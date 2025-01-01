Bruce WayneWe're criminals, Alfred. We've always been criminals. Nothing's changed.
AlfredOh, yes it has, sir. Everything's changed. Men fall from the sky, the gods hurl thunderbolts, innocents die. That's how it starts, sir. The fever, the rage, the feeling of powerlessness that turns good men... cruel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lex Luthor[looks at a picture of angels vs demons]That should be upside down. We know better now, don't we? Devils don't come from hell beneath us. No, they come from the sky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clark KentCivil liberties are being trampled on in your city; good people living in fear.
Clark KentI've seen it, Mr. Wayne. He thinks he's above the law.
Bruce WayneThe Daily Planet criticizing those who think they're above the law is a little hypocritical, wouldn't you say? Considering every time your hero saves a cat out of a tree, you write a puff piece editorial about an alien who, if he wanted to, could burn the whole place down. There wouldn't be a damn thing we can do to stop it.
Clark KentMost of the world doesn't share your opinion, Mr. Wayne.
Bruce WayneMaybe it's that Gotham City and me... we just have a bad history with freaks dressed like clowns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
SupermanNext time they shine your light in the sky, don't go to it. The Bat is dead. Bury it. Consider this mercy.
BatmanI bet your parents taught you that you mean something, that you're here for a reason. My parents taught me a different lesson, dying in the gutter for no reason at all... They taught me the world only makes sense if you force it to.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The FlashBruce! Listen to me now! It's Lois! Lois Lane! She's the key! Am I too soon? I'm too soon! You were right about him! You've always been right about him! Fear him! Find us, Bruce! You have to find us!
Bruce WayneThat son of a bitch brought the war to us two years ago. Jesus, Alfred, count the dead... thousands of people. What's next? Millions? He has the power to wipe out the entire human race, and if we believe there's even a one percent chance that he is our enemy we have to take it as an absolute certainty... and we have to destroy him.
Lex LuthorSee, what we call God depends upon our tribe, Clark Jo, 'cause God is tribal. God takes sides. No man in the sky intervened when I was a boy to deliver me from Daddy's fist and abominations. I figured out way back if God is all-powerful, He cannot be all good. And if He is all good, then He cannot be all-powerful. And neither can you be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wonder WomanThis thing, this creature, seems to feed on energy.
SupermanThis thing is from another world. My world.
Perry WhiteSo. I logged into your Dropbox to find a copy. There's copy all right. But nothing about football. Nothing about, uh, the friends of Metropolis Library, just the goddamn Bat thing I told you not to pursue.
Clark KentIf the police won't help, the press has to do the right thing.
Perry WhiteYou don't get to decide what the right thing is.
Clark KentWhen the Planet was founded, it stood for something, Perry.
Perry WhiteAnd so could you if it was 1938, but it's not 1938. WPA ain't hiring no more. Apples don't cost a nickel. Not in here, not out there. You drop this thing! Nobody cares about Clark Kent talking on the Batman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
BatmanIt's time you learned what it means to be a man.
SupermanStay down! If I wanted it, you'd be dead already!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce WayneStill working? You're getting slow in your old age, Alfred.
AlfredIt comes to us all, Master Wayne. Even you've got too old to die young, though not for lack of trying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lex LuthorAnd now you will fly to him, and you will battle him to the death. Black and blue. Fight night. The greatest gladiator match in the history of the world: God versus man; day versus night; Son of Krypton versus Bat of Gotham!
BatmanWhy did you say that name? Martha? Why did you say that name? WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?
Lois Lane[enters running]It's his mother's name! It's his mother's name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jon StewartSo apparently Superman doesn't want us to think of him as American anymore. And really, why would we? Aside from the red and blue costume. And, I don't know, the fact that he has one-third of the USA's initials on his chest. I assume the only reason he's not wearing the Declaration of Independence as a cape is... He thinks it's too on-the-nose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lex LuthorIf man won't kill God, the Devil will do it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
BatmanThere was a time above... a time before... there were perfect things... diamond absolutes. But things fall... things on earth. And what falls... is fallen. In the dream, it took me to the light. A beautiful lie.
Lex LuthorClose, but I am not talking about Lois. No. Every boy's special lady is his mother... Martha, Martha, Martha... Now, the mother of a flying demon must be a witch. The punishment for witches, what is that? That's right. Death by fire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Diana Prince[to Bruce Wayne]You know, it's true what they say about little boys: born with no natural inclination to share.
Lex LuthorDo you know the oldest lie in America, Senator? Can I call you June?
