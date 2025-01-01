Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Finding Dory Finding Dory Movie Quotes

Finding Dory Movie Quotes

Dory For a guy with three hearts you're not very nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory What is so great about plans? I never had a plan! Did I plan to lose my parents? No. Did I plan to find Marlin? No. Did you and I plan to meet? Wait. Did we?
Hank Are you almost done?
Dory Well, I don't think we did. And that's because the best things happen by chance. Because that's life. And that's you being with me out in the ocean not safe in some stupid glass box.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Dory I like sand. Sand is squishy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dory Don't cry, mommy... Don't cry...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory A friend of mine, her name's Sigourney, once told me that all it takes is three simple steps: Rescue, rehabilitation, and um... one other thing?
Group of Cheering Fish Release!
[cheer with joy]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Dory What if I forget you? Would you ever forget me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny Okay, okay. We'll pretend to be the other kids now. Hi Dory!
Charlie Ahoy there! Do you want to play Hide-and-Seek?
Young Dory Okay. I love-okay.
Charlie We'll hide and you count and come find us.
Young Dory Okay, Daddy.
Charlie No, no. Not Daddy. I'm the nice fish who wants to be your friend, okay?
Young Dory Okay, Daddy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Dory I remembered something important!
Marlin Something important? What?
Dory Something about a clam or...?
Marlin No.
Dory No, an oyster.
Marlin No.
Dory Mollusk?
Marlin No.
Dory Something?
Marlin No.
Dory I don't... know...
Marlin No clam.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory [to a bunch of dead fish in a bucket] I'm sorry. I gotta blink. How do you hold your eyes open that long?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory Sigourney Weaver is going to help us!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank You know something? I have no idea why you're even doing this.
Dory What do you mean?
Hank It seems like a lot of trouble just to find some more fish. If I had short-term memory loss, I'd just swim off into the blue and forget everything.
Dory I don't wanna do that. I-I want my family.
Hank Not me, kid, I don't want anyone to worry about. You're lucky. No Memories. No problems.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlin Tooooootally sick!
Crush I know. Isn't it great?
Marlin NO! I'm gonna be totally sick!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Marlin It really is quite a view.
Dory Yup. Unforgettable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny It means you can do whatever you put your mind to, Dory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlin She should just pick two and let's go.
Nemo Dad.
Marlin What? I'm kidding.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Young Dory Hi. I'm Dory. I suffer from short-term remembory loss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory I remember it like it was yesterday. Of course, I don't really remember yesterday all that well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Suck it, bipeds!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young Dory [sees purple shells, determined] Mommy loves purple shells.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank I just want to live in a glass box alone. That's all I want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory Please help me find my family.
Nemo Yeah, Dad, you can get us all the way across the ocean. Right?
Marlin No... But I know a guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hank Holy carp.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlin [to Dory] Go wait over there and forget. It's what you do best.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bailey Trust me, I won't let you hit anything. Wall!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory [Reading from the map] Kids zone!
Hank No! No kids! Kids grab things! And I'm not losing another tentacle for you.
Dory You lost a tentacle? Well, then you're not an octopus, you're a septopus. I may not remember, but I can count.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nemo I trust Becky.
Marlin You trust Becky? Becky's eating a cup!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bailey It's your destiny, Destiny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[post-credits scene]
Fluke Fluke, Rudder: [Gerald attempts to get on the rock until he is once again scared away] Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off!
[Fluke and Rudder go back to sleep as we hear The Tank Gang]
Bubbles Come on!
Bloat Roll, roll. That's it, hurry. That's it. Just Roll.
Peach Hey guys, wait up!
Gill Come on, Peach!
Peach I'm right behind ya!
Gill You can do it!
[the Tank Gang appears swimming in their algae-covered bags as well as Jacques in his clean bag]
Gill Just a little farther. That's it.
Gurgle I am truly going to vomit!
[the Tank Gang finally stop swimming and sigh with relief]
Jacques Voila!
[Gill, Bloat, Peach, Gurgle, Bubbles, and Deb wipe off the algae in their bags]
Gill ll right, gang, good work.
[cheering with Bloat laughing in joy]
Deb (& Flo) Oh, look Flo. We made it!
Gill We won't have anymore problems from here on out!
[the Tank Gang start to cheer until they are "rescued" by the Marine Life Institute]
Marine Life Institute Female Rescuer [as she places The Tank Gang in the cooler] No respect for ocean life.
[closes the cooler]
Bloat Now what?
[the raft drives off]
Bloat [Fluke and Rudder go back to sleep as Gerald manages to sneak up on the rock behind them and chuckles to end the movie]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bailey I hit my head very hard out there. See how swollen it is!
Destiny Your head is supposed to be big! You're a beluga!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nemo What would Dory do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marlin That's a lot of eyeballs doing nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bailey Can you please keep it down over there? My head hurts.
Dory Who's that?
Destiny [whispering] That's my neighbor, Bailey. He was brought in with a head injury.
Bailey I know you're talking about me, Destiny.
Destiny [blocking Bailey's view with her flipper] He thinks he can't use his echolocation, but I've overheard the doctors talking.
Bailey I'm right here.
Destiny There's not a thing wrong with him.
Bailey Hear every word you're saying about me.
Dory What's echolocation?
Destiny Well, Bailey's head is supposed to put out a call and the echo helps him find objects far away.
[Turns to face Bailey]
Destiny Oh, but apparently, he's still *healing*.
Bailey Now I know you're talking about me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bailey Still not clear. Still not clear...
Destiny You don't have to say when it's not time...
Bailey Not...
Destiny Just tell me when it *is* time!
Bailey Okay, here we go. And, *wait*!
Destiny [flounders in the water] "Here we go, wait." Are you *serious*?
Bailey Okay, on the count of three...
Destiny Don't count. Just say, "Go."
Bailey [shouting] Go! Now, now. Do it! Do it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory Hank, I'm gonna ask you to do something crazy.
Hank I'm okay with crazy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Destiny Hang on, Dory! Bailey, you've got to use your echolocation.
Bailey You know it's broken.
Destiny Just stop it and try the oooh thing Dory talked about, will you?
Bailey I don't think I can!
Destiny [firmly] DON'T BAIL ON ME, BAILEY!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chickenfish [about Dory's forgetful condition] How can you remember your family if you have short-term memory loss?
Dory Good question. See, I can remember some things because well... uh, they make sense. Like, um, I have a family. I know because I've--I must have come from somewhere. Right? Everyone has a family. I may not remember their names and what they look like. And I may not even be able to ever find them again, but, um... what were we talking about?
Nemo Mommies and daddies.
Dory Mommies and daddies. Right. Why are we talking about mommies and daddies? Oh. Oh! That class. Uh-oh. Why me? Okay. You guys seem a little young, but, um, okay. You see, kids, when two fish love each other...
Mr. Ray And we'll stop right there. Climb aboard explorers. I feel a migration song coming on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dory [talking in her sleep] Hand me the ratchet wrench. I can fix it.
[bumps her head and wakes up]
Dory Ow!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more