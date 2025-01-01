[first lines]

There was a girl. A beautiful girl surrounded by people. Yet utterly alone. Her brother Chris died, sophomore year. She spent all of her time secluded with her family. Or in the comfort of books. I watched her through all of high school. Waiting for that perfect moment to talk to her, but that... that moment never came. I watched as people gradually forgot about her. And she seemed content to disappear. But not to me. And all though she didn't know it... I saw the possibility of us.