Sean I don't know exactly what's going on, and what you do is your own business, but people are talking. You know that.

Josh Who's talking? Y'know, just... tell me. Tell me who's talking.

Sean Dena and Anne talked last night.

Josh [looks down in annoyance] And what did she say?

Sean I don't know. She didn't have to say anything, Anne knows her too well. Anne's not stupid.

Josh [starting to shift anxiously but still trying to gain the upper hand] And, who else is Dena talking to?

Sean That's not the point. Now, I don't know anything, alright?

Sean I don't know what happened, I don't ever have to know, but I can't be an accomplice to this.

Josh You're not, you don't even know anything.

Sean You're not getting it, Josh. You live here, that means I'm abetting, my whole family's abetting you. Don't you get it, man? We could lose everything.

Josh [voice is getting shaky] Okay.

Sean This is not gonna blow over, man.

Josh [that hit a nerve, now avoiding eye contact] Okay.