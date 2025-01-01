Menu
Kinoafisha Films Super Buddies Super Buddies Movie Quotes

Super Buddies Movie Quotes

Cow Could you stop spinning us, please? I'm about to throw up all four of my stomachs.
Budderball Pepperoni! If you are what you eat, then I'm about to become super spicy-salty.
Sheriff Dan I've heard of green eggs and ham, but not just the green ham!
Sheriff Dan I guess pigs can drive... but not very well!
Budderball [after Captain Canine is revived] Captain Canine sir, are you okay?
Captain Canine I see you defeated Drex all on your own. I knew you could do it. I'm proud of all of you Buddies. You really are super, with or without the rings.
Budderball We did it together as a team, just like you taught us, Captain Canine.
Rosebud We just had to believe in ourselves.
Simple Tom [being arrested by Sheriff Dan] Please, take us to jail! Just keep us away from those crazy puppies!
Harrietta Yeah! Those puppies, they aren't normal!
Sofia Ramirez [reporting on the meteor] This just in: a strange electrical storm is also being caused by the meteor as it gets closer to Earth. Stay inside. Keep your loved ones safe. Super Pups, if you're watching, please help us.
Budderball [confronting Drex] We will *never* surrender the rings to evil like you, Drex!
Buddha Positive energy will always win over negative energy.
Mudbud [the robbers are fawning over them] Anybody get the sense we're not being taken seriously here?
Rosebud Welcome to the world of a blond pup. They're gonna have to learn a lesson in girl power.
[grabs a licorice rope and zooms around the male robber at super-speed, tying him up]
B-Dawg Way to work it, Rosebud!
Simple Tom [nervously getting up] Who's a good puppy?
Mudbud Dudes, there's only one way to teach this guy a lesson.
[uses his powers to vanish]
Simple Tom Where'd he go?
[an invisible Mudbud gives him a wedgie from behind]
B-Dawg Dang, that is a super wicked-y wedgie, dawg!
Mudbud [after Buddha dumps caramel on the robbers] Subdued by caramel, dude.
Budderball [after subduing the robbers] I think our work here is done.
Rosebud Ooh, I'd better untie Mr. Swanson before we go.
[she unties Mr. Swanson at super-speed]
Budderball Let's roll, dogs!
[the Buddies leave the candy store]
Harrietta [pointing a Swiss army knife at the Buddies] Stay back, or I'll-I'll dice you into wiener schnitzels!
[cuts her partner free before starting to slip on the gumballs]
B-Dawg Time to reach out and touch somebody, dawg!
[stretches his paw out and knocks the female robber over]
Budderball [breaks down the apartment door] Doors aren't a problem for Super Budderball!
Tessa [trapped in a burning building] Help! Help!
Rosebud Oh no! That girl is in real trouble!
Budderball We need to help her!
B-Dawg The Super Buddies are in high demand, yo! What did this town do without us?
Rosebud [quickly] Sit tight. I'll be right back.
[zips into the building and comes back out a moment later]
Rosebud She's in 8-B, but the door's locked.
[zips back in while the rest of the Buddies follow]
B-Dawg Super Buddies to the rescue!
Tessa [pointing out the Buddies and Captain Canine] There! Look!
Sofia Ramirez Sofia Ramirez reporting to you live with the real Super Pups.
[the crowd cheers and applauds for the Buddies]
Tessa [after Captain Canine and the Buddies rescue her] Mom!
[runs into her mother's arms]
Tessa The Super Pups and Captain Canine saved me!
Rosebud [noticing B-Dawg sniffling over the loss of Captain Canine] Are you okay, B-Dawg?
B-Dawg A-Allergies from the chickens.
Rosebud Hey, Strawberry. Hi, Lollipop!
Strawberry Look at you, Rosebud. Your outfit is out-of-this-world fantastic! It just screams girl power.
Rosebud Girl power is a state of mind. But, you're right, the outfit so does not hurt.
Lollipop We gotta neigh it out loud and proud, girlfriend. Us girls ain't horsin' around. We can do anything we put our minds to.
Rosebud You got that right. Well, I'd love to stay and chew the hay all day. But I've got treasure to hunt. T-T-Y-L!
Strawberry Strawberry, Lollipop: T-T-Y-L, Rosebud!
Princess Jorala [arriving on Earth] Greetings, Earthlings. I am Princess Jorala of Inspiron. As soon as the rings were activated, we started tracking them across the galaxy.
Bartleby Livingstone [steps forward in awe] Hi, I-I'm Bartleby. W-Welcome to Earth.
Princess Jorala On behalf of Inspiron, we thank you for stopping Drex and returning the rings to the Inspiron people. Bartleby Livingstone, I hear you were the leader of this victory.
Bartleby Livingstone It was all of us, your highness. And especially our Buddies.
Princess Jorala Please accept this as a token of Inspiron's eternal gratitude.
[while Bartleby kneels down, she takes off her necklace and puts it around his neck]
Princess Jorala It has always brought me good fortune.
Bartleby Livingstone Thank you.
