Maps to the Stars Movie Quotes

Agatha Weiss [Agatha recites poetry from Paul Éluard's poem, Liberty, translated from French] On my school notebook, on my desk and the trees, on the sand and the snow, I write your name. On all the flesh that says yes, on the forehead of my friends, on every hand held out, I write your name. Liberty.
Agatha Weiss On the stairs of Death I write your name, Liberty.
Agatha Weiss Hey, Benjie.
Benjie Weiss Fuck! You! Get out!
Agatha Weiss Hey, it's okay. I'm here to make amends.
Benjie Weiss How did you get on the lot?
Agatha Weiss I work for somebody who's doing a film here. Havana Segrand?
Benjie Weiss Are you gonna hurt me, Agatha?
Agatha Weiss No, I'm not going to hurt you. You're my little brother.
Benjie Weiss You try and hurt me, I'll fucking kill you! Understood?
Agatha Weiss Mm.
Benjie Weiss You hungry? Want a breakfast burrito?
Jerome Fontana I think you are a little crazy.
Agatha Weiss So?
Havana Segrand [Dancing] Na-na-na-na! Na-na-na-na! Hey-hey-hey! Goodbye! Sing it!
Havana Segrand I can't believe i just spent eighteen thousand dollars!
Dr. Stafford Weiss [to his daughter] YOU CRAZY CUNT!
Agatha Weiss She's a Scientologist.
Jerome Fontana I was thinking about converting, just as a career move.
Havana Segrand I'm sorry, I felt a little... awkward. I guess I'm a bad dyke.
Dr. Stafford Weiss Secrets kill.
Clarice Taggart Do you know what hell is? A world without narcotics.
Jerome Fontana Where'd you come in from?
Agatha Weiss Jupiter.
Havana Segrand [yelling at Agatha] I pick you up off the street and give you money so you can be late for work and have your period on my furniture! Do you think Carrie Fisher and Nicole Kidman have creepy little animals working for them?
Agatha Weiss How do you know Ben Weiss?
Agatha Weiss I used to babysit for him. I was the original bad babysitter.
Clarice Taggart You think you can play me? You hate me. But yet you're desperate to be me? You want that role but you're not going to get it. You don't even have the chops. I did. And I was young and gorgeous. You? With your shitty tits and that shitty used up old hole? It STINKS WORSE THAN ME!
Dr. Stafford Weiss They've shut down production. I don't know if they're going to recast.
Christina Weiss But... It's just a small little part.
Dr. Stafford Weiss [shouting] BENJIE! They're talking about recasting Benjie! It's over! Done!
Christina Weiss Now the whole world will know. The world will know we have done crimes.
[last lines]
Agatha Weiss On absence without desire
Benjie Weiss On absence without desire
Agatha Weiss On naked solitude.
Benjie Weiss On naked solitude.
Agatha Weiss On the stairs of death, I write your name.
Benjie Weiss On the stairs of death, I write your name.
Agatha Weiss On health that has returned.
Benjie Weiss On health that has returned.
Agatha Weiss On danger that is left.
Benjie Weiss On danger that is left.
Agatha Weiss On hope without memory, I write your name.
Benjie Weiss On hope without memory, I write your name.
Agatha Weiss And by the power of a word.
Benjie Weiss And by the power of a word.
Agatha Weiss I renew my life.
Benjie Weiss I renew my life.
Agatha Weiss I was born to know you and to name you.
Benjie Weiss I was born to know you and to name you.
Agatha Weiss Liberty.
Benjie Weiss Liberty.
Havana Segrand What happened to you?
Agatha Weiss I took a bus.
Havana Segrand What's wrong with the car?
Agatha Weiss It broke.
Havana Segrand What happened to you yesterday?
Agatha Weiss I was sick.
Havana Segrand Yeah, I've been sick all week. I still managed to get up at five in the morning and work for 14 hours. What's wrong with you?
Agatha Weiss I think I have the flu.
Havana Segrand You're acting really weird. And you're dirty.
Agatha Weiss I'm sorry.
Havana Segrand Was it too much trouble to just, like text?
Agatha Weiss I'm sorry.
Havana Segrand Oh stop saying that. You know, maybe this isn't working out. You know maybe you should just go back to Florida. Go back to Kansas, Dorothy. That's fine. But I wish you wouldn't just sit there like that because it's creeping me out. You smell. You smell, you hear me? Go home and take a bath.
Agatha Weiss I'm sorry.
Agatha Weiss That was so brave of you, to go back there.
Benjie Weiss I just slipped it off his finger. It was like he wanted me to have it.
Havana Segrand [to Jerome] Would you fuck me if I asked you to? For research?
Havana Segrand I have the flu. I need cigarettes.
Dr. Stafford Weiss Our lives are rich and full. We made them from the ashes of what you left.
Clarice Taggart Mother daughter incest is so 80s overkill.
Agatha Weiss [as they ingest lethal doses of pills] We should start.
Benjie Weiss I had 13 summers, not so bad.
Agatha Weiss The truth is, my parents are brother and sister. I never tell anyone that!
