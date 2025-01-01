Menu
Kinoafisha Films Alan Partridge Alan Partridge Movie Quotes

Alan Partridge You can keep Jesus Christ. That was Neil Diamond... truly the 'King of the Jews'.
Police Officer And do you suffer from any nervous conditions such as panic attacks?
Alan Partridge (snorts) Do I look like I suffer from panic attacks? I had one panic attack at the car wash, it was a perfect storm of no sleep, uh no wife and angry brushes whirling towards me and by the time the hairdryer came on, I was in the footwell.
Alan Partridge I'll be asking, which is the worst monger? Fish, iron, rumour, or war?
Police Officer Identify yourself!
Alan Partridge Alan Partridge! Who the f- Alan Partridge! You know who I am, I've not been off TV for that long! Identify yourself.
Alan Partridge I would've taken it off sooner, but I was having a fascinating conversation with the proud father of Norfolk's most sun-tanned child... just passed his details on to the social services...
Steve Stubbs Alan! Read my lips. Now, if you jeopardize the safety of any of my men, or any of those hostages inside that building because you've not been listening to me; I will take off this police uniform and I will make you pay for it.
Alan Partridge You want me to buy your police uniform off you?
Police Officer [reading from transcript of radio conversation] 01:00 Partridge: I wish this was abroad because it would make a brilliant 'Banged Up Abroad'
Police Officer Farrell: What's 'Banged Up Abroad'?
Police Officer Partridge: You don't know 'Banged Up Abroad'?
Police Officer Farrell: No
Police Officer Partridge: Everyone knows 'Banged Up Abroad'
Police Officer Farrell: I don't, what is 'Banged Up Abroad'
Police Officer Partridge: You seriously don't know 'Banged Up Abroad'? You have to be shitting me
Police Officer Farrell: I've never even heard of 'Banged Up Abroad'
Policewoman Just get to the bit where they stop saying 'Banged Up Abroad'
Police Officer Sidekick Simon: I once banged up a broad
Police Officer Partridge: That's the best you've got, even with a gun to your head?
Policewoman He's got a gun to his head?
Pat Farrell I came to this pier once with Molly...
Alan Partridge Happy times!
Pat Farrell ...I came to scatter her ashes.
Alan Partridge Maybe not so happy.
Alan Partridge He's got a shooter!
Alan Partridge People sack people, people people please people.
Alan Partridge Never, never criticize Muslims; only, only Christians. And Jews a little bit.
Pat Farrell The angels came and carried Molly away.
Simon [looks at photo of Molly] There must have been quite a few angels.
Alan Partridge [hiding in a bus' septic tank] Yes, Pat, is it bizarre. It is, and was, a failed escape attempt. A sort of, 'Shit-Shank Redemption', if you will.
Alan Partridge Get rid of her, Lynn, she's a drunk and a racist! I'll tolerate one, but not both.
Alan Partridge Go to your muster stations... it's Bryan Ferry.
Side Kick Simon We've got a text here from Joy in Diss who says "An easy way to solve the problems in Israel"
Alan Partridge A thorny issue
Side Kick Simon "would be for Judaism and Islam to merge."
Alan Partridge Yeah, I wouldn't hold your breath.
Side Kick Simon Well, they both hate pigs.
Alan Partridge True enough.
Side Kick Simon You could call it Jislam.
