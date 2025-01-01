Menu
Films
Bullet
Bullet Movie Quotes
Brooke Madison
[Speaks French]
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco
We're in America - Speak Mexican, bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brooke Madison
[on Marasco]
Wow is he always this grumpy?
Captain Blanche
[sarcastically]
Grumpy? He was actually in a good mood
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Blanche
I need the gorilla not the monkey
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco
[slight grin]
One animal at a time Captain
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco
Is That A Question Or Statement
[fires]
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco
I'll Take That As A Request
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco
[tosses his badge to Governor Johnson]
I won't be coming back for this
Frank 'Bullet' Marasco
This Is Fucking America... Speak Fucking Mexican
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario
Why do you think we're here?
Jessica
Maybe because i'm the governor's daughter
Mario
You're the governor's daughter... my grandpa's a cop
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Julia Dietze
Danny Trejo
Kyle Villalovos
Sheri DeYoung
