time," he means when my mother died.
Hank Pym We lost her in a plane crash.
Hope Van Dyne It's bad enough you won't tell me how she died, could you please stop telling me that lie? We're working here.
[to Scott]
Hope Van Dyne Alright, princess, let's get back to work.
Scott Lang Were you going for the hand?
Cassie Lang Mommy's so happy you're here, she choked on her drink.
Luis Hey, if the job goes bad, you know I got your back, right?
Scott Lang Don't worry. It's not gonna happen.
Luis [snickering with Dave as Scott leaves] I love it when he gets cocky.
Hank Pym [mid-credits scene] There's something I want to show you. I realized you can't destroy power. All you can do is make sure that it's in the right hands.
[unveiling the Wasp suit]
Hank Pym This is an advanced prototype that your mother and I worked on together. She never got to use it. But now I realize that we were... we were working on it for you. Maybe it's time we finished it.
Hope Van Dyne [smiling to herself] It's about damn time.
Paxton Get out of that van!
Luis What?
Paxton Get out of that van!
Luis It's too loud, there's a tank. I can't hear you!
Scott Lang [in a prison fight] You didn't even move.
Peachy Nah.
Scott Lang Okay, what if I come in on the left side, right? Just down here. You see this right here?
[he slugs Peachy in the face; wiping blood from his lip, Peachy grins]
Peachy I'm gonna miss you, Scott.
Scott Lang I'm gonna miss you, too, Peachy. Man, you guys got the weirdest goodbye rituals.
Dave Looks like Pym's getting arrested.
Kurt Scott, we have problem.
Scott Lang Problem? What's the problem?
Kurt [Dave gets out of the van] Dave! Dave, that's not part of plan!
Hank Pym [talking to Paxton and Gale] Listen to me. If I don't get into this building, people will die.
Gale That's awfully dramatic.
Paxton [their squad car peels out, siren blaring] Are you kidding me?
Kurt Problem solved.
Hope Van Dyne [to Scott] Alright, princess. Let's get back to work.
Scott Lang Welcome to Baskin-Robbins, would you like to try our Mango Fruit Blast?
Darren Cross What do you call the only man who can arm the most powerful weapon in the world?
Hank Pym The most powerful man in the world.
Darren Cross You proud of me yet?
Mitchell Carson Here we go.
Hope Van Dyne [to Cross as he's about to shoot Pym; has a gun pointed at Cross] Drop... your... gun.
Hank Pym You need to be skillful, agile, and above all, you need to be fast. You should be able to shrink and grow on a dime. So your size always suits your needs.
Hank Pym You can stop this, Darren. It's not too late.
Darren Cross It's been too late for a long time now.
[his HYDRA buyers turn their guns on Pym]
Hope Van Dyne Darren! What are you doing?
Darren Cross He wasn't any more capable of caring for you than he was for me.
Hope Van Dyne This is not who you are. It's the particles altering your brain chemistry.
Darren Cross [HYDRA is about to shoot Pym; lunges in front of them] Wait! Wait, wait, wait, wait. You're right. I have to be the one to do it.
[turns his gun on Pym]
Hope Van Dyne [elbows a HYDRA buyer and grabs his gun, pointing it at Cross as the HYDRA buyers turn their guns on her]
Mitchell Carson Here we go.
Hope Van Dyne [to Cross] Drop... your... gun.
Darren Cross You know, I came to the house the other night to kill him. But you were there!
Hope Van Dyne You're sick and I can help you, just put the gun - down.
Darren Cross I wasn't ready to kill you then. But I think I am now!
Hope Van Dyne DROP YOUR GUN NOW!
Darren Cross You picked the wrong side, Hope!
Scott Lang [smashes through his "prison" and knocks down all the HYDRA buyers]
Mitchell Carson Long time no see, Dr. Pym. How's retirement?
Hank Pym How's your face?
Hank Pym Darren. How the hell did you get in here?
Yellowjacket You left the front door open, Hank. It's official. You're old.
Hope Van Dyne [Referring to a napping Luis, Dave and Kurt] I gave them each half a Xanax and Hank explained the science of the suit to them. Fell right asleep.
Hope Van Dyne Are you sure they can handle this?
Luis Oh we can handle it, we're professionals.
Hank Pym You'll forgive us if we're not instilled with confidence.
Dave Wait, everybody. Just kick back and relax a little bit, man. We know our business. We broke into this spooky-ass house, didn't we?
Hank Pym I let you.
Dave Well, one could say that I let you let me.
Scott Lang I'm deploying the bullet ants! Papanera Claire de Mernamerne- I don't remember what it's called, but I feel bad for this guy.
Yellowjacket You tried to hide your technology from me, and now it's gonna blow up in your face.
[Pym punches Cross in the face]
Yellowjacket Wow. Wow! I mean, I saw the punch coming a mile away but I just figured it'd be all pathetic and weak.
Hank Pym Well you figured wrong.
Paxton Freeze!
Dave Okay, wait a minute, wait a minute! there was a black guy that looked exactly like me who attacked us and put us in the back of this disgusting van.
[First Lines]
Young Pym [walks into a S.H.I.E.L.D. Office in 1989, where Howard Stark, Peggy Carter, and Mitchell Carson are sitting] Stark!
Howard Stark [mutters] He doesn't seem happy. Hello, Hank! You're supposed to be in Moscow.
Young Pym I took a detour...
[slams a remade Pym Particle on the table]
Young Pym ... through your defense lab.
Peggy Carter Tell me that isn't what I think it is.
Young Pym That depends if you think it's a poor attempt to replicate my work. Even for this group, that takes nerve.
Mitchell Carson You were instructed to go to Russia. May I remind you, Dr. Pym, that you're a soldier...
Young Pym I'm a scientist.
Howard Stark Then act like one! The Pym Particle is the most revolutionary science ever developed. Help us put it to good use.
Young Pym I let you turn me into your errand boy, and now you try to steal my research?
Mitchell Carson If only you'd protected Janet with such ferocity, Dr. Pym.
Young Pym Ah...
[slams Carson's face into his desk, bloodying his nose]
Peggy Carter [holds Pym back] Easy, Hank!
Young Pym [points at Carson] You mention my wife again, and I'll show you ferocity.
Howard Stark [to Carson after he looks at him] Don't look at me, you said it.
Young Pym I formally tender my resignation.
Howard Stark We don't except it. Formally. Hank, we need you. The Pym Particle is a miracle. Please. Don't let your past determine the future.
Young Pym As long as I am alive, nobody will ever get that formula.
[leaves]
Mitchell Carson We shouldn't let him leave the building.
Peggy Carter You've already lied to him, now you want to go to war with him?
Mitchell Carson Yes! Our scientists haven't come close to replicating his work.
Howard Stark He just kicked your ***, full-size. You really want to find out what it's like when you can't see him coming? I've known Hank Pym for a long time, he's no security risk. Unless we make him one.
