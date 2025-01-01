Agatha Weiss[Agatha recites poetry from Paul Éluard's poem, Liberty, translated from French]On my school notebook, on my desk and the trees, on the sand and the snow, I write your name. On all the flesh that says yes, on the forehead of my friends, on every hand held out, I write your name. Liberty.
Agatha WeissOn the stairs of Death I write your name, Liberty.
Havana Segrand[yelling at Agatha]I pick you up off the street and give you money so you can be late for work and have your period on my furniture! Do you think Carrie Fisher and Nicole Kidman have creepy little animals working for them?
Agatha WeissI used to babysit for him. I was the original bad babysitter.
Clarice TaggartYou think you can play me? You hate me. But yet you're desperate to be me? You want that role but you're not going to get it. You don't even have the chops. I did. And I was young and gorgeous. You? With your shitty tits and that shitty used up old hole? It STINKS WORSE THAN ME!
Havana SegrandOh stop saying that. You know, maybe this isn't working out. You know maybe you should just go back to Florida. Go back to Kansas, Dorothy. That's fine. But I wish you wouldn't just sit there like that because it's creeping me out. You smell. You smell, you hear me? Go home and take a bath.