Kinoafisha Films Laggies Laggies Movie Quotes

Laggies Movie Quotes

Megan You can't keep putting aside what you want for some imaginary future. You've gotta suck it up and go with your gut.
Craig I never anticipated still having to find a place where I'd fit in by the time I was an adult either. I thought you automatically got one once you had a job and a family. But it's just you, alone.
Bethany What does she expect?
Megan That you serve some lemonade, and you ask her five to ten questions about her life.
Bethany [pause] Treat somebody badly enough you just assume they'll be happy to let you go.
Megan Do I have something on my face?
Annika Yeah. My dad's saliva.
Megan Oh, shit.
[last lines]
Megan So, did you her the one about the grown woman who fell in love with the really pissed off lawyer?
Craig Is it funny?
Megan It's really funny.
Craig Come here.
Megan [steps in side] Close the door.
Craig [talking shop] During mediation my client agreed to give back two of her handguns to her husband, and now shes decided they were anniversary gifts to her.
Megan Wow, that's romantic. Are you gonna win?
Craig I hope so, because it would kill me to see a mother separated from her guns.
Annika [approaching her in parking lot] You look like you party.
Megan I... guess I'm technically coming from one.
Annika Cool. So... we can hardly believe this, but we all forgot our IDs. And I mean, normally we would just go buy some beer ourselves. But I guess we look under 21. Which is crazy, right? I know. Um, so, if we gave you some money or something, would you help us straighten this whole problem out and buy us a six-pack or something?
Megan Oh, God.
Annika Um, you could totally keep the change.
Megan [stunned] Okay. Someone did this for me when I was your age, so I'm gonna do it for you. It's like a rite of passage, right?
Annika Yeah. Yeah, ya know, I had a good feeling about you.
Megan That makes one of us.
Megan Okay, I'm gonna tell you two things that I've gotten some perspective on after being out of high school for a while now. The first is that a lot of the math they're teaching you that they swear you'll use in your life, you won't. You're never going to need to use parabolas and you really, really don't need to know shapes that have more than eight fucking sides.
Megan It's not gonna make any sense, so just fucking sue me. I'm sorry, that wasn't meant to be a lawyer joke.
Craig It's not a joke if it's not insulting.
Megan Don't make me cry. My mascara is already fucked up enough as it is.
Megan I'm sure it does seem kind of stupid to make some sort of rigid plan for the future. But... It's stupider not to start paying attention to who you are and what makes you happy. Otherwise, you just float.
