OlgaNo! Even if I thought okay, no, they're back. The dentists, from Hole of Jackson.
DennisI thought you said they were gone till after the holiday.
OlgaIt is their house. If they want to come back, they come back.
DennisOkay, well, then we're just gonna have to do it after they're asleep.
OlgaBelieve me, I hate these dentists. Want to know Merry Christmas I get from them? "Oh, Olga, we're going to fix your teeth so they look like teeth of Vanna White from 'Fortune's Wheel.'" Do they ever fix Olga's teeth? No. They ski slalom in Hole of Jackson. Believe me, I hate these fucking dentists...