Christian Grey What about you? I'd like to know more about you.
Anastasia Steele There's really not much to know about me. Look at me.
Christian Grey I am.
Christian Grey [to Anastasia] I don't make love. I fuck... hard.
Anastasia Steele Why are you trying to change me?
Christian Grey I'm not. It's you that's changing me.
Christian Grey Because I'm fifty shades of fucked up, Anastasia.
Kate Kavanagh What was he like?
Anastasia Steele He was polite. Intense. Smart. Really intimidating.
Christian Grey It's just behind this door.
Anastasia Steele What is?
Christian Grey My playroom.
Anastasia Steele Like your Xbox and stuff?
Christian Grey It's important that you know you can leave at anytime.
Anastasia Steele Why? What's in there?
Christian Grey I meant what I said. The helicopter is on standby to take you whenever you want to go.
Anastasia Steele Christian, just open the door!
Anastasia Steele [walks into the room] Oh, my God...!
Christian Grey Fuck the paperwork!
Anastasia Steele Why am I here, Christian?
Christian Grey You're here because I'm incapable of leaving you alone.
Anastasia Steele Then don't. Why'd you send me those books?
Christian Grey I thought I owed you an apology.
Anastasia Steele For what?
Christian Grey For letting you believe that I... Listen to me. I don't do romance. My tastes are very singular. You wouldn't understand.
Anastasia Steele Enlighten me, then.
Anastasia Steele [from trailer] I don't know if I can be with him the way he needs me to.
Christian Grey I thought that was you!
Anastasia Steele What the?
Christian Grey What a pleasant surprise, Miss Steele.
Anastasia Steele Just Ana.
[clears throat]
Anastasia Steele Just Ana. You're in here?
Christian Grey I was in the area on business. Needed to pick up a few things.
Anastasia Steele Yeah! What can I help you with?
Christian Grey Do you stock cable ties?
Anastasia Steele Cable ties, yes we do. I can show you if you want.
Christian Grey Please lead the way, Miss Steele.
Anastasia Steele Just Ana. Is that it?
Christian Grey Masking tape.
Anastasia Steele Are you redecorating?
Christian Grey No.
Anastasia Steele Um, we have two inch and one inch, but the truly respecting handyman will have both in his toolbox.
Christian Grey Of course he will.
Anastasia Steele It's rare to find a connoisseur these days. Do you want anything else?
Christian Grey Yes. Rope.
[watches Ana]
Christian Grey That's impressive. You a girl scout?
Anastasia Steele Um, no. Organized group activities aren't really my thing.
Christian Grey So what is your thing?
Anastasia Steele I don't know. Books? Okay... rope, tape, cable ties. You're the complete serial killer.
Christian Grey Not today.
Anastasia Steele I'll review all these changes and try to arrive at a decision.
Christian Grey You want to leave?
Anastasia Steele Yes.
Christian Grey But your body tells me something different. Your legs, for instance. The way you're pressing your thighs together under the table. And the change in your breathing. And in your complexion.
Anastasia Steele My complexion?
Christian Grey You're flushed.
Anastasia Steele That could just be the wine.
Christian Grey It's the adrenaline.
Elliot Grey [breaking free of romantic clinch with Kate] Laters, baby.
[Kate giggles]
Christian Grey [to Ana] I'll see you tonight. Remind me if something changes.
Anastasia Steele My computer's broken.
Christian Grey Call then. You know you have my number.
[mimics his brother:]
Christian Grey Laters, baby.
Christian Grey [from trailer] I like to see your face. Gives me some clue what you might be thinking.
Christian Grey What is it about elevators?
Christian Grey [answers phone] Anastasia.
Anastasia Steele Yeah, this is me. I'm sending back your expensive books because I already have copies of those. Thanks though for the kind gesture.
Christian Grey You're welcome. Where are you?
Anastasia Steele Oh, I'm in line because I have to pee really bad.
Christian Grey Anastasia, have you been drinking?
Anastasia Steele [laughs] Yeah! I have, Mr. Fancy Pants. You hit... you hit the hail on the nead. I mean the head right on the nail.
Christian Grey Listen to me. I want you to go home right now.
Anastasia Steele You're so bossy! Ana, let's go for a coffee. No, stay away from me Ana! I don't want you! Get away. Come here, come here! Go away!
Christian Grey That's it. Tell me where you are.
Anastasia Steele A long way from Seattle! A long way from you.
Christian Grey Which bar? What's it called?
Anastasia Steele I don't know. I gotta go, though.
Christian Grey Which bar Ana?
Anastasia Steele [to girl in line] I told him. Right?
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey But he never sleeps in. Certainly not at this hour. Unless of course he's ill. Is he?
[Christian appears]
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Ah!
Jason Taylor Sorry, Mr. Grey.
Christian Grey It's fine. I know how she can be.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey She? If you're trying to avoid me the very least you can do is call me by my correct name which is mom.
Anastasia Steele Hi!
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey [surprised] Oh, dear God!
Christian Grey Mother, Anastasia Steele. Ana, meet my mother Dr. Grace Trevelyan-Grey.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey You have no idea how delighted I am to meet you.
Anastasia Steele It's nice to meet you too, Dr. Grey.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Grace. She's very pretty!
[Last line]
Anastasia Steele Stop. No!
Anastasia Steele Earlier you said that there were some people who know you well. Why do I get the feeling that that is not true?
Andrea Mr. Grey, your next meeting is in the conference room.
Christian Grey Cancel it, please. We're not finished here.
Andrea Yes sir.
