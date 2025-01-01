Menu
Kite Movie Quotes

Detective Prinsloo You make friends fast, Aker.
Karl Aker They're easier to make than get rid of.
Karl Aker Looks like somebody used a landmine to clear the sinuses.
Sawa Finally Karl, something comes out of your mouth that isn't a lie.
Sawa What took you?
Karl Aker Every tweezered brains out of ceiling tile?
Sawa Where's my amp? I need my head cleared. I'm flashing.
Karl Aker [with irony] Your amp.
Sawa That's all you could find?
Karl Aker Two's already too many, if you ask me. Look at you, shaking from withdrawal.
[Sawa is fumbling with the amp injector, and Karl sighs]
Karl Aker Listen to me, before this shit kicks in and you forget everything again. It's a nice bolognese you made of Kratsov. Congratulations. But you left a witness.
Sawa He was hurting her.
Karl Aker Well, now they know it's a girl, with access to police weapons. If the cops know it, sooner or later some rat in that corrupt department they call a security force sells it to the cartels.
Sawa Kratsov made a call to his partner. There's a meeting in the safe zone with the Thornhills. I wrote it down. He's trolleying for the Thornhills. They're here to buy girls put on a shipment set up by the Emir. This is the Emir, Karl. It's what we've waited for.
Karl Aker Look, Sawa, I want to get these deviants as badly as you do, but I'm looking out for you like your father would've wanted. I owe him that.
Oburi Cops, stay down.
[Sawa tries to fight Oburi]
Oburi Sawa, I'm not here to fight.
Sawa Who are you?
Oburi You know me. Oburi
Sawa I don't remember.
Oburi Amp'll do that to you
Sawa Yeah? What would you know about it?
Oburi Amp? It's used by security forces for PTSD. Erases emotional trauma, makes you feel invincible.
Sawa No what would you know about me being on it, is what I'm asking.
Oburi It's a tad obvious, isn't it?
Oburi Sawa, it's also a memory cleanser. It erases your past
Sawa Sounds great.
Oburi Look, I get wanting to get rid of of the bad stuff. What about the good stuff, huh?
Sawa Remind me what that would be?
Oburi You even remember your parent's faces?
Sawa I remember my parents. I remember that the Emir killed them and that's why I'm on the amp to make sure he never forgets it.
Oburi Sawa if you can't remember what your parent's looked like, then you've lost them a second time. Killing the Emir's not gonna bring them back.
[Sawa tries to leave but Oburi stops her]
Oburi I knew your parents.
[Sawa turns towards Oburi]
Sawa How?
Oburi Get off the amp, huh? Come find me at the old cinema.
Sawa But the old cinema's Numbers territory. I get off the amp and you sell me to the Numbers, is that it?
Urchin Girl Yo, chickie brawn! You got something what belongs to us, and we want it back, hey? Otherwise we klap you one.
Oburi Glad to return it.
[tosses soccer ball at her]
Urchin Girl I'm not talking about no ball, dope-head. Money girl. She was promised to us.
Sawa [narrating] My name is Sawa. My father was a cop who fought the flesh cartels. But the Emir killed him. And my mother. So, one by one, I kill them back. Until they lead me to the Emir. That's all I know.
Oburi I'm not going in there. I can't. You can stick me with your little girlie knife, but I'm not going in there.
Sawa You keep saying that, and you're taking all the fun out of the idea.
Sawa When his life ends... mine can begin.
Karl Aker It's an addiction, you know.
Sawa No kidding.
Karl Aker Not the amps. The lust... for revenge...
Sawa How do you know who he is?
