President Whitmore[archive footage shown on TV, of President Whitmore's speech during the previous alien invasion]Today, you will once again be fighting for our freedom... Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution... but from annihilation. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our...
President Lanford[rehearsing her speech]The countless lives that we lost in the war of '96 did not perish in vain. They inspired us to rise from the ashes as one people of one world. For 20 years the world has seen no armed conflict. Nations have put their petty differences aside. United, we rebuild our families, our cities, and our lives. The fusion of human and alien technology not only enable us to defy gravity and travel with unimaginable speed, it also made our planet finally safe again.
President Whitmore[Flying side by side in attack formation, looking across into his daughter's jet fighter's window]It's good to see you flying again. Your place is in the air.
Patricia Whitmore[shaking her head as she looks back at her father]You should have let me do this. You saved the world once, Dad.