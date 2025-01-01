Menu
Palo Alto Movie Quotes
April
I wish I didn't care about anything. But I do care. I care about everything too much.
April
You want to cry and smile, but instead you just stare and you can't do anything.
April
I'm not depressed, why do you always think I'm depressed? I'm just tired.
Mr. B
I'm older and I know that there aren't a lot of good things around, and I know that you are really good.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Emma Roberts
James Franco
