Napoleon Solo[to his driver]Are they still following us?... Is there one of them?... Is he looking at us?... Does he have just one hand on the steering wheel?... When you hear something that sounds like a gunshot, drive.
[cue car chase]
VictoriaSo you're a thief, but you don't wear a mask.
SandersDon't flatter yourself, they follow everybody.
Napoleon SoloOne of them who was waiting for me was barely human. You should've seen him run.
SandersGrow a spine, Solo. Contrary to what you think, we are not in with the haberdashery business.
Napoleon SoloI don't think you understand. He tore the back off my car.
SandersRemind me, Solo, how long was your prison sentence. You owe me five more years. Now, I know that you've been taking care of yourself on the side. Wetting your beak, so to speak. We don't pay you enough to be able to put truffles in your rizzoto, Solo. But don't ever make the calamitous error of mistaking my deliberate short sightedness for blindness. Now you'll report for duty tomorrow morning nine a.m. sharp. And with a better attitude.
WaverlyThank you, gentlemen, for fouling up two years of hard work!
Napoleon Solo[about Kuryakin]We're working with the Russians. It doesn't get any more Russian than the Red Peril here!
Napoleon Solo[to Victoria over ship-to-ship radio]That warhead, although not nuclear, shouldn't have any trouble obliterating a medium-sized fishing boat. The aforementioned warhead launched... 45 seconds ago. Giving you about 30 seconds until impact.
[her crew jumping the ocean]
Napoleon SoloIt won't trigger a nuclear warhead, as that requires fission. So, if you do want to make good on your vow, I suggestion you abandon ship immediately.
Sanders[In a public restroom, unzipping his fly to use the urinal]What I'm about to feed you, Solo, might taste a little bitter. Nevertheless, you're gonna have to swallow it.
Uncle RudiKodachrome. The colors are so real, you can almost taste it.
Napoleon Solo[Contacting Victoria's boat via radio]Diadema, this is Napoleon Solo. Hello Victoria. I suspect that you're already listening, so I'll give you this message directly: earlier today, I killed your husband. I'd like to report that he died honorably, courageously, and selflessly... but he didn't. Instead it was a rather pitiful affair involving tears, begging, and offers to trade anything - and indeed anyone - so I would spare his life.
Captain SmithWe're wasting our time. This isn't working.
WaverlyIf you would just shut up, thank you very much, Captain.