Kinoafisha Films Nightcrawler Nightcrawler Movie Quotes

Nightcrawler Movie Quotes

Lou Bloom What if my problem wasn't that I don't understand people but that I don't like them? What if I was the kind of person who was obliged to hurt you for this? I mean physically. I think you'd have to believe afterward, if you could, that agreeing to participate and then backing out at the critical moment was a mistake. Because that's what I'm telling you, as clearly as I can.
Lou Bloom Do you know what fear stands for? False Evidence Appearing Real.
Detective Fronteiri You filmed him dying.
Lou Bloom That's my job, that's what I do, I'd like to think if you're seeing me you're having the worst day of your life.
Lou Bloom I feel like grabbing you by your ears right now and screaming, "I'm not fucking interested!". Instead, I'm going to drive home and do some accounting.
Lou Bloom A friend is a gift you give yourself.
Lou Bloom Why you pursue something is as important as what you pursue.
Lou Bloom My motto is if you want to win the lottery you've got to make money to buy a ticket.
Lou Bloom Now I like you, Nina. And I look forward to our time together. But you have to understand, fifteen thousand isn't all that I want. From here on, starting now, I want my work to be credited by the anchors and on a burn. The name of my company is Video Production News, a professional news-gathering service. That's how it should be read and that's how it should be said. I also want to go to the next rung and meet your team, and the station manager, and the director, and the anchors, and start developing my own personal relationships. I'd like to start meeting them this morning. You'll take me around, you'll introduce me as the owner and president of Video Production News, and remind them of some of my many other stories. I'm not done. I also want to stop our discussion over prices. This will save time. So when I say that a particular number is my lowest price, that's my lowest price and you can be assured that I arrived at whatever that number is very carefully. Now, when I say that I want these things, I mean that I want them and I don't want to have to ask again. And the last thing that I want, Nina, is for you to do the things that I ask you to do when we're alone together in your apartment, NOT LIKE THE LAST TIME. So, I'll tell you what. I have the van crash on Moorpark tonight. It was a couple of stringers actually. That could lead by itself on an average night. I'd be willing to throw that in for free. So what do you say, do we have a deal?
Lou Bloom I'm promoting you to executive Vice President of video news.
Rick What am I now?
Lou Bloom You're an assistant.
Rick Does it come with a raise?
Lou Bloom Absolutely.
Rick How much?
Lou Bloom Pick a number, you pick a number.
Rick Hundred... hundred... 75 dollars a night.
Lou Bloom Agreed.
Rick Wait what about more?
Lou Bloom Not now, we closed the deal.
Rick I could have gotten more couldn't I?
Lou Bloom Absolutely.
[from trailer]
Lou Bloom [repeated line] You have to make the money to buy a ticket.
Lou Bloom Who am I? I'm a hard worker. I set high goals and I've been told that I'm persistent.
Lou Bloom Why hire you? Sell yourself. Go.
Rick Okay. Well, I'm Rick, of course. I took three buses to get here. I finished high school. I need a job. I'll do just about anything. That's me. Hire Rick.
Rick You saw him. You saw him!
Lou Bloom I can't jeopardize my company's success to retain an untrustworthy employee.
Rick You're crazy. You're crazy.
Lou Bloom You took my bargaining power Rick. You used it against me. You would've done it again. Just admit it.
Rick I don't know. I don't know.
Lou Bloom I know. I know.
Nina Romina Friends don't pressure friends to sleep with them.
Lou Bloom Actually that's not true because as you know Nina, a friend is a gift you give yourself.
Lou Bloom You see, Rick, they've done studies, and they found that in any system that relies on cooperation, from a school of fish or say even a professional hockey team for example, these experts have identified communication as the number one single key to success.
Detective Lieberman Can we come in?
Lou Bloom Do you want to?
Lou Bloom I'm a hard worker. I set high goals, and I've been told that I'm persistent. Now, I'm not fooling myself, sir. Having been raised with the self esteem movement so popular in schools, I used to expect my needs to be considered. But I know that these days, our culture no long caters to the job loyalty that could be promised to earlier generations. What I believe, sir, is that good thinks come to those who work their asses off. And that people such as yourself, who reached the top of the mountain didn't just fall there. My motto is, if you want to win the lottery, you have to make the money to buy the ticket.
Lou Bloom You don't work with me, you're someone I sell to
Nina Romina And I don't wanna fuck that up.
Lou Bloom What if by saying no you fuck it up?
Lou Bloom Remember, use your zoom, steady hands.
[last lines]
Lou Bloom Congratulations. Congratulations. Your selection by Video Production News is evidence of the hiring committees recognition of your employment history, and your unique personal qualities. It is my hope that through hard work and commitment you will move through the intern program and continue to pursue your career goals as full-time employees of Video Production News. I can tell you from experience that the surest way up the ladder is to listen carefully, and follow my orders. You may be confused at times, and other times unsure. But remember, I will never ask you to do anything that I wouldn't do myself.
Lou Bloom Bloody?
Nina Romina Well, graphic. The best and clearest way that I can phrase it for you, to capture the spirit of what we air, is think of our news cast as a screaming woman running down the street with her throat cut.
Lou Bloom I understand.
Rick You gotta call the cops.
Lou Bloom And we will. At the right time.
Lou Bloom I like to say that if you're seeing me, you're having the worst day of your life.
Nina Romina In the future if you don't have anything, man up and stop dodging my calls.
Lou Bloom I have something, triple murder in Granada Hills.
Nina Romina That's just breaking now.
Lou Bloom I got there before the cops.
Nina Romina Home invasion in Granada. He got there before the cops. We have 10 minutes to airtime, how much of this can we show?
Linda You mean, legally?
Nina Romina No, morally; of course, legally.
Lou Bloom Get out of your head, Rick, it's a bad neighborhood.
Rick Hey man don't film that, he's one of us
Lou Bloom Not anymore, Rick, we're professionals, he's a sale
[Last Lines]
Nina Romina I think Lou is inspiring all of us to reach a little higher.
Lou Bloom The price hasn't been negotiated yet.
Nina Romina We find our viewers are more interested in urban crime creeping into the suburbs. What that means is a victim or victims, preferably well-off and/or white, injured at the hands of the poor, or a minority.
Lou Bloom [to wounded Rick] I can't jeopardize my company's success to retain an untrustworthy employee.
Lou Bloom Do you know Los Angeles?
Rick Yeah, grew up all around this place.
Lou Bloom Can you start tonight?
Rick Doing what?
Lou Bloom I run a successful T.V news business, maybe you saw my item this morning fatal carjacking
Rick I don't have a T.V, that sounds cool
Lou Bloom Do you have a phone?
Rick Yeah
Lou Bloom Does it have GPS?
Lou Bloom Stay in the car.
Rick Why?
Lou Bloom Because I said so.
Lou Bloom I'm focusing on framing. A proper frame not only draws the eye into a picture, but keeps it there longer, dissolving the barrier between the subject and the outside of the frame.
Joe Loder If it bleeds, it leads.
Frank Kruse This is my job.
Nina Romina Your job's writing the tweet of the day and getting Deb to turn sideways during the weather forecast.
Rick Slow down, man.
[Lou speeds up]
Rick That's too fast.
Lou Bloom [to Nina] I want that with you... Like you want to keep your job and your health insurance.
Lou Bloom Why you purse something is equally as important as what you purse.
Lou Bloom I won the Tour de Mexico on this bike.
Lou Bloom A friend is a gift you give yourself
Lou Bloom Making peace with what you don't have,
Lou Bloom Living with what you ain't got
