Princess Jorala [arriving on Earth] Greetings, Earthlings. I am Princess Jorala of Inspiron. As soon as the rings were activated, we started tracking them across the galaxy.

Bartleby Livingstone [steps forward in awe] Hi, I-I'm Bartleby. W-Welcome to Earth.

Princess Jorala On behalf of Inspiron, we thank you for stopping Drex and returning the rings to the Inspiron people. Bartleby Livingstone, I hear you were the leader of this victory.

Bartleby Livingstone It was all of us, your highness. And especially our Buddies.

Princess Jorala Please accept this as a token of Inspiron's eternal gratitude.

[while Bartleby kneels down, she takes off her necklace and puts it around his neck]

Princess Jorala It has always brought me good fortune.