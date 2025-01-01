Errol Flynn You don't have to remind me, sport. I live with it every day. "In like Flynn." It'll be my epitaph.

Melvin Belli That's exactly why they're gonna throw the book at you. And the studio can't protect you anymore.

Errol Flynn Belli, you're a lawyer and I pay you quite handsomely to think like that. But at the end of the day, I don't give a damn. Do you know what doctor once told me, that if I didn't give up the drink and the drugs and the wild ways, I'll have 6 months to live. That was 10 years ago, and I lived every day and night as if it was my last.