I hate being alone. But when I am, I look into the mirror and I tell myself something that Audrey Hepburn once said, "I believe in pink. I believe that laughter is the best calorie burner. I believe in kissing. Kissing a lot. I believe in being strong even when everything around you seems to be going wrong. I believe that happy girls are the prettiest girls. And I believe that tomorrow is another day. And I believe in miracles!" I believe in miracles. You know, that - that works every single time.