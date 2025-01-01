Lotte HoffmeisterYes. He kept running on ahead and we'd almost lost him for the umpteenth time. I kept calling him to come back. But actually I just wanted to be alone with you. We were strangers then.
Lotte HoffmeisterSo eventually I asked the riding master for a quieter horse. And he says to me: Madam, a horse is like a mirror. It reflects everything you fear or dare to do, so if your horse refuses a fence it is you who are not ready for it.
Karl HoffmeisterIt sounds like that Viennese doctor that claims he can read your thoughts by listening to your dreams. What's his name again?