Ferdinand Movie Quotes

Ferdinand Movie Quotes

Lupe [Being hugged by Nina] Is this love? I love love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Una I'm Una...
Dos I'm Dos...
Cuatro And I'm Cuatro.
Ferdinand What happened to Tres?
Una [the hedgehogs look solemn and cross themselves] We do not speak of Tres.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Lupe I can't wait to show you to the rest of the guys! They're gonna fertilize the yard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hans [after the three horses are in a pile, shocked by the electric fence] I've fallen, and I can't giddy-up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bones [they're trying to give a bunny CPR] Come on, Angus, you can do it!
Angus I'm a bull, not a doctor!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lupe Holy Beefaroni! You're ginormous!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ferdinand You get to fight in a big, fancy arena, but I'm telling you, it's just another chop house!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ferdinand [In the china shop] Step lightly. You're a feather. A 2,000 pound feather.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Angus [Ferdinand figured how to get his hair out of his eyes for the first time in his life] I can see! Look, a rock! And another rock!
[sees Lupe]
Angus And the world's most ugliest dog! And there it is, my nemesis! I'm comin' for YOU, ye wee wooden devil!
[charges the barrel and destroys it]
Angus I did it! I finally beat you!
[Jumps up and down on it]
Angus Beat you! Beat you! Beat you! Beat you! Beat you! Oh, look at that, that's spectacular!
[he goes to admire the view across the countryside]
Angus You've given me a fighting chance, Ferdinand. Why would you do such a thing?
Ferdinand If we don't look out for each other, who will? Besides, it wasn't that big of a deal.
Angus It was for me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Ferdinand [Bones accidentally stepped on a carnation that's growing the pen] Hey, careful!
Young Valiente Oh, what do ya got there, Ferdinand?
Young Ferdinand Uh, nothing?
Young Valiente Uh-huh. Nothing.
Young Ferdinand Hey, don't you guys have some more headbutting to do?
Young Valiente Nah, this is way more fun. Can you believe this guy? The Matador's gonna pick a bull, and all he's worried about is a dumb flower.
[Makes as if to crush it]
Young Ferdinand Cut it out, Valiente!
Young Valiente MAKE me.
Young Bones Young Bones, Young Guapo: FIght! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!
Young Bones I'm not gonna fight you, Valiente.
Young Valiente Aw, Flower Bull is scared!
Young Ferdinand I'm not scared.
Young Valiente Then FIGHT. That's what bulls DO.
Young Ferdinand You can hit me if you like. But leave the flower alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lupe It's a dog-eat-dog, bull-fight-bull, everyone-hates-on-the-goat world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Valiente Listen to me, Flower Bull. Things have changed around here since you ran away. Now, you're either a fighter, or you're meat!
[stalks away]
Valiente Later, meat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paco [Ferdinand comes home, bringing the other bulls with him] Holy Moly, you multiplied!
Ferdinand Hey, Pac-man! I missed you, dawg.
Paco Well, I didn't miss you! Not even a little bit.
Ferdinand The tail don't lie, brother!
Paco [sees his wagging tail has betrayed him] I have GOT to get that fixed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Valiente You'll get 'em next time, Dad!
Valiente's Father [growls] Who asked you?
Young Valiente [tears up. To Ferdinand] What are you lookin' at?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bones They're taking Guap to the chop house!
[he and Ferdinand turn on Valiente]
Bones You. You messed with his head. This. Is on. YOU.
Valiente Oh PLEASE. Guapo was never gonna make it to the ring. We all knew that.
Ferdinand And so because of that, he deserves to go there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Ferdinand Dad!
[Ferdinand gallops over to the returning trailer, only to discover his father did not survive the bullfight, and starts to cry]
Young Ferdinand Dad...
Valiente's Father I called it. That bull was soft. The soft ones always go down.
[sees his own son is staring in horror and scoffs at him]
Valiente's Father You'd better bull up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Dos We're not
[insert animal]
Dos we're hedgehogs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Nina [to Ferdinand] Who's a good boy? Who's a good boy?
Paco I thought I was the good boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lupe [Seeing all the trash on the ground] Some people are pigs. Ooh, a sardine can!
[eats the can, but spits it out]
Lupe That has turned.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lupe Look at your pecs! They're like two tiny bulls inside a bull.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ferdinand's Father Look, Ferd. You're still a kid. When you grow up, your dreams are gonna change. Everything's gonna change. I tell ya one thing that's gonna change, you're gonna be bigger and tougher than your old man, that's for sure.
Young Ferdinand No way.
