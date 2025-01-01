Menu
Inside Out Movie Quotes

[Joy looks down into the memory dump and sees Bing Bong jumping for joy]
Bing Bong You made it! Go! Go save Riley!
[Joy watches Bing Bong start to fade away]
Bing Bong Take her to the moon for me. Okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sadness Crying helps me slow down and obsess over the weight of life's problems.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anger [seeing slices of pizza with only broccoli on top]
Anger Congratulations San Francisco, you've ruined pizza! First the Hawaiians, and now YOU!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sadness [in trailer; Joy is walking through Riley's mind, carrying the memory spheres] It's long term memory... you'll get lost in there.
Joy [calling over her shoulder] C'mon! Think positive!
Sadness Okay...
[pause]
Sadness I'm positive that you'll get lost in there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Riley [Disgust pushes a button and pulls a short lever] School was great, all right?
Fear What was that? I though you said we were gonna "act casual".
Mom Riley! Is everything okay?
[Riley sighs]
Father's Fear Sir, she just rolled her eyes at us!
Father's Anger All right, make a show of force, I don't want to have to put the foot down.
Father's Fear No! Not the foot...
Dad Riley, I do not like this new attitude.
Anger Oh, I'll show you attitude, old man!
Fear No! no, no! Stay happy!
[He gets punched by Anger, and Anger pushes a red button hard]
Riley What is your problem? Just leave me alone!
Mother's Sadness Sir, reporting high levels of sass!
Father's Anger Take it to DEFCON 2!
Riley DEFCON 2!
Dad I don't know where this disrespectful attitude came from.
Anger You want a piece of this, Pops?
Riley Yeah, well...
Father's Anger Prepare the foot!
Father's Fear Keys to safety position!
[Father's emotions unlocks the foot and Father Fear is about to ready to hit the red button]
Father's Fear Ready to launch on your command, sir!
Riley [Anger hardly yells and pulls the lever as the explosion on the top of his head is on fire] Just shut up!
Father's Anger Fire!
[Father Fear pushes the red button that releases the foot down]
Dad That's it! Go to your room!
[Riley storms off]
Father's Fear The foot is down. The foot is down. Whoo!
[Father's emotions cheered]
Father's Anger Good job, gentleman. That could have been a disaster.
Mother's Sadness Well, that was a disaster.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joy Oh no! These Facts and Opinions look so similar!
Bing Bong Don't worry about it. Happens all the time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fear Maybe it was a bear?
Disgust There are no bears in San Francisco.
Anger I saw a really hairy guy, he looked like a bear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bing Bong [Seeing a memory image of 11-year-old Riley] Whoa. Is this Riley?
[Joy looks at the image and nods]
Bing Bong She's so big now. She won't fit in my rocket. How're we gonna get to the moon?"
Joy Oh, it's that time in the twisty tree, remember? The hockey team showed up and Mom and Dad were there cheering. Look at her, having fun and laughing. It's my favorite.
Sadness I love that one, too.
Joy Atta girl! Now you're getting it!
Sadness Yeah, it was the day the Prairie Dogs lost the big playoff game. Riley missed the winning shot. She felt awful. She wanted to quit. Sorry, I went sad again, didn't I?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Bing Bong Come on, group hug! You too, Anger.
Anger Don't touch me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fear All right! We did not die today, I call that an unqualified success.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mind Worker Cop Jake So, you're saying your husband was blown away by an elephant. Was he with anyone?
Cloud Woman Yes! And there she is!
[Joy runs through the Cloud Woman, causing her to disappear]
Mind Worker Cop Jake Hey, come back here!
Mind Worker Cop Forget it, Jake.
[He removes his sunglasses]
Mind Worker Cop It's Cloudtown.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clown's Joy Six years of drama school... for this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Riley is on the verge of tears after attempting to run away back to Minnesota after feeling very homesick]
Riley I... I know you don't want me to, but... I miss home. I miss Minnesota. You need me to be happy, but I want my old friends, and my hockey team. I wanna go home. Please don't be mad.
