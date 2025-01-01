Olga [after Dennis divulges his scheme, which needs Olga's help] No.

Dennis It's the only way.

Olga No! Even if I thought okay, no, they're back. The dentists, from Hole of Jackson.

Dennis I thought you said they were gone till after the holiday.

Olga It is their house. If they want to come back, they come back.

Dennis Okay, well, then we're just gonna have to do it after they're asleep.