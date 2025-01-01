Messala Judah, tell me, did you-did you think about what I said yesterday?

Judah Ben-Hur Yes. I talked to a number of people already. Spoken against violence, against incidents. Most of the men I talked to agree with me.

Messala Most? Not all?

Judah Ben-Hur No, not all.

Messala Who does not agree?

Judah Ben-Hur Well, the resentful, the impatient.

Messala Who are they?

[pause]

Messala Yes Judah. Who are they?

Judah Ben-Hur [pause] Would I retain your friendship if I became an informer?

Messala To tell me the names of criminals is hardly informing.

Judah Ben-Hur They're not criminals, Messala! They're patriots!

Messala Patriots. PATRIOTS!

[pause]

Messala Judah. Judah, let me explain something to you. Something you may not know. The emperor is watching us. At this moment, he watches the east. This is my great opportunity, Judah, and yours too. If I can bring order into Judea, I can have any post I want. And you'll rise with me, I promise. And do you know where it can end? Rome! Yes, perhaps at the side of Caesar himself! I mean it, I mean it! It can happen and this is the moment, Judah! I swear this is the time! The emperor is watching us, judging us! All I need do is serve him. And all you need do is help me serve him.

Judah Ben-Hur You speak as if he were God.

Messala He is God! The only god! He has power, real power on Earth! Not-

[gestures to the sky]

Messala Not that. Help me, Judah.

Judah Ben-Hur I would do anything for you, Messala, except betray my own people.

Messala In the name of all the gods, Judah, what do the lives of a few Jews mean to you?

Judah Ben-Hur If I cannot persuade them, that does not mean I would help you murder them! Besides, you must understand this, Messala. I believe in the past of my people and in their future.

Messala Future? You are a conquered people.

Judah Ben-Hur You may conquer the land. You may slaughter the people. But that is not the end. We will rise again.

Messala You live on dead dreams. You live on the myths of the past. The glory of Solomon is gone! Do you think it will return? Joshua will not rise again to save you nor David! There is only one reality in the world today! Look to the west, Judah! Don't be a fool, look to Rome!

Judah Ben-Hur I would rather be a fool than a traitor or a killer!

Judah Ben-Hur I am a soldier!

Judah Ben-Hur Yes! Who kills for Rome and Rome is evil!

Messala I warn you!...