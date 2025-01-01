Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Locke Locke Movie Quotes

Locke Movie Quotes

Ivan Locke Well hear this, Gareth. When I left the site just over two hours ago, I had a job, a wife, a home. And now I have none of those things. I have none of those things left. I just have myself and the car that I'm in. And I'm just driving and that's it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke You make one mistake, Donal, one little fucking mistake, and the whole world comes crashing down around you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gareth Ivan, you fucked up your life, that's your business, but Chicago is going insane.
Ivan Locke Two words I learned tonight. Fuck Chicago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bethan I love you.
Ivan Locke Okay then.
Bethan Can't you say it back just once?
Ivan Locke No, but I can be there as fast as traffic will allow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke I want to know that I'm not driving in one direction.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke Do it for the piece of sky we are stealing with our building. You do it for the air that will be displaced, and most of all, you do it for the fucking concrete. Because it is delicate as blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke No matter what the situation is, you can make it good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke What the fuck are you looking at? Laughing, aren't you? Laughing at my predicament! Familiar predicament to a man like you, isn't it dad? There he is, look! Like father, like son! There's the man I made. What is it they say,"the apple doesn't fall far from the tree"? Well, that's where you're wrong! Listen to me, you fucking piece of worthless shit: I want you to watch. Do you know, infact, I would like to take a fucking shovel and dig you up out of the fucking ground and make you watch me tonight. I would pull open your eyes and kick the mud and worms and shit out of your fucking ears just for the duration of this journey, because it's me driving. Me! Not you. And unlike you, I will drive straight to the place where I should be, and I will be there to take care of my... to take care of my fuck-up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke Donal, don't trust God when it comes to concrete.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bethan Be quick!
Ivan Locke Yes, but there are speed limits!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke It was once.
Katrina And the difference between never and once is the whole world. The difference between never and once is the difference between good and bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke Look. Look and fucking learn. I drove in this direction and there will be a new person when I get there. Yes, because of that night. Constructed out of two bottles of wine and somebody feeling lonely. How could you ever beat that for a construction?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bethan They said the umbilical cord is like a noose. A lifeline and a noose at the same time. That's funny isn't it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Bethan Ivan?
Ivan Locke Is everything okay?
Bethan Listen.
[baby crying]
Bethan Ivan, will you come?
Ivan Locke Yes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke And because the baby was caused by me. That is the decision I have made. I have not behaved in the right way with this woman. At all. I have behaved in a way that isn't like me. But now I am going to do the right thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke You think this is all fake, don't you dad? Your dirty fucking finger prints all over me. It was bound to happen because of the little seeds that you planted? Okay, well let me educate you. Even no matter what the situation is, you can make it good. Like with plaster and brick. You never knew that because you never lifted a finger, you fucking lazy cunt. But you know what? You can take a situation and you can draw a circle around it and find a way to work something out. You don't just drive away from it. No! Or sit in the corner of some greasy little fucking pub somewhere like you're the fucking happy little maverick. I could come for you with a pick and a shovel, I really could. Dig you up. And it would be a happy day in hell because they would be rid of you for a bit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke And when the baby is born, when he's seven or when she's seven, it'll say it's okay. And the name will be Locke. Oh, Locke is okay. We do okay. Because... Because I straightened the name out. The Lockes were a long line of shit, but I straightened the name out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke I am trying to do the right thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke Stefan is a good man. He will fix the pit and check the others. All 12 pumps will work. The stop-go will run. The north, south, east and west gates will all take their quarter of concrete. The baby will be born. And Katrina will be okay. In the morning she will be okay. That is how it can be. That is my prayer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke I could have easily let the concrete go to hell, but I didn't. You know, dad, when you came creeping back saying you were sorry, it was even worse than staying away. Yes, I'm serious! I could have broken your fucking back for that, but I didn't, and the fact that I could have done it was worse than anything. Because you were so fucking weak! That was the first thing I noticed. So weak. All the things I fucking despise inside one fucking stupid green shirt. You look pathetic. My fucking dad. And what were they, they were trainers, some sort of fucking trainers that teenagers wear. Your hair was all over the place. You don't drink anymore, you don't fucking smoke dope. What, we're all supposed to celebrate, is that it? Celebrate what, exactly?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke I'll explain when I'm not driving and when I'm with you and Eddie together, you know? I, uh, I've only just explained it to myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke You know what? I could just drive around the M-25 into Dover or some-fucking-where and not face it, couldn't I? And just earn good money, cash in hand, working on the cross rail. They make five hundred a day just shoveling shit. Shoveling shit about like you. No, I'm going to drive straight to the worst place for me - the worst place on earth for me to be, even though this... woman is like, she's sad and lonely, hardly bothered with life at all. I felt sorry for her, you know? I felt sorry for her. So how can that be the difference between good and bad?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassidy You're Ivan Locke?
Ivan Locke Yes.
Cassidy Uh-huh. I remember you. You ran a tight ship.
Ivan Locke Yes.
Cassidy The only construction director who ever gave us paperwork ahead of time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke Good God, Caldwell's a donkey!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ivan Locke You see? Life. Yes, life sentence. So what? I will do what needs to be done, even if they hate me or love me. You have to be solid so that it makes no difference what they think.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more