AnnikaCool. So... we can hardly believe this, but we all forgot our IDs. And I mean, normally we would just go buy some beer ourselves. But I guess we look under 21. Which is crazy, right? I know. Um, so, if we gave you some money or something, would you help us straighten this whole problem out and buy us a six-pack or something?
MeganOkay, I'm gonna tell you two things that I've gotten some perspective on after being out of high school for a while now. The first is that a lot of the math they're teaching you that they swear you'll use in your life, you won't. You're never going to need to use parabolas and you really, really don't need to know shapes that have more than eight fucking sides.
MeganIt's not gonna make any sense, so just fucking sue me. I'm sorry, that wasn't meant to be a lawyer joke.
MeganDon't make me cry. My mascara is already fucked up enough as it is.
MeganI'm sure it does seem kind of stupid to make some sort of rigid plan for the future. But... It's stupider not to start paying attention to who you are and what makes you happy. Otherwise, you just float.