IgorIt's hard to judge cruelty when you've never known kindness.
[first lines]
IgorYou know this story. The crack if lightning. A mad genius. An unholy creation. The world, of course, remembers the monster, not the man. But sometimes, when you look closely, there's more to a tale. Sometimes the monster is the man.
IgorI've been with the circus for as long as I can remember. Circuses like to think of themselves as families. But, of course, each one has its clown.
Victor Von FrankensteinSince the beginning of modern medicine, there has been an assumption regarding the status of mortality. That being that death is an unavoidable event, the inevitability of which we should take for granted. I will show today that life is not some grace bestowed upon us by some outdated notion of an all-powerful...