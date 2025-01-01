[post-credits scene]

Fluke Fluke, Rudder: [Gerald attempts to get on the rock until he is once again scared away] Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off! Off!

[Fluke and Rudder go back to sleep as we hear The Tank Gang]

Bubbles Come on!

Bloat Roll, roll. That's it, hurry. That's it. Just Roll.

Peach Hey guys, wait up!

Gill Come on, Peach!

Peach I'm right behind ya!

Gill You can do it!

[the Tank Gang appears swimming in their algae-covered bags as well as Jacques in his clean bag]

Gill Just a little farther. That's it.

Gurgle I am truly going to vomit!

[the Tank Gang finally stop swimming and sigh with relief]

Jacques Voila!

[Gill, Bloat, Peach, Gurgle, Bubbles, and Deb wipe off the algae in their bags]

Gill ll right, gang, good work.

[cheering with Bloat laughing in joy]

Deb (& Flo) Oh, look Flo. We made it!

Gill We won't have anymore problems from here on out!

[the Tank Gang start to cheer until they are "rescued" by the Marine Life Institute]

Marine Life Institute Female Rescuer [as she places The Tank Gang in the cooler] No respect for ocean life.

[closes the cooler]

Bloat Now what?

[the raft drives off]