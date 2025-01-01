Menu
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Movie Quotes

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Movie Quotes

Bruce Wayne We're criminals, Alfred. We've always been criminals. Nothing's changed.
Alfred Oh, yes it has, sir. Everything's changed. Men fall from the sky, the gods hurl thunderbolts, innocents die. That's how it starts, sir. The fever, the rage, the feeling of powerlessness that turns good men... cruel.
Lex Luthor [looks at a picture of angels vs demons] That should be upside down. We know better now, don't we? Devils don't come from hell beneath us. No, they come from the sky.
Clark Kent Civil liberties are being trampled on in your city; good people living in fear.
Bruce Wayne Don't believe everything you hear, son.
Clark Kent I've seen it, Mr. Wayne. He thinks he's above the law.
Bruce Wayne The Daily Planet criticizing those who think they're above the law is a little hypocritical, wouldn't you say? Considering every time your hero saves a cat out of a tree, you write a puff piece editorial about an alien who, if he wanted to, could burn the whole place down. There wouldn't be a damn thing we can do to stop it.
Clark Kent Most of the world doesn't share your opinion, Mr. Wayne.
Bruce Wayne Maybe it's that Gotham City and me... we just have a bad history with freaks dressed like clowns.
Superman Next time they shine your light in the sky, don't go to it. The Bat is dead. Bury it. Consider this mercy.
[Superman begins to walk away]
Batman Tell me. Do you bleed?
[Superman flies away as Batman watches on]
Batman You will.
Batman I bet your parents taught you that you mean something, that you're here for a reason. My parents taught me a different lesson, dying in the gutter for no reason at all... They taught me the world only makes sense if you force it to.
The Flash Bruce! Listen to me now! It's Lois! Lois Lane! She's the key! Am I too soon? I'm too soon! You were right about him! You've always been right about him! Fear him! Find us, Bruce! You have to find us!
Alfred You're gonna go to war?
Bruce Wayne That son of a bitch brought the war to us two years ago. Jesus, Alfred, count the dead... thousands of people. What's next? Millions? He has the power to wipe out the entire human race, and if we believe there's even a one percent chance that he is our enemy we have to take it as an absolute certainty... and we have to destroy him.
Alfred But he is not our enemy!
Bruce Wayne Not today. Twenty years in Gotham, Alfred; we've seen what promises are worth. How many good guys are left? How many stayed that way?
Lois Lane You're psychotic.
Lex Luthor That is a three syllable word for any thought too big for little minds.
Batman It's okay, I'm a friend of your son's.
Martha Kent [grins] I figured. The cape.
Lex Luthor See, what we call God depends upon our tribe, Clark Jo, 'cause God is tribal. God takes sides. No man in the sky intervened when I was a boy to deliver me from Daddy's fist and abominations. I figured out way back if God is all-powerful, He cannot be all good. And if He is all good, then He cannot be all-powerful. And neither can you be.
Wonder Woman This thing, this creature, seems to feed on energy.
Superman This thing is from another world. My world.
Wonder Woman I've killed things from other worlds before.
Superman [to Batman] Is she with you?
Batman I thought she was with you.
Lex Luthor Boys! Mm, Bruce Wayne meets Clark Kent. Ah, I love it! I love bringing people together! How are we?
[shakes Bruce's hand]
Bruce Wayne Lex.
Lex Luthor Hello. Good.
[turns to Clark]
Lex Luthor Hi, hello.
[shakes Clark's hand]
Lex Luthor Lex. It is a pleasure... Ow! Wow, that is a good grip! You should not pick a fight with this person.
Batman You're not brave. Men are brave.
Perry White So. I logged into your Dropbox to find a copy. There's copy all right. But nothing about football. Nothing about, uh, the friends of Metropolis Library, just the goddamn Bat thing I told you not to pursue.
Clark Kent If the police won't help, the press has to do the right thing.
Perry White You don't get to decide what the right thing is.
Clark Kent When the Planet was founded, it stood for something, Perry.
Perry White And so could you if it was 1938, but it's not 1938. WPA ain't hiring no more. Apples don't cost a nickel. Not in here, not out there. You drop this thing! Nobody cares about Clark Kent talking on the Batman.
[from trailer]
Batman It's time you learned what it means to be a man.
