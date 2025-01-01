Princess Jorala
[arriving on Earth]
Greetings, Earthlings. I am Princess Jorala of Inspiron. As soon as the rings were activated, we started tracking them across the galaxy.
Bartleby Livingstone
[steps forward in awe]
Hi, I-I'm Bartleby. W-Welcome to Earth.
Princess Jorala
On behalf of Inspiron, we thank you for stopping Drex and returning the rings to the Inspiron people. Bartleby Livingstone, I hear you were the leader of this victory.
Bartleby Livingstone
It was all of us, your highness. And especially our Buddies.
Princess Jorala
Please accept this as a token of Inspiron's eternal gratitude.
[while Bartleby kneels down, she takes off her necklace and puts it around his neck]
Princess Jorala
It has always brought me good fortune.
Bartleby Livingstone
Thank you.