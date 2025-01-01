Menu
Kinoafisha Films Independence Day: Resurgence Independence Day: Resurgence Movie Quotes

President Whitmore [archive footage shown on TV, of President Whitmore's speech during the previous alien invasion] Today, you will once again be fighting for our freedom... Not from tyranny, oppression, or persecution... but from annihilation. And should we win the day, the Fourth of July will no longer be known as an American holiday, but as the day when the world declared in one voice: "We will not go quietly into the night!" We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive! Today we celebrate our...
David Levinson They like to get the landmarks.
[last lines]
Dr. Brakish Okun Time to kick some serious alien ass.
President Whitmore We convinced an entire generation, that this is a battle that we could win. We sacrifice for each other no matter what the cost. And that's worth fighting for.
Patricia Whitmore [Referring to interred aliens] Why are they screaming?
Dr. Brakish Okun They're not screaming. They're celebrating.
Dr. Catherine Marceaux [to David Levinson] We've found something out here, something only you might understand.
David Levinson That's... definitely bigger than the last one.
President Whitmore On behalf the people of Earth, happy Fourth of July.
[shoots the Queen]
David Levinson I've had years to get us ready. We never had a chance.
President Whitmore We didn't last time, either.
Dylan Hiller It's the Fourth of July, let's show 'em some fireworks.
David Levinson What goes up must come down.
Jake Morrison Sir, I lost my focus. It won't happen again.
Commander Jiang No, it won't. You're grounded until further notice.
Jake Morrison Can I still watch TV, or...
Jake Morrison He's meeting the President and I'm stuck on the moon.
Jake Morrison Pee your pants?
David Levinson Uh, yeah.
Jake Morrison Yeah, me too.
President Lanford [rehearsing her speech] The countless lives that we lost in the war of '96 did not perish in vain. They inspired us to rise from the ashes as one people of one world. For 20 years the world has seen no armed conflict. Nations have put their petty differences aside. United, we rebuild our families, our cities, and our lives. The fusion of human and alien technology not only enable us to defy gravity and travel with unimaginable speed, it also made our planet finally safe again.
President Whitmore [Flying side by side in attack formation, looking across into his daughter's jet fighter's window] It's good to see you flying again. Your place is in the air.
Patricia Whitmore [shaking her head as she looks back at her father] You should have let me do this. You saved the world once, Dad.
Patricia Whitmore I'm not saving the world, Patty. I'm saving you.
[first lines]
President Whitmore Perhaps it's fate that today is the Fourth of July.
