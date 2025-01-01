Young Ferdinand
[Bones accidentally stepped on a carnation that's growing the pen]
Hey, careful!
Young Valiente
Oh, what do ya got there, Ferdinand?
Young Ferdinand
Uh, nothing?
Young Valiente
Uh-huh. Nothing.
Young Ferdinand
Hey, don't you guys have some more headbutting to do?
Young Valiente
Nah, this is way more fun. Can you believe this guy? The Matador's gonna pick a bull, and all he's worried about is a dumb flower.
[Makes as if to crush it]
Young Ferdinand
Cut it out, Valiente!
Young Valiente
MAKE me.
Young Bones
Young Bones, Young Guapo: FIght! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!
Young Bones
I'm not gonna fight you, Valiente.
Young Valiente
Aw, Flower Bull is scared!
Young Ferdinand
I'm not scared.
Young Valiente
Then FIGHT. That's what bulls DO.
Young Ferdinand
You can hit me if you like. But leave the flower alone.