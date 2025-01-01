Lucille SharpeBut the horror... The horror was for love. The things we do for love like this are ugly, mad, full of sweat and regret. This love burns you and maims you and twists you inside out. It is a monstrous love and it makes monsters of us all.
Edith CushingGhosts are real, that much I know. I've seen them all my life...
Thomas Sharpe[From trailer]A house as old as this one becomes, in time, a living thing. It starts holding onto things... keeping them alive when they shouldn't be. Some of them are good; some of them bad... Some should never be spoken about again.
Lucille SharpeShe knows everything. She stopped drinking her tea, but I poisoned the porridge.
Thomas SharpeIt's absurdly sentimental. The aches that you describe with such earnestness, the pain, the loss. You clearly have not lived it at all. In fact, you only seem to know what other writers tell.
Thomas SharpeYou insist on describing the torments of love when you clearly know NOTHING about them. I'M NOT DONE YET! What do you dream of? A kind man? A pure soul to be redeemed? Perfection? Perfection has no place in love, Edith. I advise you to return to your ghosts and fancies, the sooner the better. You know precious little about the human heart or love or the pain that comes with. You are nothing but a SPOILED CHILD!
Thomas SharpeI cannot leave you here. In fact, I find myself thinking about you even at the most inopportune moments of the day. I feel as if a link exists between your heart and mine, and should that link be broken, either by distance or by time, then my heart would cease to beat and I would die.
Thomas Sharpe[from trailer]Where I come from, ghosts are not to be taken lightly.
Society GirlIt seems he's a baronet.
Society GirlWhat's a baronet?
Society GirlWell, an aristocrat of some sort.
Edith CushingA man that feeds off land that others work for him. A parasite with a title.
Society GirlThis parasite is perfectly charming and a magnificent dancer. Although, that wouldn't concern you, would it, Edith, our very young Jane Austen?
Thomas Sharpe[about to dance]I've always closed my eyes to things that made me uncomfortable. It makes everything easier.
Edith CushingI don't want to close my eyes. I want to keep them open.
[first lines]
Edith Cushing[narrating]Ghosts are real. This much I know. The first time I saw one I was 10 years old. It was my mother's. Black cholera had taken her. So Father ordered a closed casket, asked me not to look. There were to be no parting kisses. No goodbyes. No last words. That is, until the night she came back.
Edith CushingThere are things that tie them to a place, very much like they do us. Some remain tethered to a patch of land. A time and date. The spilling of blood. A terrible crime. But there are others. Others that hold onto an emotion. A drive. Loss. Revenge. Or love. Those, they never go away.