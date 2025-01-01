Oburi Cops, stay down.

[Sawa tries to fight Oburi]

Oburi Sawa, I'm not here to fight.

Sawa Who are you?

Oburi You know me. Oburi

Sawa I don't remember.

Oburi Amp'll do that to you

Sawa Yeah? What would you know about it?

Oburi Amp? It's used by security forces for PTSD. Erases emotional trauma, makes you feel invincible.

Sawa No what would you know about me being on it, is what I'm asking.

Oburi It's a tad obvious, isn't it?

Oburi Sawa, it's also a memory cleanser. It erases your past

Sawa Sounds great.

Oburi Look, I get wanting to get rid of of the bad stuff. What about the good stuff, huh?

Sawa Remind me what that would be?

Oburi You even remember your parent's faces?

Sawa I remember my parents. I remember that the Emir killed them and that's why I'm on the amp to make sure he never forgets it.

Oburi Sawa if you can't remember what your parent's looked like, then you've lost them a second time. Killing the Emir's not gonna bring them back.

[Sawa tries to leave but Oburi stops her]

Oburi I knew your parents.

[Sawa turns towards Oburi]

Oburi Get off the amp, huh? Come find me at the old cinema.