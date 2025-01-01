Menu
Kinoafisha Films Palo Alto Palo Alto Movie Quotes

April I wish I didn't care about anything. But I do care. I care about everything too much.
April You want to cry and smile, but instead you just stare and you can't do anything.
April I'm not depressed, why do you always think I'm depressed? I'm just tired.
Mr. B I'm older and I know that there aren't a lot of good things around, and I know that you are really good.
