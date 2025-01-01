Menu
Around the Block Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Dino Chalmers [narrating] We don't choose to be born, but we choose to live. Some of us choose to love.
Chrissie Wood Liam! Liam!
Dino Chalmers And some of us, only some of us, choose to be free.
Chrissie Wood [as he is put into police car] Liam!
Uncle Rex He'll be back, mama.
[first lines]
Dino Chalmers [narrating] A philosopher once said, one is not born a woman, but chooses to become one. I've wondered if it was the same with freedom.
Dino Chalmers [filming people on the street] Is anyone really free?
