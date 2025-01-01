Menu
Assassin's Creed Movie Quotes

Cal Lynch These are the sacred tenets of our brotherhood: to stay your blade from the flesh of the innocent, to hide in the plain sight, and above all else, never to compromise the brotherhood.
Cal's Mother Where other men blindly follow the truth, remember...
Cal Lynch Nothing is true.
Cal's Mother Where other men are limited by their morality or law, remember...
Cal Lynch Everything is permitted.
Cal's Mother We work in the darkness to serve the light.
Cal Lynch We are Assassins.
[from trailer]
Callum Lynch We work in the dark to serve the light. We are assassins.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Now, I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds.
Ellen Kaye It's 2016. No one cares about freedom.
[from trailer]
Callum Lynch What kind of prison is this?
Sophia Rikkin It's not a prison. You're about to enter the Animus. What you're about to see, hear and feel are the memories of your ancestor, who has been dead for five hundred years.
Ellen Kaye We've won. People no longer care about their civil liberties.They care about their standard of life. The modern world has outgrown notions like freedom. They're content to follow.
Alan Rikkin The threat remains while free will exists. For centuries we've tried, with religion, with politics, and now consumerism, to eliminate dissent. Isn't it time we gave science a try?
Joseph [to Callum Lynch] Your blood is not your own.
[from trailer]
Callum Lynch [to Callum Lynch] At 6 p.m. yesterday evening you were executed and pronounced dead. You no longer exist.
Cal Lynch What I saw up there, it felt real.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin It was.
[from trailer]
Sophia Rikkin You are about to enter the Animus.
Cal Lynch You're here to save my soul?
Father Raymond I understand it's your birthday.
Cal Lynch Huh... Yeah. The party's just gettin started.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Welcome to the Spanish Inquisition.
Cal Lynch A man grows by the greatness of his task.
[first lines]
Title Card For centuries, the order of the Knights Templar have searched for the mythical Apple of Eden. They believe it contains not only the seeds of man's first disobedience, but the key to the free will itself. If they find the relic and decode its secrets, they will have the power to control all freedom of thought. Only the brotherhood called the Assassins stands in their way...
Title Card Andalucia, Spain, 1492
Hooded Man [in Latin] The Inquisition has finally delivered Spain to the Templars. Sultan Muhammad and his people still hold out in Granada. But if his son, the prince, is captured, he will surrender the city and the Apple of Eden. Do you, Aguilar de Nerha, swear to honor our order in the fight for freedom? To defend mankind against Templars' tyranny, and preserve free will?
Aguilar I swear.
Hooded Man If the Apple falls into their hands, the Templars will destroy everything that stands in their way. Protest, dissent, our right to think for ourselves. Swear to me that you will sacrifice your life, and the lives of everyone here to keep it from them.
Aguilar Yes, Mentor.
Hooded Man Our own lives are nothing. The Apple is everything. The spirit of the Eagle will watch over the future. Where other men blindly follow the truth, remember... nothing is true. Where other men are limited by morality or law, remember... everything is permitted.
Hooded Woman We work in the darkness to serve the light. We are Assassins.
[from trailer]
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Cal, you're an Assassin.
Moussa What now, pioneer?
Cal Lynch We fight.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin You're not a prisoner here, Callum. I'm here to protect you.
Cal Lynch [to Sophia] I'm beginning to like this.
Joseph The blood that flows through you is not your own. It belongs to the Creed.
Moussa We eat our food, take our pills and wait to die. The war is over, pioneer.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin We have to show him...
Alan Rikkin [squint in question]
Dr. Sophia Rikkin ...who he really is.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Prepare the Animus.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Jump!
Maria Our own lives are nothing. All that matters is what we leave behind.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin [to Cal] This is your second chance.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Are you ready to discover who you really are?
Alan Rikkin Mankind seems intent on destroying itself.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Violence is a disease. Like cancer. And like cancer, we hope to control it one day.
Cal Lynch Violence is what kept me alive.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Well technically, you're dead.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin [to Cal] We need you to re-live the life of your ancestor.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin Cal, if anyone knows or cares, you no longer exist.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin [to Cal] If you help, we can save the world.
Joseph It's in your hands, Cal.
[from trailer]
Callum Lynch What do you want from me?
Sophia Rikkin Your past.
Cal Lynch Sultan Muhammad is weak. He'll surrender the Apple and betray the Creed for the prince's life. He loves his son.
Maria Love makes us weak.
Cal Lynch The machine, what is it?
Dr. Sophia Rikkin It allows you to see, hear and feel the memories of your ancestor.
Dr. Sophia Rikkin We're not in the business of creating monsters.
Alan Rikkin We neither created them nor destroyed them. We merely abandoned them to their own inexorable fate.
[last lines]
Ellen Kaye It is not to ourselves, but to the future that we must give glory.
Maria When I die today don't waste your tears.
Alan Rikkin [to Sofia] We've been looking for solutions. You've eliminated the problem.