[Riley's mother and father stare sadly at their daughter]
Mom Oh, sweetie...
Dad We're not mad. You know what? I miss Minnesota too. I miss the woods where we took hikes.
Mom And the backyard where we used to play.
Dad Spring Lake, where you used to skate.
[Riley breaks down in tears]
Dad Come here.
[Riley, her mother, and her father all embrace in a group hug, consoling Riley]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sadness I'm too sad to walk. Just give me a few... hours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dad [Trying to feed Riley broccoli] Here we go. All right, open.
Joy Hmm... this looks new.
Fear Think it's safe?
Sadness What is it?
Disgust Okay, caution, there is a dangerous smell, people. Hold on, what is that? That is not brightly colored or shaped like a dinosaur, hold on guys... it's... broccoli!
[presses buttons]
Riley Yukee!
[flips bowl of broccoli on Dad]
Disgust Well, I just saved our lives. Yeah, you're welcome.
Dad Riley, if you don't eat your dinner you're not gonna get any dessert.
Anger Wait, did he just say we couldn't have dessert?
[paces angrily]
Anger So that's how you wanna play it, old man? No dessert? Oh sure, we'll eat our dinner, right after you eat THIS!
[presses buttons]
Riley [starts crying and screaming]
Dad Riley, Riley, here comes an airplane.
Anger Oh, airplane. We got an airplane, everybody.
Joy Joy, Fear, Sadness, Disgust: Ooooh!
[Riley eats broccoli]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[when trying to get out of The Dump, Joy looks at the blue Core Memory and looks at a forgotten memory]
Joy Do you remember how she used to stick her tongue out when she was colouring?
[Joy picks another forgotten memory up and looks at it]
Joy I could listen to her stories, all day.
[Joy picks up a third one]
Joy I just wanted Riley to be happy...
[holding the three forgotten memories and the blue Core Memory, she breaks down into tears]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anger We should lock the door and scream that curse word we know. It's a good one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anger [after Joy and Sadness are ejected] Can I say that curse word now?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fear [Watching Riley's dream] Let me guess, we have no pants on.
Girl Hey look! She came to school with no pants on!
Fear Called it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Joy Do you ever look at someone and wonder, "What is going on inside their head?" Well, I know. Well, I know Riley's head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[as Riley is about to become permanently depressed, Joy and Sadness arrive back at Headquarters by flinging themselves into the window. They manage to hold on for dear life]
Disgust It's Joy!
[Anger runs off to grab a chair]
Anger Stand back!
[Anger violently throws the chair at the window, to no avail]
Disgust That worked.
[Anger begins to get irritated and his head begins to smoulder]
Anger Well, what would you do if you're so smart?
[Disgust smiles, realizing the opportunity]
Disgust I'd tell you, but you're too dumb to understand.
Anger WHAT?
Disgust Of course your tiny brain is confused. Guess I'LL just have to dumb it down to your level!
[as Anger's head begins to smoulder even more, he looks at Disgust in complete rage]
Disgust Sorry I don't speak moron as well as you, but lemme try! Duuuuuhhhhhh!
[Anger begins to scream in rage as flames erupt from the top of his head]
Anger ARRRRRRRRRRHHHHHHHHHHH!
[Disgust flips on a visor helmet and holds Anger against the window. The flames shooting out of the top of his head break the window. Fear and Disgust help Joy and Sadness inside]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joy Hey, look! The Golden Gate Bridge! Isn't that great? It's not made out of solid gold like we thought, which is kind of a disappointment, but still!
Fear I sure am glad you told me earthquakes are a myth, Joy. Otherwise I'd be terrified right now!
Joy Uh... yeah...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joy and Bing Bong have fallen into the Memory Dump and are suck down there, doomed to be forgotten forever. Joy tried fruitlessly to climb up the piles of old memories to get out]
Bing Bong Joy? Joy, what are you doing, would ya stop it, please?