Superman Stay down! If I wanted it, you'd be dead already!
Bruce Wayne Still working? You're getting slow in your old age, Alfred.
Alfred It comes to us all, Master Wayne. Even you've got too old to die young, though not for lack of trying.
Lex Luthor And now you will fly to him, and you will battle him to the death. Black and blue. Fight night. The greatest gladiator match in the history of the world: God versus man; day versus night; Son of Krypton versus Bat of Gotham!
Alfred You know you can't win this. It's suicide.
Bruce Wayne I'm older now than my father ever was. This may be the only thing I do that matters.
Alfred Twenty years of fighting criminals amounts to nothing?
Bruce Wayne Criminals are like weeds, Alfred; pull one up, another grows in its place. This is about the future of the world. This is my legacy.
Senator Finch The world has been so caught up with what Superman can do that no one has asked what he should do.
Bruce Wayne You don't know me, but I've known a few women like you.
Diana Prince Oh, I don't think you've ever known a woman like me.
Batman You're not brave... men are brave. You say that you want to help people, but you can't feel their pain... their mortality... It's time you learn what it means to be a man.
Martha Kent Be their hero, Clark. Be their angel, be their monument, be anything they need you to be... or be none of it. You don't owe this world a thing. You never did.
Diana Prince A hundred years ago I walked away from mankind; from a century of horrors... Men made a world where standing together is impossible.
Bruce Wayne Men are still good. We fight, we kill, we betray one another, but we can rebuild. We can do better. We will. We have to.
Batman [suffocating Superman with his foot on his throat] You were never a god. You were never even a man!
Superman [hardly breathing] You're letting them kill Martha...
Batman What does that mean? Why did you say that name?
Superman Find him... Save Martha...
Batman Why did you say that name? Martha? Why did you say that name? WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?
Lois Lane [enters running] It's his mother's name! It's his mother's name.
Jon Stewart So apparently Superman doesn't want us to think of him as American anymore. And really, why would we? Aside from the red and blue costume. And, I don't know, the fact that he has one-third of the USA's initials on his chest. I assume the only reason he's not wearing the Declaration of Independence as a cape is... He thinks it's too on-the-nose.
Lex Luthor If man won't kill God, the Devil will do it!
[first lines]
Batman There was a time above... a time before... there were perfect things... diamond absolutes. But things fall... things on earth. And what falls... is fallen. In the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie.
Superman You think I'll fight him for you?
Lex Luthor Mm, yes, I do. I think you will fight, fight, fight for that special lady in your life!
Superman She's safe on the ground. How about you?
Lex Luthor Close, but I am not talking about Lois. No. Every boy's special lady is his mother... Martha, Martha, Martha... Now, the mother of a flying demon must be a witch. The punishment for witches, what is that? That's right. Death by fire.
Diana Prince [to Bruce Wayne] You know, it's true what they say about little boys: born with no natural inclination to share.
[Doomsday jumps in front of the Batwing]
Batman Oh, shit.
Lex Luthor Do you know the oldest lie in America, Senator? Can I call you June?
Senator Finch You can call me whatever you like. Take a bucket of piss and call it Granny's Peach Tea; take a weapon of assassination and call it deterrence. You won't fool a fly or me. I'm not gonna drink it.
Lex Luthor The Red Capes are coming! The Red Capes are coming!
Neil deGrasse Tyson We're talking about a being whose very existence challenges our own sense of priority in the universe. And you go back to Copernicus where he restored the sun in the center of the known universe, displacing Earth. And you get to Darwinian evolution and you find out we're not special on this earth. We're just one among other lifeforms. And now we learn that we're not even special in the entire universe because there is Superman. There he is, an alien among us. We're not alone.
Bruce Wayne Excuse me, miss. The other night you took something that doesn't belong to you. Stealing's not polite.
Diana Prince Is it stealing if you steal from another thief?
Clark Kent It's like a one-man reign of terror. This bat vigilante has been consistently targeting the port and the adjacent projects and tenements. And, far as I can tell, the cops are actually helping him.
Perry White "Crime Wave in Gotham." Other breaking news: "Water, Wet." Did you file the football yet?
Clark Kent Why aren't we covering this? Poor people don't buy papers?
Perry White People don't buy papers, period, Kent.
