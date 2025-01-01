[post-credits scene]
Fluke
Fluke, Rudder: [Gerald attempts to get on the rock until he is once again scared away] Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off!
[Fluke and Rudder go back to sleep as we hear The Tank Gang]
Bloat
Roll, roll. That's it, hurry. That's it. Just Roll.
Peach
I'm right behind ya!
[the Tank Gang appears swimming in their algae-covered bags as well as Jacques in his clean bag]
Gill
Just a little farther. That's it.
Gurgle
I am truly going to vomit!
[the Tank Gang finally stop swimming and sigh with relief]
Jacques
Voila!
[Gill, Bloat, Peach, Gurgle, Bubbles, and Deb wipe off the algae in their bags]
Gill
ll right, gang, good work.
[cheering with Bloat laughing in joy]
Deb (& Flo)
Oh, look Flo. We made it!
Gill
We won't have anymore problems from here on out!
[the Tank Gang start to cheer until they are "rescued" by the Marine Life Institute]
Marine Life Institute Female Rescuer
[as she places The Tank Gang in the cooler] No respect for ocean life.
[closes the cooler]
[the raft drives off]
Bloat
[Fluke and Rudder go back to sleep as Gerald manages to sneak up on the rock behind them and chuckles to end the movie]