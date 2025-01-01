Menu
The Little Prince Movie Quotes

The Little Prince it is only with heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.
The Little Prince Hey, come and play with me.
The Fox I cannot play with you. I'm not tamed.
The Little Prince I am looking for friends. What does that mean - tame?
The Fox It is an act too often neglected," said the fox. "It means to establish ties.
The Little Prince To establish ties?
The Fox Just that," said the fox. "To me, you are still nothing more than a little boy who is just like a hundred thousand other little boys. And I have no need of you. And you, on your part, have no need of me. To you I am nothing more than a fox like a hundred thousand other foxes. But if you tame me, then we shall need each other. To me, you will be unique in all the world. To you, I shall be unique in all the world.
The Aviator Growing up is not the problem, forgetting is.
The Little Prince What makes the desert beautiful,' said the little prince, 'is that somewhere it hides a well...
The Aviator You're going to make a wonderful adult.
The Little Prince If you love a flower that lives on a star, it is sweet to look at the sky at night. All the stars are a-bloom with flowers...
The Little Girl [reading out loud] Once upon a time there was little prince who lived on a planet that was scarcely bigger than himself.
Mr. Prince [crying] I don't want to cry.
The Aviator Hey. Hey. You hungry? I know a great place where we can get free pancakes on your birthday.
The Little Girl But my birthday's not for two weeks.
The Aviator They don't know that.
The Aviator [to the little girl upon being pulled over] Do you have a driver's license?
The Little Girl No.
The Aviator A learner's permit?
The Little Girl No.
The Aviator How old are you?
[after Mr. Prince and the Little Girl liberate the stars back into space]
The Businessman [saddened] This is very, very, very bad for business.
The Conceited Man [posing as a policeman] Why are you so small?
The Little Girl Because I'm a child.
The Conceited Man That is absolutely not allowed here!
[first lines]
The Aviator [narrating] Once, when I was six years old, I read a book about the primeval forest. The book said, "Boa constrictors swallow their prey whole, without chewing it."
[makes ravaging and shallowing sounds]
The Aviator I pondered this deeply. And then, I did my first drawing. I showed my masterpiece to grown-ups and asked if the drawing frightened them.
Grown-up Frightened? Why should anyone be frightened of a hat?
The Aviator Grown-ups. They never understand anything by themselves.
The Little Prince The stars are beautiful because of a flower that cannot be seen. What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well.
Mr. Prince [telling The Conceited Man when he was bringing The Little Girl back to the classroom] Stop!
[the Conceited Man stops and looks at Mr. Prince with The Little Girl was held by him]
Mr. Prince Take your hands off her.
The Businessman What? Stop?
Mr. Prince I-I'm not a failure.
The Businessman [questioned] Oh?
Mr. Prince ...I'm The Little Prince.
The Businessman [surprised] What?... He thinks he's little! And a prince!
[he and his associates laugh; mocks]
The Businessman Look at me! I'm a bumblebee!
[to one of his men]
The Businessman What are you? A duck?
[the Businessman and his associates continue laughing hard]
The Businessman [darkly] He's hopeless.
Mr. Prince ...I'm not hopeless.
[the Businessman continues laughing with his associates, and Mr. Prince then smiles]
Mr. Prince I'm hopeful. That's right, I'm full of hope! And I love a rose!
[the Businessman and his men laughed hard]
Mr. Prince And she loves me, and she's waiting for me! So... I don't think I wanna work for you anymore.
[the Businessman and his men ignored and still laughed]
Mr. Prince And um...
[Mr. Prince removes his card from his shirt]
Mr. Prince ... I quit.
[the Businessman and his associates stop laughing, causing The Little Girl to laugh]
Mr. Prince [laughs] I quit!
[steps on his business card, while The Little Girl then steps on The Conceited Man's foot, freeing her, and the stuffed Fox steps on another man's foot gently, before the three start escaping]
The Aviator When a mystery is too overpowering, one dare not disobey.
The Businessman [after using one of the stars as example for powering his planet] There, you see? The inessential has become perfectly essential.
[to the Little Girl, angry]
The Businessman How it should be for all things.
[ordering The Conceited Man and pointing to the classroom]
The Businessman Take her back to the classroom. Make sure no one interferes.
[the Conceited Man grabs The Little Girl's arm as he was about to get her to the classroom, as the latter was trying to break free of The Conceited Man's grip]
The Little Girl No! Let me go, I can't...
The Conceited Man [to the Little Girl] Stop!
The Little Girl Don't let them do this to me!
The Conceited Man [to the Little Girl] I said stop!
Mr. Prince [to the Businessman] ... Wait.
The Businessman [to Mr. Prince] Wait? I've given you 371 jobs, and you have been fired from 370 of them. I think it's time you go back to work, my little failure.
The Little Prince My rose is just a common rose? But... she told me she was the only one of her kind in the whole universe.
The Fox But she is not a common rose. She is your rose. It is the time that you have devoted to her that makes your rose so important.
The Little Prince She's my rose.
The Fox You must return to her.
The Little Prince [the Little Prince and The Aviator just found a well in the desert.] The men where you live grow thousands of roses and they do not find what they are looking for.
[He sips a little well water from his hands.]
The Little Prince What they are looking for could be found in a single rose, or a little water.
