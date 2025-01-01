Thomas Sharpe There is nothing to hold us in America.

Edith Cushing I see.

Thomas Sharpe Your novel. I read the new chapters and having delivered it in the morning. Will you still like to know my thoughts?

Edith Cushing If we must.

Thomas Sharpe It's absurdly sentimental. The aches that you describe with such earnestness, the pain, the loss. You clearly have not lived it at all. In fact, you only seem to know what other writers tell.