Ferdinand's Father Yes way! Yeah! And then you'll see. You're gonna get in that ring and You're gonna be the champ!
Young Ferdinand Can I be a champ without fighting, maybe?
Ferdinand's Father [the old bull sighs sadly] Oh Ferdinand. I really wish the world worked like that for you. I do. But... that's just not how it is, for us. You understand?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last Lines]
Una Haha!
Dos This was fun! You know what, the only thing that would make this better... .
[a green hedgehog steps out of the shadows and they all gasp in shock and cross themselves]
Una Una, Dos, Cuatro: Tres!
[Cuatro faints]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hans Shoo! Shoo, shoo! Go on, stinky one. Have a nice day smelling terrible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ferdinand [Hears Bones crying] Bones?
Bones [startled] Ferdinand! Oh, I'm not...
Ferdinand Are you okay?
Bones Why wouldn't I be okay? I just have... uh... allergies.
Ferdinand Oh. Oh, yeah. Sure... um. You know, There's a lot of pollen in the air, this time of year.
Bones That's right. A lot of pollen. Makes my eyes water.
Ferdinand Hey, I'm really sorry about Guapo. I know you guys were friends.
Bones Bulls don't HAVE friends, Ferd. Guapo was my competition. Okay? I'm fine.
Ferdinand Oh. Okay.
Bones [Can't keep it together] I mean, how many times did I tell him? You gotta get outta your head, man. You gotta control your fears, you know? But he wouldn't listen.
[Sniffles]
Bones Sorry.
Ferdinand It's okay to feel bad, Bones.
Bones You won't tell anyone about this, will you?
Ferdinand I won't say a word. But if you ever wanna talk about... oh, I don't know... allergies, I'm around.
Ferdinand Thanks Ferdinand. You're okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guapo [Val and Ferdinand are bumbling through the chop house to save Guapo] Watch out! What are you guys doing?
Ferdinand We're trying to help you!
Guapo Well, you're doing a terrible job!
[they go through the blast chiller]
Guapo Anybody g-g-g-got an ice p-p-p-pick?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Paco Ferdinand!
Ferdinand Paco! They think I'm the beast!
Paco Have you looked in a mirror lately?
[Animal control officers close in]
Paco Get back to the farm, I'll hold them off.
[charges barking at them and is ran past, utterly ignored]
Paco Hey! I'm not done with you people!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moreno I'm sorry, I meant no disrespect.
El Primero And yet, I feel disrespected!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Angus [blindly stumbling about the yard, trying to blow his hair out his eyes] Ooh! Who did that! Oh, who pushed me? Who? Who... .
[bumps into the tractor]
Angus It was YOU, wasn't it?
Ferdinand Actually Angus, it was me.
Angus Aw, I'm doomed. I'm doomed, I'm doomed, I'm doomed! Primero picks a bull tomorrow, and I'm talkin' to a bloomin' tractor!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lupe Don't just think of it as a fight. Think of it as a dance!
Hans A bull, dancing? Is this some kind of hilarious joke designed to make me laugh?
Greta You see, horses, we have the beautifulest legs for the dancing.
Klaus But bulls have short stubby legs.
Hans Ja, look at me.
[waddles around on his knees and haunches]
Hans Moo, moo, moo!
[the lipizzaner horses all laugh]
Lupe Go eat a schnitzel, you pasty-faced glue stick!
Ferdinand It's okay, Lupe. THey're right. I mean, how could a big clumsy bull ever do something like this!
[does the flamenco dance Nina taught him]
Lupe Whoo! Check out my boy cutting a rug!
Dos That was good!
Greta You call that dancing? Nein! THIS is dancing!
[They perform a polka]
Angus Three against one is hardly fair. Lupe, get my pipes!
[Lupe plays various kazoos like bagpipes and he does a scottish reel]
Angus Well, put that in your kilts and smoke it!
Greta Don't celebrate yet, you rump roast! Try THIS!
[the horses do a mix of ballet and gymnastics, ending by forming a heart with their heads and rumps]
Bones Oooh, I HATE those horses!
Una [Seeing where this is going, plugs in a boombox and puts on some hip-hop] It's showtime.
Bones I'm goin' in!
[He joins in with a breakdance, and the three horses and three cows start an epic dance battle, which the horses are winning, until...]
Maquina Argh!
[Joins in on the cow's side with robotic dance moves and the four do a grand synchronized finale, which the horses try to top but collide]
Hans Watch where you're stepping, dummkopf!
Greta Who are you calling dummkopf!
Klaus You have four left hooves!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
