Kinoafisha Films The Man from U.N.C.L.E. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Movie Quotes

The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Movie Quotes

[Solo and Kuryakin meet after spending a night in their hotel rooms]
Napoleon Solo [shows him electronic bugs] These. Are. Russian-made.
Illya Kuryakin One moment.
[leaves and returns]
Illya Kuryakin [shows him electronic bugs] These. Are. American-made. And very low-tech.
Illya Kuryakin [as Solo cracks a safe] Did you disable the alarm?
Napoleon Solo There's no alarm on the 307.
[alarm immediately begins wailing]
Illya Kuryakin ...Loving your work, Cowboy.
Napoleon Solo [seeing Illya grabbing the rear of their car] He's trying. To stop. The car.
Gaby Teller We're struggling here. Why don't you take a shot at him?
Napoleon Solo Somehow, it just doesn't seem like the right thing to do.
Napoleon Solo [telling Kuryakin to let himself get mugged] Take it like a pussy.
Illya Kuryakin This is NOT the Russian way.
Illya Kuryakin [as Uncle Rudi is being electrocuted in the other room] Looks like he fixed the short.
Napoleon Solo Damn. I left my jacket in the other room.
Waverly For a special agent, you're not having a very special day, are you?
Illya Kuryakin [about having to get mugged] A Russian architect would have fought them, a Russian agent would have killed them!
Gaby Teller [Illya checking tracker on Gaby's garter] What are you doing down there?
Illya Kuryakin Trying not to get lost.
Illya Kuryakin I was briefed on your criminal career. Your balls are on the end of a very long leash, held by a very short man.
Napoleon Solo I wonder if it was your father's shame that gave you such drive... Or was it your mother's reputation? I understand that she was extremely popular amongst your father's friends...
[a drunk Gaby annoys Illya]
Illya Kuryakin [to Gaby] Don't make me put you over my knee...
Gaby Teller So you don't want to dance... but you do want to wrestle.
[cut to Gaby and Illya fighting]
Illya Kuryakin Napoleon Solo, the CIA's most effective agent.
Napoleon Solo Illya Kurakin: KGB, the youngest member to join and pass in three years.
Gaby Teller About last night...
Illya Kuryakin [smiles] I like my women strong.
Napoleon Solo [to Kuryakin] Not very good at this whole subtlety thing, are you?
Illya Kuryakin You're trembling...
Gaby Teller That's because I'm scared!
Illya Kuryakin It's going to be okay.
Illya Kuryakin [driving a boat] Hold on, Cowboy!
[Solo falls off]
Uncle Rudi There are only two masters in this world: fear and pain.
Uncle Rudi I am a traditionalist, I will get the pliers. Have you anything to say?
Napoleon Solo I never thought I'd be glad to see you.
Illya Kuryakin [behind Rudi] You need help, Cowboy?
[from trailer]
Napoleon Solo [to his driver] Are they still following us?... Is there one of them?... Is he looking at us?... Does he have just one hand on the steering wheel?... When you hear something that sounds like a gunshot, drive.
[cue car chase]
Victoria So you're a thief, but you don't wear a mask.
Napoleon Solo Sometimes, just not when I'm stealing things.
Napoleon Solo I absolutely hated working with you, Peril.
Illya Kuryakin You're a terrible spy, Cowboy.
Napoleon Solo [he and Gaby being pursued by an agent] Let's just hope he doesn't drive as quickly as he moves.
[Kuryakin appears behind them]
Gaby Teller Guess what? He does.
[last lines]
Waverly ...Oh, and you have a new codename. Rather a good one: UNCLE.
[Kuryakin prepares a wardrobe for Gaby]
Napoleon Solo It won't match.
Illya Kuryakin It doesn't have to match.
Napoleon Solo You told me this was going to be a simple extraction.
Sanders It should have been. I didn't ask you to light up half of East Berlin.
Napoleon Solo They were waiting for me.
Sanders Don't flatter yourself, they follow everybody.
Napoleon Solo One of them who was waiting for me was barely human. You should've seen him run.
Sanders Grow a spine, Solo. Contrary to what you think, we are not in with the haberdashery business.
Napoleon Solo I don't think you understand. He tore the back off my car.
Sanders Remind me, Solo, how long was your prison sentence. You owe me five more years. Now, I know that you've been taking care of yourself on the side. Wetting your beak, so to speak. We don't pay you enough to be able to put truffles in your rizzoto, Solo. But don't ever make the calamitous error of mistaking my deliberate short sightedness for blindness. Now you'll report for duty tomorrow morning nine a.m. sharp. And with a better attitude.
Illya Kuryakin Good night, little chop shop girl.
