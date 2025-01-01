[narration]

The following are the terms of a binding contract between the dominant and the submissive. The fundamental purpose of this contract is to allow the submissive to explore her sensuality and her limits safely. The dominant and the submissive agree and acknowledge that all that occurs under the terms of this contract will be consensual, confidential, and subject to the agreement and safety procedures set out in this contract. The submissive will agree to any sexual activity seemed fit and pleasurable by the dominant, excepting those activities outlined in hard limits. The submissive agrees to procure oral contraceptives from the physician of the dominant's choosing. The submissive will not enter into sexual relations with anyone other than the dominant. The submissive will eat regularly to maintain her health and well-being from a prescribed list of foods. The submissive will not drink to excess, smoke, or take recreational drugs. The submissive shall always conduct herself in a respectful manner to the dominant and she'll only address him as sir, Mr. Grey, or such other title as the dominant may direct. The submissive may not touch the dominant without his express permission to do so. The safe word "yellow" will be used to bring to the attention of the dominant that the submissive is close to her limit. When the safe word "red" is spoken, the dominant's action will cease completely and immediately.