[Joy ignores his pleas and keeps trying to get out, once again, to no avail]
Bing Bong DON'T YA GET IT JOY? WE'RE STUCK DOWN HERE! We're forgotten...
[Joy pauses to realize her situation. In the background, the discarded sad core memory of Riley breaking down into tears on her first day at school begins to play]
Riley [in the memory orb] We... used to play tag... and stuff...
[Joy walks over to the memory, and holds it sombrely]
Riley [in the memory orb] But... everything is different now. Since we moved...
[the memory keeps playing the "video" of Riley's emotional breakdown at school. Joy keeps staring at the memory orb, in complete helpless despair. She sits down and begins to stifle tears. The sound of a discarded memory of Riley happily coloring as a toddler begins to play next to Joy, who picks it up and looks at it with a sad smile before tearing up]
Joy Do you remember how she used to stick her tongue out when she was colouring?
[Joy continues to fight back tears. She picks up another memory orb, this time of a younger Riley telling a story to her parents]
Joy I could listen to her stories, all day...
[Joy picks up another memory of Riley playing in her backyard as a toddler. Joy's eyes well up with tears, but she keeps holding back]
Joy I just wanted Riley to be happy...
[Joy picks up the sad core memory of Riley crying in school. As he looks at it, she begins to sob, and completely breaks down into hopeless tears while Bing Bong sadly looks on. Joy's tears fall onto the happy memory orb of Riley after the Prairie Dog hockey game. As Joy wipes the tear off of it, she scrolls through the memory to see it was previously a sad memory turned happy. The sad portion consists of Riley sitting sadly with her parents on a tree branch. Curiously, Joy "rewinds" the memory to the point where Mom and Dad came to Riley to comfort her. Joy begins to hear Sadness's description of the memory in her head]
Sadness [v.o] It was the day the Prairie Dogs lost the big playoff game. Riley missed the winning shot, she felt awful. She wanted to quit.
[Joy scrolls through the memory to see the blue sad memory of her and her parents turn a happy yellow when Riley's friends come to cheer her on]
Joy Sadness... Mom and Dad... the team. They came to help... because of Sadness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Disgust I'm Joy, this is Sadness, that's Anger, this is Disgust.
Disgust Ugh...
Joy And that's Fear.
Fear Ahhh! Look out!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bing Bong D, A, N, G, E, R, SHORTCUT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Disgust What's "poo-ber-tee"?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joy makes Riley laugh for the first time]
Joy [voiceover] It was amazing! Just Riley and me, forever.
[Riley suddenly starts crying]
Joy [voiceover] Um, for thirty-three seconds.
[Joy looks down, and sees Sadness operating Riley's control panel]
Sadness I'm Sadness.
Joy Oh, hello! Uh, I'm Joy. So, could I just... If you could... I just wanna fix that. Thanks.
[Joy nudges Sadness aside and tries to push the button, only for Sadness to nudge back and push the button again]
Joy [voiceover] And that was just the beginning! Headquarters only got more crowded from there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Additional Voices [During dream sequence] Eat us! We're organic!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sadness Aww, participation award.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Joy begins the new day by waking up all the emotions with an accordion]
Joy Hello! Did I wake you?
Anger Did you have to play that?
Joy Well, I have to practice. And I don't think of it as playing so much as hugging.
[Joy lovingly hugs the accordion before tossing it away. She rushes down the stairs in excitement]
Joy Okay, first day of school! Very, very exciting! I was up late last night figuring out a new plan. Here it is.
[Fear walks by writing on a notepad]
Joy Fear! I need a list of all the possible negative outcomes on the first day at a new school.
Fear Way ahead of you there. Does anyone know how to spell "meteor?"
[Disgust walks by putting on makeup]
Joy Disgust! Make sure Riley stands out today... but also blends in.
Disgust When I'm through, