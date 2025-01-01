Menu
Parkland Movie Quotes

Roy Kellerman It's the first time that the secret service has lost a president under its watch.
Emory Roberts The only place we know we're safe is Washington. We gotta get on that plane, we gotta get in th air.
Rufus Youngblood What if President Kennedy needs the airplane?
Emory Roberts President Kennedy will not need the airplane.
Lem Johns Where are we putting the coffin?
Col. James Swindal I don't know. I never thought about it.
Lem Johns We're not flying it below like a piece of luggage.
Dallas Police Detective [to Robert Oswald] If I were you, I'd consider changing my name. I'd pray I never needed the help of the Dallas Police Department or the federal government again. I'd pack your things and your wife and those two children of yours, and I'd move as far from here as I could. I'd never come back, even to die. But that's just me.
Roy Kellerman The President is coming with us.
Earl Rose You can't take him. We have laws here in Texas.
Roy Kellerman The law can be waived.
Earl Rose Not by me. I can't do it.
Dr. Kemp Clark Earl, let him go.
Roy Kellerman Do you have any idea... any idea how difficult this has been for Mrs. Kennedy?
Earl Rose I deal with widows everyday! The remains will stay here.
Roy Kellerman I don't think so. The remains... What did you call it, your body? The hell with you, and the hell with your law.
Earl Rose [Lee Harvey Oswald has just died] He's staying here.
Dr. Charles 'Jim' Carrico This time I don't think anyone's going to be giving you a hard time.
Dr. Malcolm Perry [working on Oswald] We might get to keep this one.
Dr. Malcolm Perry Do we want to?
Forrest Sorrels We need a confession.
Nurse Doris Nelson What if he dies?
Forrest Sorrels We need a confession first.
Dr. Malcolm Perry Don't we all...
Gordon Shanklin This might be, probably is, now that I think about it, the biggest fuck-up in the history of American law enforcement.
[first lines]
Title Card On November 22, 1963, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, the 35th President of the United States, made a political trip to Dallas, Texas with his wife, Jacqueline, and Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Title Card Less than an hour after landing in Dallas, Kennedy was assassinated.
Title Card This story is based on the true events that took place on that day, and the three that followed.
[repeated line]
Abraham Zapruder Oh my God! They killed him!
Marguerite Oswald I am responsible for two presidents.
Robert Oswald I'm sorry?
Marguerite Oswald Kennedy and now President Johnson. I'm not even a Democrat.
Roy Kellerman The president is coming with us.
Gordon Shanklin [James returns to the federal building after a brief absence. A radio in the background is broadcasting the news of Lee Harvey Oswald's arrest and conviction. Gordon isn't very happy after a vital revelation] Where the hell have you been?
James Hosty I was doing my job.
Gordon Shanklin Doing you job, huh?
[he holds up a written note in front of James]
Gordon Shanklin What's this?
James Hosty [he takes it from Gordon and looks it over and realizes it's a written death threat] Oh, shit. I get three of these things every week.
Gordon Shanklin [he takes the note back from James] This one's from Oswald. Oswald left this for you ten days ago.
[he reads the note aloud to James]
Gordon Shanklin You've been talking to my wife, Marina, without my permission. I don't like you. You need to stop talking to her or any other member of my family or else there will be a price to pay. If you don't leave them alone then I...
James Hosty [he reaches into his desk drawers and grabs other mailed threats and interrupts Gordon as he reads the letter to him, showing him the other letters] I get a hundred of these things.
Gordon Shanklin It says here that he's gonna blow up the office!
James Hosty Three times a week I get shit like that.
Gordon Shanklin But this was written by the assassin of the president! And it was delivered to this office IN PERSON ten days ago, Jim! Which means we had the assassin of the president in our office threatening a federal officer, which is a crime, for which he could've been arrested for ten days ago!
James Hosty [James once again talks over Gordon] Ten days ago we did not have the assassin of the president. We had another goddamn delusional nobody!
Gordon Shanklin Yeah? Well, he's a somebody now!
James Hosty He never said one word about killing the president!
Gordon Shanklin No! Only you!
James Hosty Well, if I'm gonna worry about every son of a bitch who thinks he wants to shoot me, I'm in the wrong goddamn business, aren't I?
Gordon Shanklin [Gordon talks over James this time] Listen, the world is not gonna care about you! They're going to say that we had him! We had him! And we could've stopped him!
Gordon Shanklin [James and Gordon are both silent for a moment, as is everyone else in the office] Jesus Christ.
[Gordon turns away from James for a moment, then faces him again]
Gordon Shanklin This might be - probably is, now that I think about it - the biggest fuck up in the history of American law enforcement.
[he shoves the note at James before walking into his office, slamming the door and throwing something against the wall in anger, smoking his cigarette]
Forrest Sorrels [to agent after viewing film of Kennedy being shot] That wasn't a damn Easter parade!... That's the President of the United States!...
