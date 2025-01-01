Menu
Bullet Movie Quotes

Brooke Madison [Speaks French]
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco We're in America - Speak Mexican, bitch.
Brooke Madison [on Marasco] Wow is he always this grumpy?
Captain Blanche [sarcastically] Grumpy? He was actually in a good mood
Captain Blanche I need the gorilla not the monkey
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco [slight grin] One animal at a time Captain
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco Is That A Question Or Statement
[fires]
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco I'll Take That As A Request
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco [tosses his badge to Governor Johnson] I won't be coming back for this
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco This Is Fucking America... Speak Fucking Mexican
Mario Why do you think we're here?
Jessica Maybe because i'm the governor's daughter
Mario You're the governor's daughter... my grandpa's a cop
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Julia Dietze
Danny Trejo
Danny Trejo
Kyle Villalovos
Sheri DeYoung
