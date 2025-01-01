Lumpy's MomI always felt bad my son never met anyone to love, someone to love him back. It's really good to know that I was wrong.
Ramsey[during Lumpy's funeral service]There are a lot of moments in life, and I didn't know Lumpy very long. Most of you probably had more time with him than I did, but... just because dying on a cactus was Lumpy's last moment doesn't mean it was his most important one.
ScottYou know how we could afford Mexico? Lumpy gave me the money. He got us a honeymoon, and I can't even get his funeral right.
Ramsey[during Lumpy's funeral service]He didn't tell anyone about his heart because he didn't want his friends or his family to worry. And if he only had a little time left to live, the last thing he wanted to be was a lawyer. He just wanted to fish and have fun.
Scott[agitatedly]Of course it matters! What are you talking about?
KristinHe's gone, Scott.
ScottI know that. I just... Kris, he told a 15-year-old girl he was dying. He didn't tell me. I just wish he'd told me.