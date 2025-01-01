Menu
Anna Movie Quotes

Anna Movie Quotes

Anna Anna: I'm not a sociopath - just smart enough to think like one.
John Washington [narrating] The funny thing about memory is that it can't be fully trusted. And yet, in the end, it's the only truth we have. And no matter how painful it is, you have got to look at the truth. Because sometimes it's the only thing that can save you. It's the only thing that can set you free.
Interviewer Do you want to die, Anna?
Anna Don't we all die in the end? It's kind of a freedom.
Interviewer There are other ways to be free.
Anna Not if you're allowed to have it. Then what do you do?
Tom Ortega [in prison visitor booth] So what are you, some kind of therapist?
Anna You know what a Memory Detective is?
Tom Ortega Someone who takes rich people's money.
Anna Well, that's me.
Anna Will I know I'm in a memory?
John Washington It should feel like it's happening for the first time - but it will be different from the original event - because you unconscious mind will know that you've been there before. Also, me being there makes it different.
Anna Maybe my step dad is the one that you should be testing for personality disorders.
John Washington Is he running around on a hunger strike?
Anna If you're not a doctor, then what are you?
John Washington I take people to their memories.
[last lines]
John Washington [at her door] I just thought I'd try to come up so you could say no.
Judith Morrow Come in...
Anna So what happens now?
John Washington Now... you get better.
Anna [relieved smile]
