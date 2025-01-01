AnnaAnna: I'm not a sociopath - just smart enough to think like one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
John Washington[narrating]The funny thing about memory is that it can't be fully trusted. And yet, in the end, it's the only truth we have. And no matter how painful it is, you have got to look at the truth. Because sometimes it's the only thing that can save you. It's the only thing that can set you free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
InterviewerDo you want to die, Anna?
AnnaDon't we all die in the end? It's kind of a freedom.
InterviewerThere are other ways to be free.
AnnaNot if you're allowed to have it. Then what do you do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Ortega[in prison visitor booth]So what are you, some kind of therapist?
John WashingtonIt should feel like it's happening for the first time - but it will be different from the original event - because you unconscious mind will know that you've been there before. Also, me being there makes it different.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AnnaMaybe my step dad is the one that you should be testing for personality disorders.