Roger Could somebody please pass the Mrs. Dash? She might be hiding with Mr. Dash.

Kristin Oh, we don't know if there is a Mr. Dash, Dad. Maybe things didn't go too well after their wedding or something.

Scott Well, maybe Mr. Dash had some things on his mind, and things that he has to take care of.

Kristin I just wonder if Mr. and Mrs. Dash didn't go on a honeymoon and then after that, stop communicating.

Scott Maybe Mrs. Dash should stop feeling sorry for herself.

Kristin I think that Mrs. Dash is trying really hard and maybe feels under-appreciated.