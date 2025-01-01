[first lines]

Liam And we want you to know that this has nothing - nothing at all - to do with your performance, which is exemplary by the way.

Captain Robinson [sighs looking out the window]

Liam Look, the business has changed. Marine salvage has changed. We don't need a submarine pilot anymore. We don't even need a sub. Now, you've never been on contract, so redundancy, well, it's out of the question. But I spoke to Bob Toris personally and he has insisted that Agora make sure that there's something for you. And I'm please to say that we can offer you a settlement of £8,640. I mean, have you got a pension? Like a private pension.

Captain Robinson I've been with Agora for 11 years. I've been working on submarines for nearly 30. I lost my family to this job.