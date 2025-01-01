Police Officer
[reading from transcript of radio conversation]
01:00 Partridge: I wish this was abroad because it would make a brilliant 'Banged Up Abroad'
Police Officer
Farrell: What's 'Banged Up Abroad'?
Police Officer
Partridge: You don't know 'Banged Up Abroad'?
Police Officer
Farrell: No
Police Officer
Partridge: Everyone knows 'Banged Up Abroad'
Police Officer
Farrell: I don't, what is 'Banged Up Abroad'
Police Officer
Partridge: You seriously don't know 'Banged Up Abroad'? You have to be shitting me
Police Officer
Farrell: I've never even heard of 'Banged Up Abroad'
Policewoman
Just get to the bit where they stop saying 'Banged Up Abroad'
Police Officer
Sidekick Simon: I once banged up a broad
Police Officer
Partridge: That's the best you've got, even with a gun to your head?
Policewoman
He's got a gun to his head?