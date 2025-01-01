Ray
I am so proud of you, Annie.
Ray
And Kate, best valedictorian speech ever.
Kate Kavanagh
Aw, thank you.
Ray
It was awesome.
Kate Kavanagh
Ray, have you met Christian Grey? Ana's boyfriend!
Ray
Likewise. I really enjoyed your speech.
Ray
Sound like you've accomplished some pretty impressive things.
Kate Kavanagh
I'll say! Well, I'm going to go find my family who is patiently waiting to embarrass me.
[to Ray]
Kate Kavanagh
Bye! Come see us in Seattle, okay?
Ray
As soon as I get an invitation.
[to Ana]
Ray
So, how long have you two known each other?
Christian Grey
A few weeks, now. We actually met when Anastasia interviewed me for the student newspaper.