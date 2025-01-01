Mr. Prince [telling The Conceited Man when he was bringing The Little Girl back to the classroom] Stop!

[the Conceited Man stops and looks at Mr. Prince with The Little Girl was held by him]

Mr. Prince Take your hands off her.

Mr. Prince I-I'm not a failure.

Mr. Prince ...I'm The Little Prince.

The Businessman [surprised] What?... He thinks he's little! And a prince!

[he and his associates laugh; mocks]

The Businessman Look at me! I'm a bumblebee!

[to one of his men]

The Businessman What are you? A duck?

[the Businessman and his associates continue laughing hard]

[the Businessman continues laughing with his associates, and Mr. Prince then smiles]

Mr. Prince I'm hopeful. That's right, I'm full of hope! And I love a rose!

[the Businessman and his men laughed hard]

Mr. Prince And she loves me, and she's waiting for me! So... I don't think I wanna work for you anymore.

[the Businessman and his men ignored and still laughed]

[Mr. Prince removes his card from his shirt]

[the Businessman and his associates stop laughing, causing The Little Girl to laugh]