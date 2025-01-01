Roy KellermanIt's the first time that the secret service has lost a president under its watch.
Emory RobertsThe only place we know we're safe is Washington. We gotta get on that plane, we gotta get in th air.
Rufus YoungbloodWhat if President Kennedy needs the airplane?
Emory RobertsPresident Kennedy will not need the airplane.
Lem JohnsWhere are we putting the coffin?
Col. James SwindalI don't know. I never thought about it.
Lem JohnsWe're not flying it below like a piece of luggage.
Dallas Police Detective[to Robert Oswald]If I were you, I'd consider changing my name. I'd pray I never needed the help of the Dallas Police Department or the federal government again. I'd pack your things and your wife and those two children of yours, and I'd move as far from here as I could. I'd never come back, even to die. But that's just me.
Gordon ShanklinThis might be, probably is, now that I think about it, the biggest fuck-up in the history of American law enforcement.
[first lines]
Title CardOn November 22, 1963, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, made a political trip to Dallas, Texas with his wife, Jacqueline, and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Title CardLess than an hour after landing in Dallas, Kennedy was assassinated.
Title CardThis story is based on the true events that took place on that day, and the three that followed.
Gordon Shanklin[James returns to the federal building after a brief absence. A radio in the background is broadcasting the news of Lee Harvey Oswald's arrest and conviction. Gordon isn't very happy after a vital revelation]Where the hell have you been?
James Hosty[he takes it from Gordon and looks it over and realizes it's a written death threat]Oh, shit. I get three of these things every week.
Gordon Shanklin[he takes the note back from James]This one's from Oswald. Oswald left this for you ten days ago.
[he reads the note aloud to James]
Gordon ShanklinYou've been talking to my wife, Marina, without my permission. I don't like you. You need to stop talking to her or any other member of my family or else there will be a price to pay. If you don't leave them alone then I...
James Hosty[he reaches into his desk drawers and grabs other mailed threats and interrupts Gordon as he reads the letter to him, showing him the other letters]I get a hundred of these things.
Gordon ShanklinBut this was written by the assassin of the president! And it was delivered to this office IN PERSON ten days ago, Jim! Which means we had the assassin of the president in our office threatening a federal officer, which is a crime, for which he could've been arrested for ten days ago!
James Hosty[James once again talks over Gordon]Ten days ago we did not have the assassin of the president. We had another goddamn delusional nobody!