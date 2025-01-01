Menu
Kinoafisha Films All Is Bright All Is Bright Movie Quotes

All Is Bright Movie Quotes

Olga You have heart like Putin.
Dennis Uh you're the one who told me what to charge!
Olga What to charge the haves! Like dentist.
Dennis Habs?
Olga *Haves*. I have this, I have that. I have - tickets to the Knicks game. I have everything. I have DOLCE GABBANA underwears.
[pause]
Olga Yah?
Dennis Yah!
Olga [quietly] Yah.
Olga Do you think I am your friend?
Dennis Yah.
Olga My friend - you smell.
Olga [after Dennis divulges his scheme, which needs Olga's help] No.
Dennis It's the only way.
Olga No! Even if I thought okay, no, they're back. The dentists, from Hole of Jackson.
Dennis I thought you said they were gone till after the holiday.
Olga It is their house. If they want to come back, they come back.
Dennis Okay, well, then we're just gonna have to do it after they're asleep.
Olga Believe me, I hate these dentists. Want to know Merry Christmas I get from them? "Oh, Olga, we're going to fix your teeth so they look like teeth of Vanna White from 'Fortune's Wheel.'" Do they ever fix Olga's teeth? No. They ski slalom in Hole of Jackson. Believe me, I hate these fucking dentists...