Senator FinchYou can call me whatever you like. Take a bucket of piss and call it Granny's Peach Tea; take a weapon of assassination and call it deterrence. You won't fool a fly or me. I'm not gonna drink it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lex LuthorThe Red Capes are coming! The Red Capes are coming!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Neil deGrasse TysonWe're talking about a being whose very existence challenges our own sense of priority in the universe. And you go back to Copernicus where he restored the sun in the center of the known universe, displacing Earth. And you get to Darwinian evolution and you find out we're not special on this earth. We're just one among other lifeforms. And now we learn that we're not even special in the entire universe because there is Superman. There he is, an alien among us. We're not alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce WayneExcuse me, miss. The other night you took something that doesn't belong to you. Stealing's not polite.
Clark KentIt's like a one-man reign of terror. This bat vigilante has been consistently targeting the port and the adjacent projects and tenements. And, far as I can tell, the cops are actually helping him.
Perry White"Crime Wave in Gotham." Other breaking news: "Water, Wet." Did you file the football yet?
Clark KentWhy aren't we covering this? Poor people don't buy papers?
SupermanIt did on my world. My world doesn't exist anymore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lex LuthorDo you know the oldest lie in America, Senator? It's that power can be innocent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonathan KentIt's somethin', innit? One minute in Kansas livin' on a pancake so we come to the mountains. All downhill from here; down to the floodplain, arm at the bottom of the world. I remember one season the water came bad. I couldn't've been twelve. Dad had out the shovels and we went at it all night. We worked 'til I think I fainted, but we managed to stop the water. We saved the farm. Your grandma baked me a cake, said I was a hero. Later that day we found out we blocked the water alright - we sent it upstream. A whole Lange farm washed away. While I ate my hero cake, their horses were drowning. I used to hear them wailing in my sleep.
Lex Luthor[giving speech]Books are knowledge and knowledge is power, and I am... no. Um, no. What am I? What was I saying? The bittersweet pain among men is having knowledge with no power because... because that is *paradoxical* and, um... thank you for coming.
Lex LuthorThe problem of evil in the world. The problem of absolute virtue.
SupermanI'll take you in without breaking you, which is more than you deserve.
Lex LuthorThe problem of you on top of everything else. You above all. Ah. 'Cause that's what God is. Horus. Apollo. Jehovah. Kal-El. Clark Joseph Kent. See, what we call God depends upon our tribe, Clark Jo, because God is tribal. God take sides. No man in the sky intervened when I was a boy to deliver me from Daddy's fist and abominations. Mm-mm. I've figured it out way back, if God is all powerful, He cannot be all good. And if He's all good then He cannot be all powerful. And neither can you be. They need to see the fraud you are. With their eyes. The blood on your hands.
Lex LuthorAnd tonight they will. Yes. Because you, my friend, have a date! Across the bay. Ripe fruit, his hate. Two years growing. But it did not take much to push him over actually. Little red notes, big bang, you let your family die! And now, you will fly to him, and you will battle him, to the death. Black and blue. Fight night! The greatest gladiator match in the history of the the world: God versus man...
[thunders in the background]
Lex LuthorDay versus night. Son of Krypton versus Bat of Gotham!
Lex LuthorClose, but I'm not talking about Lois. No. Every boy's special lady is his mother.
[walks around Superman and shows him photos of Martha being muzzled]
Lex LuthorHuh! Martha, Martha, Martha. The mother of a flying demon must be a witch. The punishment for witches, what is that? That's right. Death by fire.
[throws the photos one by one at Superman]
Superman[angrily readies heat vision]Where is she?
Lex LuthorI don't know! I wouldn't let them tell me! If you kill me, Martha dies. And if you fly away, Martha also dies. But if you kill the Bat, Martha lives.
[Superman calms down and Lex approaches his hand]
Lex LuthorThere we go. There we go. And now God bends to my will. Now, the cameras are waiting at your ship for the world to see the holes in the holy. Yes, the all mighty comes clean about how dirty he is when it counts. To save Martha, bring me the head of the Bat.
[helicopter arrives; Lex looks at his timer]
Lex LuthorMother of God, would you look at the time. When you came here, you had an hour. Now it's less.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lex LuthorThe bell's already been rung. They heard it; the creatures among the stars. They'll come... He'll come. He's angry... Ding-dong... Ding-dong... Ding-dong...
SwanwickHere's the truth: a reporter got greedy for a scoop and went where she shouldn't have, Superman acted like some rogue combatant to rescue her, and people died. Don't invent a conspiracy theory to put back his halo. Or yours.
Lois LaneI don't have a halo over my head, General. I walked into the desert, people died. It keeps me awake at night. It should.
Lex LuthorSee, what we call God depends upon our tribe, Clark Jo, 'cause God is tribal. God takes sides. No man in the sky intervened when I was a boy to deliver me from Daddy's fist and abominations. I figured out way back if God is all-powerful, He cannot be all good. And if He is all good, then He cannot be all-powerful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfred[Looking at an empty wine bottle]I hope the next generation of Wayne's won't inherit an empty wine cellar. Not that there's likely to be a next generation...