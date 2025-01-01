Lupe Don't just think of it as a fight. Think of it as a dance!

Hans A bull, dancing? Is this some kind of hilarious joke designed to make me laugh?

Greta You see, horses, we have the beautifulest legs for the dancing.

Klaus But bulls have short stubby legs.

Hans Ja, look at me.

[waddles around on his knees and haunches]

[the lipizzaner horses all laugh]

Lupe Go eat a schnitzel, you pasty-faced glue stick!

Ferdinand It's okay, Lupe. THey're right. I mean, how could a big clumsy bull ever do something like this!

[does the flamenco dance Nina taught him]

Lupe Whoo! Check out my boy cutting a rug!

Dos That was good!

Greta You call that dancing? Nein! THIS is dancing!

[They perform a polka]

Angus Three against one is hardly fair. Lupe, get my pipes!

[Lupe plays various kazoos like bagpipes and he does a scottish reel]

Angus Well, put that in your kilts and smoke it!

Greta Don't celebrate yet, you rump roast! Try THIS!

[the horses do a mix of ballet and gymnastics, ending by forming a heart with their heads and rumps]

Bones Oooh, I HATE those horses!

Una [Seeing where this is going, plugs in a boombox and puts on some hip-hop] It's showtime.

[He joins in with a breakdance, and the three horses and three cows start an epic dance battle, which the horses are winning, until...]

Maquina Argh!

[Joins in on the cow's side with robotic dance moves and the four do a grand synchronized finale, which the horses try to top but collide]

Hans Watch where you're stepping, dummkopf!

Greta Who are you calling dummkopf!