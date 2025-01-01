Gordon Shanklin [James returns to the federal building after a brief absence. A radio in the background is broadcasting the news of Lee Harvey Oswald's arrest and conviction. Gordon isn't very happy after a vital revelation] Where the hell have you been?

James Hosty I was doing my job.

Gordon Shanklin Doing you job, huh?

[he holds up a written note in front of James]

James Hosty [he takes it from Gordon and looks it over and realizes it's a written death threat] Oh, shit. I get three of these things every week.

Gordon Shanklin [he takes the note back from James] This one's from Oswald. Oswald left this for you ten days ago.

[he reads the note aloud to James]

Gordon Shanklin You've been talking to my wife, Marina, without my permission. I don't like you. You need to stop talking to her or any other member of my family or else there will be a price to pay. If you don't leave them alone then I...

James Hosty [he reaches into his desk drawers and grabs other mailed threats and interrupts Gordon as he reads the letter to him, showing him the other letters] I get a hundred of these things.

Gordon Shanklin It says here that he's gonna blow up the office!

James Hosty Three times a week I get shit like that.

Gordon Shanklin But this was written by the assassin of the president! And it was delivered to this office IN PERSON ten days ago, Jim! Which means we had the assassin of the president in our office threatening a federal officer, which is a crime, for which he could've been arrested for ten days ago!

James Hosty [James once again talks over Gordon] Ten days ago we did not have the assassin of the president. We had another goddamn delusional nobody!

Gordon Shanklin Yeah? Well, he's a somebody now!

James Hosty He never said one word about killing the president!

Gordon Shanklin No! Only you!

James Hosty Well, if I'm gonna worry about every son of a bitch who thinks he wants to shoot me, I'm in the wrong goddamn business, aren't I?

Gordon Shanklin [Gordon talks over James this time] Listen, the world is not gonna care about you! They're going to say that we had him! We had him! And we could've stopped him!

Gordon Shanklin [James and Gordon are both silent for a moment, as is everyone else in the office] Jesus Christ.

[Gordon turns away from James for a moment, then faces him again]

Gordon Shanklin This might be - probably is, now that I think about it - the biggest fuck up in the history of American law enforcement.