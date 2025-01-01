Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Planes: Fire & Rescue
Planes: Fire & Rescue Movie Quotes
Planes: Fire & Rescue Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Blade Ranger
It takes a special kind of plane to become a firefighter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lil' Dipper
[after Dusty is introduced to the team]
Dusty Crophopper? The air racer? I'm Dipper, your biggest fan!
[pause]
Lil' Dipper
You're smaller than I thought.
Dusty Crophopper
Umm...
Lil' Dipper
But that's okay!
Dusty Crophopper
So it's... Dipper? Miss?
Lil' Dipper
Yep. Miss.
Dusty Crophopper
Dipper.
Lil' Dipper
Dipper. Yeah. RAWR!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dusty Crophopper
[after Windlifter tells his story about Coyote]
You had me up to the point where he eats his own tires.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Blade Ranger
Life doesn't always go the way you expect it, but you came here to become a firefighter. If you give up today, think of all the lives you won't save tomorrow. So what are you going to do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Harvey
For our wedding day, I bought her the best set of whitewalls.
Winnie
We wore off the treads on our honeymoon.
Dusty Crophopper
Yeah, ohh...
Winnie
Driving!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pickup truck in bar
Can you believe it? She left me for a hybrid. I never even heard him coming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pickup truck in bar
Hey sugar rims, you fall out of a B-17? 'cause you're da bomb.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ed Harris
Julie Bowen
Dane Cook
Jerry Stiller
Anne Meara
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree