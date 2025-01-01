Menu
Victor Frankenstein Movie Quotes

Victor Frankenstein Movie Quotes

Igor It's alive.
Victor Von Frankenstein Isn't that rather obvious?
Victor Von Frankenstein Life is temporary, why should death be any different.
Igor It's hard to judge cruelty when you've never known kindness.
[first lines]
Igor You know this story. The crack if lightning. A mad genius. An unholy creation. The world, of course, remembers the monster, not the man. But sometimes, when you look closely, there's more to a tale. Sometimes the monster is the man.
Igor I've been with the circus for as long as I can remember. Circuses like to think of themselves as families. But, of course, each one has its clown.
Victor Von Frankenstein There is no Satan. No God. Only Humanity. Only ME!
Victor Von Frankenstein Since the beginning of modern medicine, there has been an assumption regarding the status of mortality. That being that death is an unavoidable event, the inevitability of which we should take for granted. I will show today that life is not some grace bestowed upon us by some outdated notion of an all-powerful...
Finnegan Get on with it!
[last lines]
Victor Von Frankenstein [writing in a letter] You were my best creation... Your dearest friend...
Inspector Turpin You shall be forgotten. That's right. History will bury you, Frankenstein, and no man will remember your name.
Victor Von Frankenstein [from trailer] Igor, you and I shall be at the heart of a scientific enterprise that will change the world. We shall create life out of death!
Victor Von Frankenstein Oh my brother Henry forgive me. I have wronged you, for this is not life. This is not life. You are not live. Live.
Inspector Turpin Be careful Mr. Frankenstein, you toy with wrathful forces. And there's no mercy in nature.
Victor Von Frankenstein Life... I'll say this very slowly... is merely... the application and outcome of applied chemistry.
Finnegan You know, for men so obsessed with death, you think yourselves so above violence. Curious.
Inspector Turpin [bellows to Victor] You'll burn in hell for what you've done
Lorelei [on Victor's creation] I looked into it's eyes and there was nothing there
Baron Bomine Can you make another?
Victor Von Frankenstein I can and a whole lot more.
Baron Bomine I dream of an un-killable army a thousand strong.
[last lines]
Inspector Turpin [confronting 'Henry'] Get back Victor that thing is not your brother
