Mr. Prince
[telling The Conceited Man when he was bringing The Little Girl back to the classroom]
Stop!
[the Conceited Man stops and looks at Mr. Prince with The Little Girl was held by him]
[he and his associates laugh; mocks]
[to one of his men]
[the Businessman and his associates continue laughing hard]
[the Businessman continues laughing with his associates, and Mr. Prince then smiles]
Mr. Prince
I'm hopeful. That's right, I'm full of hope! And I love a rose!
[the Businessman and his men laughed hard]
Mr. Prince
And she loves me, and she's waiting for me! So... I don't think I wanna work for you anymore.
[the Businessman and his men ignored and still laughed]
[Mr. Prince removes his card from his shirt]
[the Businessman and his associates stop laughing, causing The Little Girl to laugh]
[steps on his business card, while The Little Girl then steps on The Conceited Man's foot, freeing her, and the stuffed Fox steps on another man's foot gently, before the three start escaping]