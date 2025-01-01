Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Endless Love Endless Love Movie Quotes

Endless Love Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Jade Butterfield My first love was everything all at once. The kind you never fall back from. Never try to. Never want to. A love so big. So strong. It never dies. Never fades. Never loses its electricity. The kind of love you fight for. The kind of boy you fight for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Elliot When my parents broke up, they met when they were in high school, it made sense. That's what I want to find, true love, the kind of love you fight for, that you always put first. That makes you wanna be good, do better, and not with just any girl, but *the* girl, and when I find that, that's all I need.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
David Elliot There was a girl. A beautiful girl surrounded by people. Yet utterly alone. Her brother Chris died, sophomore year. She spent all of her time secluded with her family. Or in the comfort of books. I watched her through all of high school. Waiting for that perfect moment to talk to her, but that... that moment never came. I watched as people gradually forgot about her. And she seemed content to disappear. But not to me. And all though she didn't know it... I saw the possibility of us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anne Butterfield It's your love that inspires me, Jade. Inspires me, every day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maserati Driver [to David] It's gonna take a lot more than stealing my car to get her to spread her legs!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jade Butterfield So that's it, you're just gonna walk away?
David Elliot I know I'm not good enough for you, but I'm not gonna spend my entire life proving that I am.
[turns around, walks away]
Jade Butterfield [yelling after him] You're a coward, you know that?
[he keeps on walking]
Jade Butterfield You don't fight for love! You're terrified of it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harry Elliot This thing you're going to tonight, is it a dance or something?
David Elliot Sort of.
Harry Elliot Well, embarrass yourself. It builds character.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
David Elliot [to Jade] I've wanted to kiss you since the tenth grade. I couldn't go another minute without telling you that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more