TV News Reporter[pacing on the tarmac recording his report]The world is reeling. Errol Flynn, movie star, matinee idol, notorious ladies' man, is dead at the age of 50. The hero of a generation, equally known for his swashbuckling in public and in private. He died true to form, in the arms of a much younger girlfriend. Now, all of America is asking, "Who is the girl?"
Melvin BelliAre you out of your fucking mind?
Errol FlynnYeah, you bet. And loving every minute of it.
Errol FlynnYou don't have to remind me, sport. I live with it every day. "In like Flynn." It'll be my epitaph.
Melvin BelliThat's exactly why they're gonna throw the book at you. And the studio can't protect you anymore.
Errol FlynnBelli, you're a lawyer and I pay you quite handsomely to think like that. But at the end of the day, I don't give a damn. Do you know what doctor once told me, that if I didn't give up the drink and the drugs and the wild ways, I'll have 6 months to live. That was 10 years ago, and I lived every day and night as if it was my last.
Melvin BelliThat's what I love about you, Barron. I really do. Well, now you're gonna listen to me. Statutory rape, that's hard time.
Middle Aged ManOh, but you're such a great actor, Mr. Flynn. Thank you.
Florence Aadland[On the phone. Beverly is trying her hardest to stay asleep]She's not great. She's only been sleeping about 2 hours at a time. And she doesn't eat... I didn't know what was wrong. So, I took her to the doctor and the doctor said that she's grief-stricken.
Ronnie ShedloWell, she's been through a lot.
Florence AadlandI know, Ronnie. I know. That's why I thought it would be a good idea for her to just... you know, throw herself into something. Like her career. Take advantage of all the attention. In fact, there's a guy out in Glendale who wants her to appear in his nightclub.
Cuban GirlAre all you Americans so bloodthirsty? This isn't even your war.
Beverly AadlandI don't even know who those guys Batista and Castro are. That's your problem. But the man I'm gonna marry is out there in that stinking lousy jungle hiding. And if he has a reason for it, so can I.
Cuban GirlI wish some of the Cubans felt as strong as you do.
Florence AadlandOh, I'm not joking. You lied to me. You blatantly lied to me; to my face about what you were up to with my baby.
[last lines]
Florence AadlandBev, you're still so young. When you get to be my age, you'll realize that life just goes by a minute. This is our chance to make our mark. All those-those people that are clocking their tongues at us, they don't have what we have, they don't have a real story. A love story that will stand the test of time. People will know who we are 100 years from now.
Errol FlynnI don't know, Florence, I think perhaps happiness *is* the point. At the end of the day, more important than stardom and Hollywood. Fame is like a religion in this godless country. It only provides the public with idols that they can worship and then tear down as the mood strikes them.