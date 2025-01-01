Menu
Josh Yeah, it's got to be big. If people are going to start thinking anyway... Killing all the salmon just so you can run your fucking iPod every second of your life. And that's what's gonna happen. People are gonna start thinking. They have to.
Dena By 2048 the oceans are going to be empty.
Harmon Yeah, who says?
Dena Science.
Harmon Science... Maybe science is wrong.
Dena No. 29% of edible fish have gone day by 90%. More people are moving to the coast lines, there there's more pollution, more waste. Situation is getting geometically worse. It'll all go fast in the end. Once the marine bio-diversity goes, everything goes with it.
Harmon Night moves? Slick.
[first lines]
Dena Whoa, I think that was an Oriole. I didn't know we had those.
Dena We're coming up on the Dakotas.
Josh The hell was that? I thought you said you don't know anybody around here.
Harmon I barely know him.
Dena How do you barely know him?
Harmon We served time together.
Dena What? I thought you said you didn't have any priors. What the hell is your deal, when were you gonna tell us that?
Harmon Calm down, it's... it's so long ago it doesn't really count. It's gone. Expunged.
Dena Your friend is really something here, Mister Ed. Or is it Harmon? Things are kind of getting mixed up already and we're what, an hour in? You think your record is gone? You think anything is ever gone anymore? You need to join the century, dude, and realize that your record is not just sitting in some filing cabinet somewhere. They don't just burn it, nothing is ever gone anymore, you need to know that.
Harmon Just take it easy, it's not that big a deal.
Dena It is a big deal, I think we all should know what we're dealing with...
Josh Can you please shut up?
Dena Okay.
Sean I don't know exactly what's going on, and what you do is your own business, but people are talking. You know that.
Josh Who's talking? Y'know, just... tell me. Tell me who's talking.
Sean Dena and Anne talked last night.
Josh [looks down in annoyance] And what did she say?
Sean I don't know. She didn't have to say anything, Anne knows her too well. Anne's not stupid.
Josh [starting to shift anxiously but still trying to gain the upper hand] And, who else is Dena talking to?
Sean That's not the point. Now, I don't know anything, alright?
Josh Alright.
Sean I don't know what happened, I don't ever have to know, but I can't be an accomplice to this.
Josh You're not, you don't even know anything.
Sean You're not getting it, Josh. You live here, that means I'm abetting, my whole family's abetting you. Don't you get it, man? We could lose everything.
Josh [voice is getting shaky] Okay.
Sean This is not gonna blow over, man.
Josh [that hit a nerve, now avoiding eye contact] Okay.
Sean Do your thing, whatever you have to do, but don't take us down, alright? You know how long it took for us to make this?
Josh Yes, I went to see her last night and uh... Yeah, there was kind of like... like, an accident and uh...
Harmon You talking about D? You telling me D isn't in the picture anymore? Is that it, did she quit on us?
Josh Yeah. Yeah, she quit.
Harmon Don't tell me anything. I don't wanna know.
Josh Yeah, but, I mean it was an accident, though. I mean, she...
Harmon I know, I know man. Just calm down man, I know.
Josh She quit by accident. I don't know, like I was thinking, maybe like, you and I could go somewhere... like kinda quiet, like just out in the middle of nowhere or something, I got a lot of stuff, and um... I could come and get you. I can come and get you now, I don't know where you are.
Harmon You gotta get real lost now. You gotta get real lost and stay lost.
Josh Okay.
Harmon That's it.
Josh Yeah, I know. Okay. Okay.
[Harmon hangs up]
