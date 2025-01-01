FrankYou're right, it's a classic kidnapping. They took our children and the canned goods and pasta.
PatrickI can deal with the fact that the chickens are store bought. Okay? I can! But it really bothers me that the loaded potato isn't Biagio's recipe...
JoeNo! No no, that actually really is. I- I honestly have no idea where he's getting chives.
FrankYes, I experienced a childhood on the planet Earth. I've heard the story of the boy who cried wolf.
FrankMy question for you, Gary, is: How do you want me to eat these with my normal human mouth? Do you want me to unhinge my jaw like an anaconda? Should I put this in my belly and lay out in the sun for two months, digesting it?
BiaggioDo you know we've been walking for half a mile? I can tell by how much we've bonded.
Frank[Frank hangs up the cellphone]Tools Now, and if they're ruined, you're going to work the whole set off this summer, I mean it. A paper route. Big Chief Indian Corn. Goddamn Ohio Soccer Jazz. I don't care. You have your pick. This bullshit ends today.