[after having had sex, Solo holds up a pair of shoes]
Napoleon Solo Do these belong to you or to me?
Napoleon Solo [to Gaby, after rolling down the window] Take another left through the window... after you.
[Illya tries to put a ring on Gaby]
Gaby Teller We may be engaged, but I'm my own woman! Besides, I don't have a ring! It was stolen, remember?
Illya Kuryakin A good Russian husband would go out early and got his fiancée a new ring, as soon as he could.
Gaby Teller America teaming up with Russia. That doesn't sound very friendly.
Napoleon Solo Don't go anywhere.
Uncle Rudi [strapped in a chair] I'll be right here.
Napoleon Solo Would you mind terribly if I borrowed your car?
Waverly Thank you, gentlemen, for fouling up two years of hard work!
Napoleon Solo [about Kuryakin] We're working with the Russians. It doesn't get any more Russian than the Red Peril here!
Napoleon Solo [to Victoria over ship-to-ship radio] That warhead, although not nuclear, shouldn't have any trouble obliterating a medium-sized fishing boat. The aforementioned warhead launched... 45 seconds ago. Giving you about 30 seconds until impact.
[her crew jumping the ocean]
Napoleon Solo It won't trigger a nuclear warhead, as that requires fission. So, if you do want to make good on your vow, I suggestion you abandon ship immediately.
Napoleon Solo [massive explosion] How's *that* for entertainment?
Napoleon Solo I'm here to help. Why don't you help me?
Gaby Teller With what?
Napoleon Solo If I have 15 minutes, we'd drink tea, eat biscuits. I talk, you laugh, and we'd be on our way. Unfortunately, I don't. So, my operators
[gesturing out the window]
Napoleon Solo , come with me now to a chic little hotel in West Berlin in less than an hour. Or, stay here and spend the night with the Russians, hang from a pipe having your toenails removed.
Udo What about my daughter?
Victoria She'll be joining you shortly
[shoots him]
Sanders [In a public restroom, unzipping his fly to use the urinal] What I'm about to feed you, Solo, might taste a little bitter. Nevertheless, you're gonna have to swallow it.
Uncle Rudi Kodachrome. The colors are so real, you can almost taste it.
Napoleon Solo [Contacting Victoria's boat via radio] Diadema, this is Napoleon Solo. Hello Victoria. I suspect that you're already listening, so I'll give you this message directly: earlier today, I killed your husband. I'd like to report that he died honorably, courageously, and selflessly... but he didn't. Instead it was a rather pitiful affair involving tears, begging, and offers to trade anything - and indeed anyone - so I would spare his life.
Captain Smith We're wasting our time. This isn't working.
Waverly If you would just shut up, thank you very much, Captain.
Desk Clerk This time, I do need to go.
Napoleon Solo That's disappointing. Just another five minutes?
Desk Clerk I know your "five minutes", Mr. Deveny.
Illya Kuryakin Why is there radiation suit in closet, in a satellite factor?
[discovers a switch to a secret passage]
Desk Clerk [Enters Napoleon's hotel room with bellhop carrying champagne bottle] Good evening, Mr. Deveny. With compliments of the hotel. I'm sorry, it should have been brought up earlier.
Napoleon Solo Thank you very much.
Desk Clerk Is there anything else I can do for you?
Napoleon Solo That's a fine bottle of champagne. It'd be a shame to drink it alone.
Desk Clerk [Unsure of what Napoleon means at first] Oh. I'm sorry Mr. Deveny, I'm still on duty.
Napoleon Solo Pity.
Desk Clerk But... my shift ends in five minutes.
Napoleon Solo I'm sure there's something we can find to do for five minutes.
[Desk clerk blushes]
Gaby Teller I'm not going back behind that wall. And when I'm done here, that's where they'll put me!
Illya Kuryakin [as Gaby is getting drunk and dancing] You're not in East German Chop Shop anymore!
Gaby Teller Still no drink?
Illya Kuryakin Don't make me put you over my knee!
Gaby Teller So you don't want to dance, but you do want to wrestle.
Illya Kuryakin No I did not say th-
[Gaby rushes and tackles Illya]
Gaby Teller You look important. Or, at least, your suit does.
Napoleon Solo Well, I can get you over the Wall. Would you consider that important, Fraulein Schmidt?
Gaby Teller A smart mouth to go with the suit.
Illya Kuryakin Did you deactivate alarm?
Napoleon Solo Model 70-10 doesn't have an alarm.
[Alarm blaring.]
Illya Kuryakin Loving your work, cowboy.
Uncle Rudi You don't have to do things to me to make me talk, I'll tell you everything I know. You won't be able to stop me.
Victoria So you're a thief.
Napoleon Solo I like to call myself a specialist in complicated acquisitions.
