You think this is all fake, don't you dad? Your dirty fucking finger prints all over me. It was bound to happen because of the little seeds that you planted? Okay, well let me educate you. Even no matter what the situation is, you can make it good. Like with plaster and brick. You never knew that because you never lifted a finger, you fucking lazy cunt. But you know what? You can take a situation and you can draw a circle around it and find a way to work something out. You don't just drive away from it. No! Or sit in the corner of some greasy little fucking pub somewhere like you're the fucking happy little maverick. I could come for you with a pick and a shovel, I really could. Dig you up. And it would be a happy day in hell because they would be rid of you for a bit.