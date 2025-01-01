Wesley Bishop
[he explains to Joker how he got his nickname]
Actually, I'm an Altar Boy at St Andrews.
Albert Washington aka Joker
Oh. Ever been buggered?
Wesley Bishop
No, it's an Anglican church.
Albert Washington aka Joker
So, what's the deal with God, Altar Boy?
Wesley Bishop
What do you mean?
Albert Washington aka Joker
What's so great about God?
Wesley Bishop
God is Love.
Albert Washington aka Joker
What the hell does that mean?
Wesley Bishop
God loves you all the time, no matter what.
Albert Washington aka Joker
So?
Wesley Bishop
So, no matter what you do wrong, all you have to do is ask Him to forgive you. And He will. Every time.
Albert Washington aka Joker
Phhhhsh. God is so gay!