Clark Kent Perry, when you assign a story, you're making a choice about who matters. And who's worth it.
Perry White Good morning, Smallville. The American conscience died with Robert, Martin, and John.
Superman All this time I've been living my life the way my father saw it. Righting wrongs for a ghost, thinking I'm here to do good. Superman was never real. Just the dream of a farmer from Kansas.
Lois Lane That farmer's dream is all some people have. It's all that gives them hope.
[touches the S shield]
Lois Lane This means something.
Superman It did on my world. My world doesn't exist anymore.
Lex Luthor Do you know the oldest lie in America, Senator? It's that power can be innocent.
Jonathan Kent It's somethin', innit? One minute in Kansas livin' on a pancake so we come to the mountains. All downhill from here; down to the floodplain, arm at the bottom of the world. I remember one season the water came bad. I couldn't've been twelve. Dad had out the shovels and we went at it all night. We worked 'til I think I fainted, but we managed to stop the water. We saved the farm. Your grandma baked me a cake, said I was a hero. Later that day we found out we blocked the water alright - we sent it upstream. A whole Lange farm washed away. While I ate my hero cake, their horses were drowning. I used to hear them wailing in my sleep.
Clark Kent Did the nightmares ever stop?
Jonathan Kent Yeah. When I met your mother. She gave me faith that there's good in this world. She was my world. I miss you, Son.
Clark Kent I miss you too, Dad.
Alfred Master Wayne, since the age of seven you've been into the art of deception like Mozart to the harpsichord, but you've never been too hot at lying to me.
[Superman enters from the sky]
Batman Well, here I am!
Lex Luthor [giving speech] Books are knowledge and knowledge is power, and I am... no. Um, no. What am I? What was I saying? The bittersweet pain among men is having knowledge with no power because... because that is *paradoxical* and, um... thank you for coming.
Superman No one stays good in this world.
Batman Whatever you do, wherever you go, I will be watching you.
Lex Luthor But the bell's already been rung.
Superman Luthor. He wanted your life for her's. She's losing time.
Lois Lane The scout ship seems to be drawing power from the city. It's gotta be Lex.
Batman They need you at that ship. I'll find her.
Superman My mother needs me.
Batman [stops him] Wait. I'll make you a promise: Martha won't die tonight.
Lex Luthor An ancient Kryptonian deformity; blood of my blood, born to destroy you!... Your Doomsday.
Bruce Wayne All the circuses back east, burying an empty box.
Diana Prince They don't know how to honor him, except as a soldier.
Bruce Wayne I've failed him... in life. I won't fail him in death. Help me find the others like you.
Diana Prince Perhaps they don't want to be found.
Bruce Wayne They will. And they'll fight. We have to stand together.
Diana Prince A hundred years ago I walked away from mankind, from a century of horrors. Man made a world where standing together is impossible.
Bruce Wayne Men are still good. We fight. We kill. We betray one another. But we can rebuild. We can do better. We will. We have to.
[scene of funeral ceremony and graffiti: IF YOU SEEK HIS MONUMENT LOOK AROUND YOU]
Diana Prince The others like me. Why did you say they'll have to fight?
Bruce Wayne Just a feeling.
Lex Luthor And now God bends to my will.
Perry White Kent? Where the hell is Kent? Where did he go? Where does he go?
Clark Kent Mr. Wayne! Clark Kent, Daily Planet.
Bruce Wayne Oh, my foundation's already issued a statement in support of, uh, books.
Clark Kent I'm sorry?
Bruce Wayne [watching Diana Prince walk away] Wow. Pretty girl, bad habit. Don't quote me, alright?
Lex Luthor [to General Zod] You flew too close to the sun. Now look at you.
Diana Prince The others like me... Why did you say they'll have to fight?
Bruce Wayne Just a feeling.
Lex Luthor You don't need to use a silver bullet. But if you forge one, you don't need to depend on the kindness of monsters.
Bruce Wayne I can't stay down here, Alfred.
Alfred Go upstairs and socialize. Some young lady from Metropolis will make you honest.
[to self]
Alfred In your dreams, Alfred...
Alfred [looking at an empty wine bottle] I hope the next generation of Waynes won't inherit an empty wine cellar. Not that there's likely to be a next generation...
