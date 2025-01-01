Wesley Bishop [he explains to Joker how he got his nickname] Actually, I'm an Altar Boy at St Andrews.

Albert Washington aka Joker Oh. Ever been buggered?

Wesley Bishop No, it's an Anglican church.

Albert Washington aka Joker So, what's the deal with God, Altar Boy?

Wesley Bishop What do you mean?

Albert Washington aka Joker What's so great about God?

Wesley Bishop God is Love.

Albert Washington aka Joker What the hell does that mean?

Wesley Bishop God loves you all the time, no matter what.

Albert Washington aka Joker So?

Wesley Bishop So, no matter what you do wrong, all you have to do is ask Him to forgive you. And He will. Every time.