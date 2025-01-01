Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Kings of Summer The Kings of Summer Movie Quotes

The Kings of Summer Movie Quotes

Joe Vicki's making eyes at you man. Go talk to her. She's so into it.
Biaggio There's no point in me talking to her anyways.
Joe Why not?
Biaggio Joe, I'm gay.
Joe Are you sure?
Biaggio Yes, my lungs fill up every time the seasons change.
Joe That's not being gay, Biaggio.
Biaggio What?
Joe Pretty sure that's Cystic Fibrosis.
Biaggio Oh.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Biaggio In Italian, the word for snake means 'the demon's cock'.
Patrick No it doesn't.
Biaggio There's a chance that it doesn't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe I don't trust that old guy.
Biaggio He has a shadow behind his eyes.
Vicki How long have you been standing there?
Biaggio Hello
Joe That's not an answer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank You're right, it's a classic kidnapping. They took our children and the canned goods and pasta.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patrick I can deal with the fact that the chickens are store bought. Okay? I can! But it really bothers me that the loaded potato isn't Biagio's recipe...
Joe No! No no, that actually really is. I- I honestly have no idea where he's getting chives.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Yes, I experienced a childhood on the planet Earth. I've heard the story of the boy who cried wolf.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank My question for you, Gary, is: How do you want me to eat these with my normal human mouth? Do you want me to unhinge my jaw like an anaconda? Should I put this in my belly and lay out in the sun for two months, digesting it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Biaggio Do you know we've been walking for half a mile? I can tell by how much we've bonded.
Joe You haven't said a word the whole time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vicki So Biaggio, what do you do?
Biaggio I met a dog the other day, it taught me how to die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Ah... Is anything better than a good stogie, Biaggio?
Biaggio Being in a situation where it's easier to lie but you choose to tell the truth.
Joe Hmm. Guess that's better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe You made these?
Biaggio I did. It took very little time. Very few days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Biaggio I don't really see myself as having a gender.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rookie Cop Ah, sarcasm. The poor man's wit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Silence, land trunt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rookie Cop Mr. Toy, are you familiar with the boy who cried wolf?
Frank Yes I have experienced a childhood on the planet earth, so... yes I've heard of that one.
Frank Do you think you can apply it to my situation in an allegorical fashion?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Masturbation is fun. I get it. But it's not very 'green' to do it with the shower running.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank [busts the bedroom door open] Tools, out of the driveway, now.
Joe [whispering] I'm on the phone.
Frank Oh, I don't give a shit. Right now.
Kelly [on the phone] Is everything okay there?
[Frank grabs the phone]
Joe No!
Frank Who is this? Patrick?
Kelly Kelly.
Frank Kelly. A girl. Jesus, that's a pleasant surprise.
Joe Dad.
Frank Listen, Joe, can't talk right now because he's grounded. He will call you back sometime before his hot new bedtime of 7:30. You have a good night.
Kelly Okay.
Frank [Frank hangs up the cellphone] Tools Now, and if they're ruined, you're going to work the whole set off this summer, I mean it. A paper route. Big Chief Indian Corn. Goddamn Ohio Soccer Jazz. I don't care. You have your pick. This bullshit ends today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more