Superman [to Lex] I'll take you in without breaking you, which is more than you deserve.
Senator Finch [on Superman] Let the record show that this committee holds him responsible...
Lex Luthor Boy, do we have problems up here!
[sets timer and stands up]
Lex Luthor The problem of evil in the world. The problem of absolute virtue.
Superman I'll take you in without breaking you, which is more than you deserve.
Lex Luthor The problem of you on top of everything else. You above all. Ah. 'Cause that's what God is. Horus. Apollo. Jehovah. Kal-El. Clark Joseph Kent. See, what we call God depends upon our tribe, Clark Jo, because God is tribal. God take sides. No man in the sky intervened when I was a boy to deliver me from Daddy's fist and abominations. Mm-mm. I've figured it out way back, if God is all powerful, He cannot be all good. And if He's all good then He cannot be all powerful. And neither can you be. They need to see the fraud you are. With their eyes. The blood on your hands.
Superman What have you done?
Lex Luthor And tonight they will. Yes. Because you, my friend, have a date! Across the bay. Ripe fruit, his hate. Two years growing. But it did not take much to push him over actually. Little red notes, big bang, you let your family die! And now, you will fly to him, and you will battle him, to the death. Black and blue. Fight night! The greatest gladiator match in the history of the the world: God versus man...
[thunders in the background]
Lex Luthor Day versus night. Son of Krypton versus Bat of Gotham!
Superman You think I'll fight him for you?
Lex Luthor Mm, yes, I do. I think you'll fight, fight, fight for that special lady in your life.
Superman She's safe on the ground. How about you?
Lex Luthor Close, but I'm not talking about Lois. No. Every boy's special lady is his mother.
[walks around Superman and shows him photos of Martha being muzzled]
Lex Luthor Huh! Martha, Martha, Martha. The mother of a flying demon must be a witch. The punishment for witches, what is that? That's right. Death by fire.
[throws the photos one by one at Superman]
Superman [angrily readies heat vision] Where is she?
Lex Luthor I don't know! I wouldn't let them tell me! If you kill me, Martha dies. And if you fly away, Martha also dies. But if you kill the Bat, Martha lives.
[Superman calms down and Lex approaches his hand]
Lex Luthor There we go. There we go. And now God bends to my will. Now, the cameras are waiting at your ship for the world to see the holes in the holy. Yes, the all mighty comes clean about how dirty he is when it counts. To save Martha, bring me the head of the Bat.
[helicopter arrives; Lex looks at his timer]
Lex Luthor Mother of God, would you look at the time. When you came here, you had an hour. Now it's less.
Lex Luthor The bell's already been rung. They heard it; the creatures among the stars. They'll come... He'll come. He's angry... Ding-dong... Ding-dong... Ding-dong...
Lex Luthor He is coming! And he is hungry!
Anatoli Knyazev Drop it. I said drop it! I'll kill her! Believe me, I'll do it!
Batman I believe you.
Swanwick Here's the truth: a reporter got greedy for a scoop and went where she shouldn't have, Superman acted like some rogue combatant to rescue her, and people died. Don't invent a conspiracy theory to put back his halo. Or yours.
Lois Lane I don't have a halo over my head, General. I walked into the desert, people died. It keeps me awake at night. It should.
Lex Luthor Now God is good as dead.
Lex Luthor [last lines, in a prison cell] Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, the bells are ringing. Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding.
Lex Luthor The bell cannot be unrung.
Alfred Thermal imaging is showing me two dozen hostiles on the third floor. Why don't I drop you off on the second?
Superman You don't understand, there's no time!
Batman I UNDERSTAND!
Batman Whatever you do, wherever you go, I'll be watching you!
[holds his bat-brand up to Luthor's face]
Lex Luthor Oh, look at us. This is how it all caves in, civilization on the Wayne Manor's out the window. But who would believe me, I... I'm insane. I'm not even fit to stand trial.
Batman That's right. We have hospitals who treat the mentally ill with compassion.
[Lex chuckles nervously]
Batman But, that's not where you're going. I've arranged for you to get a transfer to Arkham Asylum in Gotham. I still have some friends there. They're expecting you.
Lex Luthor But, the bell's already been rung... and they've heard it. Out in the dark, among the stars... Ding-dong, the god is dead.