Anastasia Steele No! Uh, I'm... we... I can go. It's fine.
Christian Grey I would like to know more about you.
Anastasia Steele There's really not much to know about me.
Christian Grey You said you're an English major. Tell me, was it Charlotte Bronte, Jane Austen, or Thomas Hardy who first made you fall in love with literature?
Anastasia Steele Hardy.
Christian Grey I would have guessed Jane Austen. What are your plans after you graduate?
Anastasia Steele I'm just trying to get through finals right now.
Christian Grey And then?
Anastasia Steele And then I was planning on moving here, to Seattle, with Kate.
Christian Grey We offer an excellent internship program.
Anastasia Steele I don't think I'd fit in here. Look at me.
Christian Grey I am.
Kate Kavanagh You're seeing him again tonight. That means that something happened.
[pauses]
Kate Kavanagh Ana! Ana, you have to tell me!
Anastasia Steele I have to get ready for work. We just kissed. Once.
Kate Kavanagh Only once? That's odd.
Anastasia Steele Odd doesn't even cover it.
Christian Grey Where have you been?
Anastasia Steele Waiting.
Anastasia Steele Don't fucking touch me!
Anastasia Steele Say I did stay. What would happen?
Christian Grey You trust me?
[Ana nods]
Christian Grey Hold out your wrists.
[wraps tie around wrists]
Christian Grey Hold them there. Understand? Tell me you understand.
Anastasia Steele I won't move my arms.
Christian Grey Good girl. Stay still!
Anastasia Steele Okay.
Christian Grey Say yes.
Anastasia Steele To what?
Christian Grey To be mine.
Christian Grey You're energetic this morning.
Anastasia Steele You hungry?
Christian Grey Very.
Christian Grey [repeated exchange] Anastasia.
Anastasia Steele Christian.
Christian Grey Roll your eyes at me again and I will put you across my knee!
Anastasia Steele Ohhh...
Christian Grey [Back to her apartment] Did you just roll your eyes at me?
Anastasia Steele [laughing] No.
Christian Grey [Takes her to couch, bends her across one knee, rolls down her underwear just below her bared rear end] D'you know why I'm doing this?
Anastasia Steele Because I rolled my eyes!
Christian Grey And is that polite?
Anastasia Steele No
[slaps her naked rear]
Christian Grey Excuse, me?
Anastasia Steele No, SIR!
Christian Grey [Slaps her bared rear again] Do you want more? Welcome to my world.
[Slaps her one more time, replaces knicks, stands her up: leaves]
Anastasia Steele You're a sadist?
Christian Grey I'm a dominant.
Anastasia Steele What is that mean?
Christian Grey It means that I want you to willingly surrender yourself to me.
Anastasia Steele Why would I do that?
Christian Grey To please me.
Anastasia Steele To please you? How?
Christian Grey I have rules. If you follow them, I'll reward you. If you don't, I'll punish you.
Anastasia Steele What can I get out of this?
Christian Grey Me.
Anastasia Steele Christian, I cannot walk that fast in these shoes.
[he takes her over his shoulder]
Christian Grey When were you gonna tell me about Georgia?
Anastasia Steele What? You have no right to be mad!
Christian Grey Yeah, but I am mad. Palm-twitchingly mad.
[he spanks her butt]
Anastasia Steele Ouch!
Christian Grey [he takes her off] You're mine. All mine. You understand?
[he kisses her]
Anastasia Steele Christian, you are so confusing!
Anastasia Steele Anastasia Steele, Christian Grey: Ana.
Anastasia Steele What do you want? What do you want!
Christian Grey I want you.
Anastasia Steele I'm trying, Christian.
Christian Grey I know you are.
Anastasia Steele Why can't we sleep in the same bed? Why won't you let me touch you? Why does it have to be like this?
Christian Grey If you just sign a contract you wouldn't have to think about anything...
Anastasia Steele Why do you care so much about the contract Christian? Don't you like me the way I am?
Christian Grey Of course I do.
Anastasia Steele Then, why are you trying to change me?
Christian Grey I'm not. It's...
Anastasia Steele I need more! I want more!
Christian Grey Hearts and flowers? That's not something I know. Ana, please. It's you that's changing me.
Anastasia Steele Let me touch you. Let me.
[he takes her hands off him]
Anastasia Steele Are they burns?
Christian Grey I had a rough start in life. That's all you need to know.
Anastasia Steele Okay.
Christian Grey Is this more?
Kate Kavanagh Thanks again for doing this, Mr. Grey.
Christian Grey I'm happy to help.
José Uh, how about we try a few with a smile?
[takes photo]
José Or not.
Kate Kavanagh You do realize that he hasn't stopped looking at you.
Anastasia Steele He asked me to go for coffee afterwards.
Kate Kavanagh What!
Anastasia Steele Shh!
Christian Grey You want hearts and flowers? That's not something I know.
Anastasia Steele Are they burns?
Christian Grey You have a beautiful body, Anastasia. I want you unashamed of your nakedness. Do you understand?
Anastasia Steele Yes, sir.
Christian Grey You're biting your lip. You know what that does to me. Turn around.
[braids Ana's hair]
Christian Grey When I tell you to come into this room, this is how you'll be. You'll wait for me, kneeling by the door. Hands flat on your thighs.
[exits and returns]
Christian Grey Hold out your hand.
[slaps with riding crop]
Christian Grey Did that hurt?
Anastasia Steele No.
Christian Grey See? Most of the fear is in your head.
Anastasia Steele How could I know what I'd be willing to try?
