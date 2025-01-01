Police Officer [reading from transcript of radio conversation] 01:00 Partridge: I wish this was abroad because it would make a brilliant 'Banged Up Abroad'

Police Officer Farrell: What's 'Banged Up Abroad'?

Police Officer Partridge: You don't know 'Banged Up Abroad'?

Police Officer Farrell: No

Police Officer Partridge: Everyone knows 'Banged Up Abroad'

Police Officer Farrell: I don't, what is 'Banged Up Abroad'

Police Officer Partridge: You seriously don't know 'Banged Up Abroad'? You have to be shitting me

Police Officer Farrell: I've never even heard of 'Banged Up Abroad'

Policewoman Just get to the bit where they stop saying 'Banged Up Abroad'

Police Officer Sidekick Simon: I once banged up a broad

Police Officer Partridge: That's the best you've got, even with a gun to your head?