Planes: Fire & Rescue Movie Quotes

Blade Ranger It takes a special kind of plane to become a firefighter.
Lil' Dipper [after Dusty is introduced to the team] Dusty Crophopper? The air racer? I'm Dipper, your biggest fan!
[pause]
Lil' Dipper You're smaller than I thought.
Dusty Crophopper Umm...
Lil' Dipper But that's okay!
Dusty Crophopper So it's... Dipper? Miss?
Lil' Dipper Yep. Miss.
Dusty Crophopper Dipper.
Lil' Dipper Dipper. Yeah. RAWR!
Dusty Crophopper [after Windlifter tells his story about Coyote] You had me up to the point where he eats his own tires.
Blade Ranger Life doesn't always go the way you expect it, but you came here to become a firefighter. If you give up today, think of all the lives you won't save tomorrow. So what are you going to do?
Harvey For our wedding day, I bought her the best set of whitewalls.
Winnie We wore off the treads on our honeymoon.
Dusty Crophopper Yeah, ohh...
Winnie Driving!
Pickup truck in bar Can you believe it? She left me for a hybrid. I never even heard him coming.
Pickup truck in bar Hey sugar rims, you fall out of a B-17? 'cause you're da bomb.