Christian Grey Well, when you've had sex was there anything you didn't like doing? We have to be honest with each other for this to work. Okay?
Anastasia Steele I wouldn't know.
Christian Grey What do you mean?
Anastasia Steele Because I haven't... I haven't.
Christian Grey You're still a virgin? I've just shown you!
Anastasia Steele I know. I just...
Christian Grey You've done other things, right?
Anastasia Steele No.
Christian Grey Where have you been?
Anastasia Steele Waiting.
Christian Grey Men must throw themselves at you.
Anastasia Steele Never one I've wanted.
Christian Grey To what do I owe my success?
Anastasia Steele [nervously] Yep.
Christian Grey Seriously?
Anastasia Steele Yes.
Christian Grey Business is about people and I've always been good at people. What motivates them. What inspires them.
Anastasia Steele Maybe you're just lucky.
Christian Grey I've always found that the harder I work the more luck I seem to have. The key to my success has been in identifying talented individuals and harnessing their efforts.
Anastasia Steele So you're a control freak?
Christian Grey Oh, I exercise control in all things, Miss Steele.
Anastasia Steele Do you have any interests outside of work?
Christian Grey I enjoy various physical pursuits.
Anastasia Steele You're unmarried. Oh,you were adopted at age four.
Christian Grey That's a matter of public record.
Anastasia Steele I'm sorry, I didn't...
Christian Grey Do you have an actual question, Miss Steele?
Anastasia Steele Yes. Sorry. Are you gay? It's written here, I'm just...
Christian Grey No, Anastasia. I'm not gay.
Anastasia Steele I apologize, Mr. Grey. Kate can be a little...
Christian Grey Intrusive?
Anastasia Steele Curious.
Christian Grey What about you? And why won't you ask me something that you wanna know?
Anastasia Steele It sounds sad. Everything you play is so sad. When you were six you learned it, because you wanted to please your new family?
[Christian keeps playing]
Anastasia Steele Why won't you let me in? We should be talking.
Christian Grey Like normal people?
Anastasia Steele Yes. Is that so wrong? Is it because of the contract? Because I still haven't signed it?
Christian Grey Fuck the contract! I think it's a little redundant, don't you?
Anastasia Steele So the rules are redundant, too?
Christian Grey No. The rules stand.
Anastasia Steele And what if I break them?
Christian Grey Then there will be consequences.
Anastasia Steele Punishment?
Christian Grey Yes.
Anastasia Steele Why do you want to punish me?
Christian Grey Ana...
Anastasia Steele Why do you want to hurt me?
Christian Grey I would never do anything that you couldn't handle.
Anastasia Steele But why do you even want to do anything to me at all, Christian?
Christian Grey If I told you, you'll never look at me the same way again.
Anastasia Steele So there is a reason. Tell me. Do you want to punish me right now?
Christian Grey Yes, I want to punish you right now.
Anastasia Steele And what if I told you that I feel the same way about being punished as you do about me touching you. Would you still want to punish me then?
Christian Grey No. But that doesn't mean I wouldn't need to.
Anastasia Steele Why?
Christian Grey Ana, stop!
Anastasia Steele Why do you need to?
Christian Grey Because it's the way I am! Because I'm fifty shades of fucked up.
Anastasia Steele Show me, then. I need you to show me. What you want to do to me. Punish me! Show me how bad it can be. I want you to show me the worst.
[pause]
Anastasia Steele It's the only way I can understand.
Anastasia Steele Also, on page 5 there are some terms which need clarification. Suspension?
Christian Grey Hanging on ropes from the ceiling.
Anastasia Steele For what possible reason?
Christian Grey For your pleasure.
Anastasia Steele Really?
Christian Grey And mine. Something to consider.
Anastasia Steele No. Hard limit.
Anastasia Steele Is bondage acceptable to the submissive? I'm good with rope, leather cuffs, handcuffs. Please lose tape and, what's other?
Christian Grey Cable ties? Can I just say how impressed I am with your commitment to this meeting? And in that spirit, I'm going to throw in a sweetener. How about once a week on a night of your choosing, we go on a date. Just like a regular couple. Dinner, movie... ice skating. Whatever you want.
Anastasia Steele Accepted. You're very kind.
Anastasia Steele Is this what you want? You want to see me like this?
Christian Grey Ana.
Anastasia Steele Don't come near me. Does this give you pleasure?
Kate Kavanagh Ana... just go at your own pace.
Christian Grey I never took anyone in the helicopter. Never had sex in my own bed. Never slept next to anyone. Ever! Only you.
Christian Grey Good morning, Anastasia. How you feeling?
Anastasia Steele Better than I deserve. Did you put me to bed?
Christian Grey Mmhm.
Anastasia Steele You undressed me?
Christian Grey I didn't have much choice.
Anastasia Steele Where did you sleep?
[Christian points next to Ana]
Anastasia Steele God, did we? We didn't?
Christian Grey Necrophilia's not my thing.
Anastasia Steele You just slept, then?
Christian Grey It was a novelty for me, too.
Christian Grey Oh, baby. Welcome to my world.
Christian Grey Tell me about your family.
Anastasia Steele My family? Um... Okay, my dad died when I was a baby, so I was raised by my stepfather, Ray. He's amazing.
Christian Grey And your mother?
Anastasia Steele My mother is on husband number four. She's an incurable romantic.
Christian Grey Are you?
Anastasia Steele Am I romantic? Well, I study English Lit. So I kind of have to be.
Christian Grey I told you... I don't sleep with anyone.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey They're here! You're here. Welcome, welcome.
