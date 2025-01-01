Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Promise A Promise Movie Quotes

A Promise Movie Quotes

Friedrich Zeitz We are parted by distance, but also by time. Little by little, the past feels more and more like a foreign country. Your letters are all that I have to keep it alive inside of me.
Lotte Hoffmeister Somebody once said, I can't remember who, that music can exist without the world but the *world* cannot exist without music.
Friedrich Zeitz I believe it was Goethe.
[last lines]
Friedrich Zeitz We walked down this very same path with Otto. You remember?
Lotte Hoffmeister Yes. He kept running on ahead and we'd almost lost him for the umpteenth time. I kept calling him to come back. But actually I just wanted to be alone with you. We were strangers then.
Friedrich Zeitz As now.
Lotte Hoffmeister [responding to his touch] Don't ever leave me again. Don't ever leave me.
Friedrich Zeitz I will never ever leave you from now on.
Lotte Hoffmeister It took us a long time to get here.
Karl Hoffmeister Frau Hoffmeister is a stickler for punctuality, soup is in the plates at 7:30. I abhore soup.
Lotte Hoffmeister Will you still want me? We'll make a - a vow to each other. A promise to love each other. Do you see?
Friedrich Zeitz I have all the time in the world.
Karl Hoffmeister Well, I haven't.
Anna A penny for your thoughts, Fritzi?
Friedrich Zeitz As Germans we know our industrial strength.
Lotte Hoffmeister How I wish this war would end. I don't care whether we win or lose as long as it is over.
Lotte Hoffmeister I can't live without you.
Friedrich Zeitz Why didn't you tell me?
Lotte Hoffmeister Tell you what? You already knew.
Lotte Hoffmeister Hans, what does that bell mean?
Hans, the Butler It means we are at war, Ma'am.
Karl Hoffmeister [having a suit fitted] Anyone would think it was made for you. I'll lend you a top hat too.
Friedrich Zeitz Is that really necessary, sir?
Karl Hoffmeister Indispensable.
Friedrich Zeitz In that case, thank you.
Karl Hoffmeister No, I thank you for relieving me of these dreary obligations - a Sunday in the country and then an evening in town listening to some fat woman take forever to die.
Karl Hoffmeister Why deny oneself a pleasure while one is still alive?
Karl Hoffmeister She wouldn't miss the 10 o'clock service if the world was on fire.
Friedrich Zeitz Don't you accompany her?
Karl Hoffmeister No time for all that humbug. But if you enjoy church don't let me stop you.
Lotte Hoffmeister Dinner's at 7:30. My husband's a stickler for punctuality, he likes his soup served on the dot.
Friedrich Zeitz I write to you, envying the sheet of paper which will soon be in your hands. Pressed to your breasts, perhaps even to your lips.
Otto Hoffmeister Will you see cowboys and Indians?
Friedrich Zeitz No, Mexico isn't America.
[repeated lines]
Lotte Hoffmeister No. Not here, no. Not now.
Lotte Hoffmeister So eventually I asked the riding master for a quieter horse. And he says to me: Madam, a horse is like a mirror. It reflects everything you fear or dare to do, so if your horse refuses a fence it is you who are not ready for it.
Karl Hoffmeister It sounds like that Viennese doctor that claims he can read your thoughts by listening to your dreams. What's his name again?
Lotte Hoffmeister As if you didn't know.
[to Friedrich]
Lotte Hoffmeister And my husband loves to play the village idiot.
Lotte Hoffmeister Your my husband's assistant and I'm his wife. Let's agree to be frank with each other.
Anna So you're top dog now, are you?
Friedrich Zeitz Don't be silly.
Anna I asked the man on the gate and he said you'd taken over from the boss.
Friedrich Zeitz I'm only his private secretary.
Anna What about the car?
Friedrich Zeitz He lets me use it.
Anna What about his wife?
Friedrich Zeitz I do like your scent.
Lotte Hoffmeister Thank you.
Friedrich Zeitz What is it?
Lotte Hoffmeister Young man, don't you know better than to ask a lady her scent?
Friedrich Zeitz No, I'm afraid, I didn't. But if I don't ask how can I find out?
Friedrich Zeitz We can't keep doing this.
Lotte Hoffmeister Doing what?
Friedrich Zeitz Lying to each other.
Lotte Hoffmeister Lying to each other? What on earth are you imagining, Herr Zeitz? Who do you think you are? And what do you think I am?
Lotte Hoffmeister Nothing has changed. Everything's the same.
Friedrich Zeitz No, nothing has changed. Except us.
Lotte Hoffmeister I haven't forgotten my promise to you.
Lotte Hoffmeister The only thing that keeps me alive is the memory of our love. It is for our love that I am in mourning. Your skin, my skin, our union.
Karl Hoffmeister I felt such pain. I could see that you loved him more than you ever loved me. He took possession of you and dispossessed me.
Lotte Hoffmeister Friedrich, welcome back.
Friedrich Zeitz I hope I haven't been too long.
Lotte Hoffmeister I am frightened, I've got nothing to hold on to. The world of yesterday, the world I knew, is vanishing. And I can't endure the present.
Lotte Hoffmeister Herr Zeitz? I'm Frau Hoffmeister.
Friedrich Zeitz Herr Hoffmeister's wife?
Lotte Hoffmeister Of course. I'm not his mother.
Lotte Hoffmeister Music means more to me than anything in the world. Except my husband and son of course.
