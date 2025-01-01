LiamLook, the business has changed. Marine salvage has changed. We don't need a submarine pilot anymore. We don't even need a sub. Now, you've never been on contract, so redundancy, well, it's out of the question. But I spoke to Bob Toris personally and he has insisted that Agora make sure that there's something for you. And I'm please to say that we can offer you a settlement of £8,640. I mean, have you got a pension? Like a private pension.
Captain RobinsonI've been with Agora for 11 years. I've been working on submarines for nearly 30. I lost my family to this job.
LiamThey... They'd like you to clear your desk. Today.
Captain RobinsonThose bastards fired the man who found it. Kurston. He was a good man. Gave his life to his job, just like the rest of us here. They fired him. He killed himself. They fired me. They fired men like flushing shit down a toilet. Well... this time the shit is fighting back.
Captain RobinsonThey think we're dirt. We are not dirt. They think they can tell us. They...
Morozov[grabbing him by the neck]They? Who is they? Who is they? You hid escape suits. You lie us - all of us! You-they worse than they. Worse then they!