[hugs Ana]
Christian Grey Ana, mother you've met.
Anastasia Steele Hi, lovely to meet you!
Christian Grey And this is my father, Carrick.
Anastasia Steele Hi. Pleasure to meet you!
Mr. Grey It's nice to meet you. There's been a lot of speculation!
Mia Grey Oh, my God! You exist!
[hugs Ana]
Kate Kavanagh It's a great apartment, and the rent's not ridiculous. Elliot and Jose helped us move in. Jose is Ana's friend, although I think Elliot's trying to poach me.
[Christian puts his hand on Ana's leg]
Elliot Grey He's a cool guy.
Mr. Grey Ana, where is your family from?
Anastasia Steele My stepfather lives in Montesano and my mom lives in Georgia.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Georgia? Which part?
Anastasia Steele Savannah.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey How nice! Although I do hear it gets really humid in Georgia at this time of year.
Anastasia Steele Oh, my God, it does. It's stifling sometimes.
[she takes Christian hand off her leg]
Anastasia Steele Actually, I'm gonna visit her tomorrow.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey How nice! You hear that, Christian? Some children do visit her parents now and again.
Elliot Grey Hey, dad, you catch the Mariners game?
Mr. Grey I heard it went backstream.
Mia Grey Ah, Seattle baseball...
[she starts to speak French]
Christian Grey This is news to me.
[to Ana:]
Christian Grey When were you gonna tell me?
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Who wants coffee?
Christian Grey Actually, I promised Ana a tour of the grounds. Excuse us.
José You okay?
Anastasia Steele Yeah, I just am a little more... drunk than...
José Come here. Stay warm.
[pulls Ana close]
Anastasia Steele Oh, it's cool. I'm good. I got it.
José I don't know when I'll have the courage to do this.
Anastasia Steele Do what?
José Ana.
Anastasia Steele No.
José I like you.
Anastasia Steele You do?
José Very much.
Anastasia Steele Oh, my God.
José Please, one kiss.
Anastasia Steele No! No, no, no. I'm sorry. No.
Christian Grey [pushes Jose] Dude, she said no!
Anastasia Steele That's your brother?
Christian Grey Not by choice. Let's go.
Anastasia Steele Wait, what did Kate say?
Christian Grey She warned me to be on my best behavior. More like threatened me.
Anastasia Steele [laughing] She threatened you! You're spinning. Think I'm gonna faint.
Christian Grey What? Now?
[catches Ana]
Anastasia Steele I asked him if he was gay! That was in your questions. Why would you do that to me?
Kate Kavanagh Because whenever he's in the society pages he's never been photographed with a woman, so naturally.
Anastasia Steele Well maybe he just wants to keep his private life private.
Kate Kavanagh Okay, and now you're defending him.
Anastasia Steele I'm terminating this conversation.
Kate Kavanagh Too bad we don't have some original stills of your hot, clean, 27-year old billionaire. The camera loves him almost as much as you do.
Christian Grey So, is he your boyfriend?
Anastasia Steele Who?
Christian Grey The photographer.
Anastasia Steele [chuckles] Jose? No.
Christian Grey I saw the way he was smiling at you.
Anastasia Steele No, Jose is more like family. He's not my boyfriend.
Christian Grey And the guy at the store?
Anastasia Steele [shocked] Paul? No!
Anastasia Steele Dad!
Ray I am so proud of you, Annie.
Anastasia Steele Thank you!
Ray And Kate, best valedictorian speech ever.
Kate Kavanagh Aw, thank you.
Ray It was awesome.
Christian Grey Ana. Hi.
Anastasia Steele Hi.
Kate Kavanagh Ray, have you met Christian Grey? Ana's boyfriend!
Christian Grey Great pleasure to meet you.
Ray Likewise. I really enjoyed your speech.
Christian Grey Thank you, sir.
Ray Sound like you've accomplished some pretty impressive things.
Christian Grey Thanks.
Kate Kavanagh I'll say! Well, I'm going to go find my family who is patiently waiting to embarrass me.
[to Ray]
Kate Kavanagh Bye! Come see us in Seattle, okay?
Ray As soon as I get an invitation.
[to Ana]
Ray So, how long have you two known each other?
Anastasia Steele Um...
Christian Grey A few weeks, now. We actually met when Anastasia interviewed me for the student newspaper.
Christian Grey You're sure about this?
Anastasia Steele Yes.
Christian Grey Bend over. I'm going to hit you six times and you're going to count with me.
[whips]
Christian Grey Count, Anastasia.
Christian Grey Miss Kavanagh, are you alright?
[shakes hand]
Christian Grey Christian Grey.
Anastasia Steele I'm Anastasia Steele. Um, Miss Kavanagh has the flu so she asked me to fill in.
Christian Grey I see. So you're studying journalism as well?
Anastasia Steele No, English Lit. Kate's my roommate.
Christian Grey As I said, I only have ten minutes. Please have a seat, Miss Steele.
Anastasia Steele Anything else?
Christian Grey What would you recommend?
Anastasia Steele For a do it yourselfer? Um, maybe coveralls. So you protect your clothes.
Christian Grey I could just take all my clothes off.
Anastasia Steele Okay, no clothes. I mean no coveralls. I can't ever think of anything else.
Christian Grey Well, I guess that's it then.
Anastasia Steele Where are we going?
Christian Grey Remember my mother mentioned dinner? My sister Mia's in town.
Anastasia Steele Yeah.
Christian Grey You got everything you need?
Anastasia Steele Yeah.