[Batman punches his wall with a bat-brand mark]
Lex Luthor Ding-dong, the god is dead.
General Amajagh Ignorance is not the same as innocence.
Lex Luthor The night is here.
Bruce Wayne [comforting a crying girl] Don't worry, it'll be okay. I'll find your mommy for you. Where's your mommy.
[the girl points at a destroyed skyscraper, Bruce hugs her]
Thomas Wayne Martha...
Wallace Keefe Mr. Wayne! Mr. Wayne! I can't feel my legs! I can't feel my legs.
Bruce Wayne We need help over here!
Wallace Keefe [grabs Bruce] Help me. I can't feel my legs.
Bruce Wayne You're gonna be okay, you hear me? Wallace? What do they call you, Wally? Huh?
Wallace Keefe You're the boss, boss.
[Superman is flying Doomsday into space]
Chairman of Joint Chiefs They're high enough that we can nuke 'em with no casualties, sir!
Swanwick One casualty, Mr. President. Superman.
POTUS [sighs] God have mercy on us all.
Swanwick [on Doomsday] The shockwaves are getting stronger. Every time we hit it we make it more powerful. We can't attack.
POTUS What are you saying, Calvin?
Swanwick I'm saying it's unkillable.
Alfred Master Wayne.
Batman Alfred.
Alfred I'm sorry for listening in but I've tracked the Russian's phone to a warehouse near the port. You're locked onto it.
Batman I don't deserve you, Alfred.
Alfred No, sir, you don't.
Lex Luthor [to Superman] I don't hate the sinner. I hate the sin. And yours, my friend, is existing.
Bruce Wayne Who are you?
Diana Prince Someone interested in the same man you are.
Clark Kent [Bruce Wayne arrives at Lex's party] Who's that?
Party Photographer You must be new to "Let Them Eat Cake" beat. That is Bruce Wayne.
Bruce Wayne The house treats luck like an insult.
Anatoli Knyazev Good luck for one is always his brother's misfortune.
Bruce Wayne [in Russian] But all accounts are balances in the end.
Bruce Wayne [back in English] Three nights with a Bolshoi ballerina, that line was all she taught me.
Anatoli Knyazev Not all, I'm sure. Good evening.
General Amajagh Men with power obey neither policy nor principle, Miss Lane. No one is different; no one is neutral.
Lois Lane Are you a terrorist, general?
General Amajagh They did not tell me the interview was with a lady.
Lois Lane I'm not a lady, I'm a journalist.
Nigerian He answers to no-one. Not even I think to God.
Lex Luthor The metahuman thesis!
Wallace Keefe Who the hell are you?
Lex Luthor Just a man.
Wallace Keefe Yeah? Well, what the fuck do you want?
Lex Luthor To help you stand for something.
Bruce Wayne [about the Sword of Alexander] It's a fake. The real one was sold in '98 on the black market. And now it hangs...
Diana Prince Over the bed of the Sultan of Hajar.
Bruce Wayne I can't stay down here, Alfred.
Alfred Go upstair and socialize. Some young lady from Metropolis will make you honest.
[Talking to himself]
Alfred In your dreams, Alfred...
Senator Finch I grew up on a farm.I know how to wrestle a pig.
Lex Luthor Martha, Martha, Martha!
Lex Luthor See, what we call God depends upon our tribe, Clark Jo, 'cause God is tribal. God takes sides. No man in the sky intervened when I was a boy to deliver me from Daddy's fist and abominations. I figured out way back if God is all-powerful, He cannot be all good. And if He is all good, then He cannot be all-powerful.
Alfred [Looking at an empty wine bottle] I hope the next generation of Wayne's won't inherit an empty wine cellar. Not that there's likely to be a next generation...
Lois Lane I just don't know if it's possible.
Clark Kent Don't know if what's possible?
Lois Lane For you to love me and be you.
Lois Lane They held hearings about what happened. They're saying that...
Clark Kent I don't care. I don't care what they're saying. The woman I love could have been blown up or shot. Think of what could have happened.
Lois Lane Well, think about what did happen.
Clark Kent I didn't kill those men if that's what they think. If that's what you're saying?
Lois Lane No, I'm saying I want to understand what happened. I'm saying, thank you for saving my life. I'm saying there's a cost.
