Kinoafisha
Films
Lucky Them
Lucky Them Movie Quotes
Charlie
It's not that I don't like music, it's that I have a hard time finding a style that doesn't annoy me.
Charlie
It's much better to confront the demons of your past in the harsh, unforgiving light of early dawn.
Ellie Klug
Musicians - I mean, men - are toxic to me. And you're both, so, nothing personal.
Charlie
Look on the bright side, at least you didn't give a dead animal to somebody on their wedding day.