Christian Grey Dance with me.
Christian Grey Miss Steele, your meeting.
Anastasia Steele Page 1: Strike out my old address and replace with the new one.
Christian Grey An oversight. Duly noted.
Anastasia Steele Page 3, Section 15;20: The submissive shall submit to any sexual activity demanded by the dominant and shall do so without hesitation or argument.
[laughs]
Anastasia Steele Um, turn to page 5, Appendix 3. Soft limits?
Christian Grey With you.
Anastasia Steele Find anal fisting.
Christian Grey I'm all ears.
Anastasia Steele Strike it out. Strike out vaginal fisting, too.
Christian Grey Are you sure?
Anastasia Steele Yep. Same page, is the use of sex toys acceptable to the submissive? Vibrators, okay. Dildos, fine. Genital clamps, absolutely not.
Christian Grey Consider them gone.
Anastasia Steele What are butt plugs?
[Christian's assistants briefly enter]
Anastasia Steele You must go through quite a few non-disclosure agreements.
Christian Grey My staff know only what I choose to tell them.
Anastasia Steele That's cute. Doesn't really seem like your style, though.
Christian Grey It's not. Happy graduation, Anastasia.
[gives her car keys]
Anastasia Steele Oh my God! Christian, that's a car.
Christian Grey You don't miss much, do you?
Anastasia Steele Thank you, but I can't. This is... that's...
Christian Grey Do you like it?
Anastasia Steele Of course I like it. It's beautiful. But I have a car! I have
[pauses]
Anastasia Steele Where's my car?
Christian Grey I told Taylor to fetch a decent price.
Anastasia Steele Christian, this is way too much.
Christian Grey Did you just roll your eyes at me?
Anastasia Steele Say I did stay. What would happen?
Christian Grey First, I would help you out of that little dress of yours.
Anastasia Steele Yes?
Christian Grey And I'd be pleased to discover that you're naked underneath.
Anastasia Steele Really?
Christian Grey Then I would bend you over.
Anastasia Steele Right here?
Christian Grey Yes.
Anastasia Steele On this table?
Christian Grey Yes.
Anastasia Steele Holy fuck!
Carla What? What is it?
Anastasia Steele It's Christian. He's here. Um... in Georgia.
Carla You're here!
Christian Grey Mrs. Adams. Delighted to meet you.
Savannah Hotel Waiter Something to drink, sir?
Christian Grey Gin and tonic. Hendricks if you have it, otherwise Bombay Sapphire. Cucumber with the Hendricks, lime with the Bombay.
Carla I like him already.
Anastasia Steele What are you doing here, Christian?
Christian Grey I came to see you.
Carla I'm going to step outside for a minute.
Anastasia Steele [drinking cocktail] I broke rule seven, clause five.
Christian Grey We'll let it go. Let's not talk about the contract right now.
Christian Grey Everything okay with your phone call?
Anastasia Steele Yeah, nothing important. I liked your mom.
Christian Grey She's excited. She's never seen me with a woman before. It was a first. What is it, Ana?
Anastasia Steele Um, just... how many women have stayed in here?
Christian Grey 15.
Anastasia Steele That's a lot of women.
Christian Grey I told you before, if you want out...
Anastasia Steele I don't want out. I'm not exactly jumping at the opportunity to get whipped and tortured in your red room of pain.
Christian Grey That room is much more about pleasure. I promise you.
Anastasia Steele Would we still go out to dinner and movies?
Christian Grey That's not really my thing. Try to keep an open mind. If you agree to be my submissive I will be devoted to you. This is what I want and I want it with you.
Anastasia Steele Why do I have to sleep in here? We slept in the same bed last night, like normal people.
Christian Grey Try not to get hung up on the sleeping arrangements. If you agree to do this, you're going to want your own room.
Anastasia Steele Why? Cause I'll be your sex slave?
Christian Grey I don't want to do this here. Let's talk downstairs.
Anastasia Steele No! You know what, I think I'll hold onto my free will a little while longer, thank you. Actually, you know what? I would like to go home. Can I go home?
Christian Grey Please don't hate me.
Anastasia Steele [crying] You'll never do that to me again. I'm not what you want.
Christian Grey No, you're everything that I want.
Anastasia Steele I've fallen in love with you.
Christian Grey No. No, Ana, you can't love me.
Anastasia Steele I need you to leave. Please.
Anastasia Steele One... two... three... four... five... six.
Kate Kavanagh Ana, there's a package for you.
[reads note]
Kate Kavanagh Why did you tell me there was danger? Why didn't you warn me? Ladies know what to guard against, because they read novels that tell them of these tricks.
Anastasia Steele That's a quote from Tess of the D'Urbervilles. Oh, my God, these must be from Christian. I mean, these are incredible.
Kate Kavanagh Wow, Grey.
Anastasia Steele Kate, these are first editions. I can't. This is too much. I can't accept these, I have to send them back.
Anastasia Steele [vomiting] Don't look at me!
Christian Grey Here.
[hands Ana handkerchief]
Anastasia Steele Nice touch. I will launder this item.
Anastasia Steele How did you start doing this?
Christian Grey One of my mother's friends. I was 15.
Anastasia Steele She seduced you?
Christian Grey I was her submissive for six years.
Anastasia Steele Seriously? Does your mother know that?
Christian Grey Of course not. No one in my family knows about this part of me.
Anastasia Steele So she introduced you to all this? Mrs. Robinson?
Christian Grey [chuckles] Mrs. Robinson? I'll tell her you said that. She'll love it.
