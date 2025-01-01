Benjie Weiss Fuck! You! Get out!

Agatha Weiss Hey, it's okay. I'm here to make amends.

Benjie Weiss How did you get on the lot?

Agatha Weiss I work for somebody who's doing a film here. Havana Segrand?

Benjie Weiss Are you gonna hurt me, Agatha?

Agatha Weiss No, I'm not going to hurt you. You're my little brother.

Benjie Weiss You try and hurt me, I'll fucking kill you! Understood?