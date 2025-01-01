Jade ButterfieldMy first love was everything all at once. The kind you never fall back from. Never try to. Never want to. A love so big. So strong. It never dies. Never fades. Never loses its electricity. The kind of love you fight for. The kind of boy you fight for.
David ElliotWhen my parents broke up, they met when they were in high school, it made sense. That's what I want to find, true love, the kind of love you fight for, that you always put first. That makes you wanna be good, do better, and not with just any girl, but *the* girl, and when I find that, that's all I need.
[first lines]
David ElliotThere was a girl. A beautiful girl surrounded by people. Yet utterly alone. Her brother Chris died, sophomore year. She spent all of her time secluded with her family. Or in the comfort of books. I watched her through all of high school. Waiting for that perfect moment to talk to her, but that... that moment never came. I watched as people gradually forgot about her. And she seemed content to disappear. But not to me. And all though she didn't know it... I saw the possibility of us.