Anastasia Steele You still talk to her?
Christian Grey On occasion. We're friends.
Christian Grey [narration] The following are the terms of a binding contract between the dominant and the submissive. The fundamental purpose of this contract is to allow the submissive to explore her sensuality and her limits safely. The dominant and the submissive agree and acknowledge that all that occurs under the terms of this contract will be consensual, confidential, and subject to the agreement and safety procedures set out in this contract. The submissive will agree to any sexual activity seemed fit and pleasurable by the dominant, excepting those activities outlined in hard limits. The submissive agrees to procure oral contraceptives from the physician of the dominant's choosing. The submissive will not enter into sexual relations with anyone other than the dominant. The submissive will eat regularly to maintain her health and well-being from a prescribed list of foods. The submissive will not drink to excess, smoke, or take recreational drugs. The submissive shall always conduct herself in a respectful manner to the dominant and she'll only address him as sir, Mr. Grey, or such other title as the dominant may direct. The submissive may not touch the dominant without his express permission to do so. The safe word "yellow" will be used to bring to the attention of the dominant that the submissive is close to her limit. When the safe word "red" is spoken, the dominant's action will cease completely and immediately.
Christian Grey So how'd it go with Dr. Greene?
Anastasia Steele It was fine, but she said that I have to abstain from all sexual activity for at least four weeks. You know, after I start the pill.
Christian Grey What?
Anastasia Steele Just kidding.
Christian Grey Hold on tight. Is this more?
Anastasia Steele Oh my God.
[laughing]
Anastasia Steele So much more!
Anastasia Steele Hey. Look, before you say anything
Kate Kavanagh [interrupts] You're a goddess! This is perfect.
Anastasia Steele What?
Kate Kavanagh I just got his email. He answered every question. So, what was he like?
Anastasia Steele Um... he was fine.
Kate Kavanagh Fine? Just fine?
Anastasia Steele He was really polite and he was courteous. Very formal and clean.
Kate Kavanagh Clean?
Anastasia Steele I mean, you know, he was very smart and intense. It was kind of intimidating. I can understand the fascination.
Christian Grey Is this what you want?
Anastasia Steele [to Christian] Don't you dare come near me.
Christian Grey You shouldn't get drunk like that. I'm all for testing limits, but you put yourself at risk last night.
Elliot Grey Hey! Hi, you must be Ana.
Anastasia Steele You must be Elliot.
Christian Grey And we must be going. Elliot?
Elliot Grey So awesome to meet you. Kate's told me a lot about you.
Christian Grey Elliot, find your shoes. Some of us have work to attend to.
Elliot Grey What you're doing with Mr. Warmth here, I have no idea.
[kisses Kate]
Elliot Grey Laters, baby.
Christian Grey [to Ana] I'll see you tonight. Email me if something changes.
Anastasia Steele My computer is broken.
Christian Grey Well call, then. You know you have my number. Laters, baby.
Anastasia Steele Elliot seems like a really nice guy!
Kate Kavanagh No, no. We're starting with you. If you're seeing him again tonight that means that something happened.
Christian Grey I have rules. If you follow them, I'll reward you. If you don't, I'll punish you.
Anastasia Steele You'd punish me. You'd use this stuff on me?
Christian Grey Yes.
Anastasia Steele What would I get out of this?
Christian Grey Me.
[walks down the hall]
Christian Grey If we were to do this, this would be your room. You can decorate it however you like.
Anastasia Steele You want me to move in?
Christian Grey Not full-time. Just Friday through to Sunday. We can negotiate the particulars.
Anastasia Steele So, I'd sleep in here with you?
Christian Grey No. I'd be downstairs. I told you I don't sleep with anyone.
Anastasia Steele What if I don't want anything to do with that?
Christian Grey I would understand completely.
Anastasia Steele But then we wouldn't have any sort of relationship at all?
Christian Grey This is the only sort of relationship I have.
Anastasia Steele Why?
Christian Grey It's the way I am.
Christian Grey Good evening, Anastasia.
Anastasia Steele What, you're flying this?
Christian Grey No escaping now.
Christian Grey What happened to calling before dropping by?
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Oh, and have your henchmen give me the runaround? No, thank you. I'll take my chances. I was in the neighborhood and I thought, perhaps, we could have lunch.
Christian Grey I can't today. I have to drive Ana home.
[Ana's phone rings]
Christian Grey It's okay. Take it. I was just showing mother out.
Anastasia Steele Excuse me.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Anastasia.
Anastasia Steele Kate, hold on.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey It was a joy to meet you. I'm having the whole family over for dinner next week at my house. Christian's sister Mia is back from Paris. You must come.
Christian Grey We'll see, mother.
Anastasia Steele Nice to meet you!
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey You, too.
Anastasia Steele It has... and it was nice knowing you.
Christian Grey What are you doing to me?
Anastasia Steele [tries to touch Christian's chest] What about here? Why not? Is it breaking the rules?
Christian Grey Speaking of which.
Anastasia Steele I haven't made up my mind yet. You're not staying?
Christian Grey I told you. I don't sleep with anyone.
Anastasia Steele Can we negotiate?
Christian Grey Thank you. I am deeply moved by the great compliment accorded to me today.
Female Grad He is so hot!
Female Grad Oh, girl. He so is.
Anastasia Steele I heard he's gay.
Christian Grey [continued speech] The goal, to help eradicate hunger and poverty across the globe. I myself have known what it's like to be profoundly hungry, so this is a very personal mission for me.
Christian Grey I want to take you to my playroom.
