Oburi
Cops, stay down.
[Sawa tries to fight Oburi]
Oburi
Sawa, I'm not here to fight.
Oburi
You know me. Oburi
Oburi
Amp'll do that to you
Sawa
Yeah? What would you know about it?
Oburi
Amp? It's used by security forces for PTSD. Erases emotional trauma, makes you feel invincible.
Sawa
No what would you know about me being on it, is what I'm asking.
Oburi
It's a tad obvious, isn't it?
Oburi
Sawa, it's also a memory cleanser. It erases your past
Oburi
Look, I get wanting to get rid of of the bad stuff. What about the good stuff, huh?
Sawa
Remind me what that would be?
Oburi
You even remember your parent's faces?
Sawa
I remember my parents. I remember that the Emir killed them and that's why I'm on the amp to make sure he never forgets it.
Oburi
Sawa if you can't remember what your parent's looked like, then you've lost them a second time. Killing the Emir's not gonna bring them back.
[Sawa tries to leave but Oburi stops her]
Oburi
I knew your parents.
[Sawa turns towards Oburi]
Oburi
Get off the amp, huh? Come find me at the old cinema.
Sawa
But the old cinema's Numbers territory. I get off the amp and you sell me to the Numbers, is that it?