Anastasia Steele But I haven't signed the contract.
Christian Grey I'm well aware. Call it due diligence.
Anastasia Steele Okay.
Christian Grey The woman that gave birth to me was a crack addict and a prostitute. She died when I was four. I remember certain things. Terrible things. I don't remember her. Sometimes I think I see her in my dreams.
Christian Grey What are your safe words?
Anastasia Steele Red and yellow.
Christian Grey Remember those.
Anastasia Steele Why are you looking at me like that?
Kate Kavanagh Like what?
Anastasia Steele Okay. I'm going to make a sandwich. You want one?
Kate Kavanagh No thanks. You have to admit he's ridiculously hot.
Anastasia Steele I'm sure if you are attracted to that sort of human, then...
Kate Kavanagh The hot type of human?
Carla Sweetheart, I wish Christian could have stayed. Bob was really looking forward to meeting him.
Anastasia Steele I know. He had to get back to Seattle, though. There is some situation at work.
Carla I wish I could tell you that things get easier, but they don't. You just get to know yourself better.
Anastasia Steele Thank you for everything, mama.
Christian Grey You look beautiful.
Anastasia Steele Taylor has good taste.
Christian Grey What are you doing later?
Anastasia Steele I'm working at the hardware store until 7:00.
Christian Grey I'll have Taylor pick you up then.
[Ana bites her lip]
Christian Grey I would like to bite that lip.
Anastasia Steele I think I'd like that, too.
Christian Grey I'm not going to touch you. Not until I have your written consent.
Anastasia Steele What?
Christian Grey I'll explain later. Come, I'll take you home.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Welcome, welcome!
Christian Grey Ana, mother you've met.
Anastasia Steele Nice to see you!
Christian Grey This is my father, Carrick.
Anastasia Steele Hi, pleasure to meet you.
Mr. Grey Nice to meet you.
Mia Grey Is she here? Oh my God, you exist!
Anastasia Steele Do you have a girlfriend? Is that it?
Christian Grey I don't do the girlfriend thing.
[pulls Ana out of the street]
Christian Grey Watch it!
[pauses]
Christian Grey I'm not the man for you. You should steer clear of me. I have to let you go.
Anastasia Steele Goodbye, Mr. Grey.
Anastasia Steele [sees grand piano] Do you play?
Christian Grey Yes.
Anastasia Steele [to herself] Of course you do.
Anastasia Steele What are you doing?
Christian Grey Rectifying the situation.
Christian Grey [email conversation] Thank you for a most interesting weekend. This laptop is YOURS. And I'd like you to use it for research.
Anastasia Steele Would you now? Is this what our relationship will be like, you ordering me around?
Christian Grey Oh, I hope so... And what's more, you'll like it.
Kate Kavanagh Another gift, huh? Whatever happened to flowers and chocolates? I'm dying to hear everything, but I have to run right now because Elliot and I are having dinner and then we're going to see a show at The Gorge. Jose called for you, twice, by the way.
[sees Ana's contract]
Kate Kavanagh Did the mail already come?
Anastasia Steele No, this is just my thesis notes. I left them at school.
Kate Kavanagh Oh. Alright, well there's yesterday's mail.
Anastasia Steele What?
Kate Kavanagh I don't know. You look different.
Anastasia Steele I feel different.
Kate Kavanagh Of course you do.
Christian Grey [on phone] That's not going to work! What? Well then tell them that they don't have 24 hours. That is unacceptable! I need to know. Just keep me informed.
[hangs up]
Anastasia Steele Is everything okay?
Christian Grey Nothing that concerns you.
Anastasia Steele I can leave. Do you want me to go?
Christian Grey No. No, that's the last thing I want. I want you to be in the playroom in fifteen minutes.
Anastasia Steele [answers phone] Hi, mama.
Carla Anastasia, what is going on? I've left you two messages this week.
Anastasia Steele I know, I'm sorry. I just got a little distracted.
Carla Sorry I missed your graduation, honey. I heard it was lovely. And your new beau? Ray told me all about him. He sounds like quite a young man! Of course I would have preferred to have heard about him from you.
[pause]
Carla Ana? What's the matter?
Anastasia Steele Nothing, I'm fine.
Carla Is he not making you happy?
Anastasia Steele He is, yeah. Most of the time, yeah. It's complicated.
Carla Listen, honey, if you need a break you just come right on down here. Even if it's for a day or two. I have air miles and we can talk and have girl time. Promise me you'll think about it.
Anastasia Steele Yeah, I promise. I promise. I love you, mama.
Carla I love you too, darling.
Christian Grey I'd like to fuck you into the middle of next week.
Anastasia Steele You're not fighting fair.
Christian Grey [shakes his his head] I never have.
Kate Kavanagh Looks like you and Grey did some celebrating last night. Is he still asleep?
Anastasia Steele Uh, no. He couldn't stay.
Kate Kavanagh Who's car keys are those, then?
Anastasia Steele Those are my keys.
Kate Kavanagh Wow, Ana.
Anastasia Steele What?
Kate Kavanagh Nothing. Just make sure you're taking it at your own pace, okay?
Anastasia Steele I am. I am! I gotta go.
Kate Kavanagh Where are you going?
[Ana sighs and leaves]
Anastasia Steele That was incredible, Christian! Thank you.
Christian Grey We aim to please, Miss Steele.
Anastasia Steele You said you didn't do romance.
Christian Grey I don't. Ana.
Anastasia Steele What? Why are you fighting this? What are you afraid of?
Kate Kavanagh Elliot and Jose helped us move in. Jose is Ana's friend, although I think that Elliot is trying to poach him. They started quite the bromance.
Elliot Grey He's a cool guy.
Mr. Grey Ana, where is your family from?
Anastasia Steele My stepfather lives in Montesano and my mom's in Georgia.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Georgia? Which part?
Anastasia Steele Savannah.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey How nice! Although I do hear it gets rather humid in Georgia this time of year.
Anastasia Steele Oh my God, it does. It's stifling sometimes. Actually, I'm going to visit her tomorrow.
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Oh, how nice. Do you hear that, Christian? Some children do visit their parents now and again.
Elliot Grey Hey dad, you catch the Mariners game?
Mr. Grey I heard it went to extra innings.
Mia Grey Ugh, Seattle baseball.
[mutters in French]
Christian Grey [to Ana] This is news to me. When were you going to tell me?
Dr. Grace Trevelyan Grey Who wants coffee?
Christian Grey Actually, I promised Ana a tour of the grounds. Excuse us.
Kate Kavanagh Ana, take my car. I gave you the recorder, right?
Anastasia Steele Um, yes.
Kate Kavanagh And you have all the questions?
Anastasia Steele Yes.
Kate Kavanagh And you know where you're going?
Anastasia Steele Yes! I do have a GPS and a 4.0 GPA. I can figure it out.
Kate Kavanagh You're wearing that?
Anastasia Steele Okay, maybe a little less talking. More eating.
Anastasia Steele I'd like my car back.
Christian Grey Taylor already sold it.
Anastasia Steele Then I'd like the money he got for it, please.
Christian Grey I'll send you a check.
Anastasia Steele Okay.
Christian Grey Taylor will take you home.
Anastasia Steele [Christian chases after] Stop. No!
Christian Grey Ana!
Anastasia Steele Christian.
Olivia Miss Kavanagh, may I take your coat?
Anastasia Steele Oh, yeah. Um, so... she's... so...
Martina Mr. Grey will see you now.
Anastasia Steele Okay.
Andrea This way, please.
[leads Ana down the hall]
Andrea Right this way.
José Ana! I've been looking for you.
Anastasia Steele What's up?
José Guess what?
Anastasia Steele What?
José Portland Place is going to exhibit my photographs next month!
Anastasia Steele Oh, my God! Congratulations!
Christian Grey [note to Ana] Eat me. Drink me.
Christian Grey I hope you got everything you needed.
Anastasia Steele I think you only answered four questions.
Anastasia Steele [answers phone] Mom, I'm at work. Can I call you back?
Carla Oh, wait. Wait, I called for a reason. Bob broke his foot playing golf, of all things.
Anastasia Steele Is he okay? Is he in a lot of pain?
Carla Who can tell with the man. He calls the paramedics for a blister. It means, though, we won't be able to fly in for graduation.
Anastasia Steele Really? You don't want to just come alone? You don't have to bring Bob.
Carla And leave Tiger Woods to fend for himself? You do understand, don't you darling?
Anastasia Steele Yeah. Yeah, it's fine. I really have to go. Okay?
Carla I love you, Ana!
Anastasia Steele I know. I love you, too.
[hangs up and scoffs]
Anastasia Steele Holy cow!
Anastasia Steele Thank you for answering Kate's questions, by the way. She was thrilled.
Christian Grey Well, I hope she's feeling better.
Anastasia Steele She is. She's just having a hard time clearing a photo of you.
Christian Grey If she'd like an original, I'm around tomorrow.
Anastasia Steele You'd be willing to do that?
Paul Clayton Want me to bag for you, Ana?
Anastasia Steele Oh, uh, no. No, I'm good. Thanks though, Paul.
Paul Clayton Okay.
Christian Grey [gives Ana his business card] I'm staying locally at the Heathman. Call me before 10 about the photos.
Anastasia Steele Oh, yeah. I will.
Ella Goulding Love me like you do! Love me like you do! Love me like you do-oo-ooh!
Ella Goulding I'll let you set the pace/ 'cos I'm not thinking straight./ My head's spinning around, I can't see clear no more./ What are you waiting for?
Christian Grey I'm sorry, I can't.
Anastasia Steele What?
Christian Grey I'll walk you out.
Anastasia Steele How does he seem today, Taylor?
Jason Taylor Preoccupied, I'm afraid.
Anastasia Steele Really?
Jason Taylor Yes ma'am.
Christian Grey I don't do romance. My tastes are very singular.
Anastasia Steele [in car park, row of sports cars] Which one is yours?
Christian Grey All of them.
Anastasia Steele [as Christian walks with her to her old VW beetle] You didn't think I was a collector of classic cars, did you?
Christian Grey [upon seeing her dress, which is not made from burlap at all] Now, that is a hell of a sack, Miss Steele.
Anastasia Steele Hi! It's Taylor, right?
Jason Taylor Good evening, Miss Steele. Mr. Grey will be joining us there.
[last lines]
Anastasia Steele [as Christian tries to follow her into the elevator] Stop!
[his eyes beg]
Anastasia Steele No!
Christian Grey Ana...!
Anastasia Steele Christian.
[the elevator doors close]
Kate Kavanagh Ana, take my car. I gave you the recorder, right?
Anastasia Steele Uh, yeah.
Kate Kavanagh And you have all the questions?
Anastasia Steele Yeah.
Kate Kavanagh And you know where you're going?
Anastasia Steele Yes, I do have a GPS and
[chuckles]
Anastasia Steele a 4.0 GPA. I can figure it out.
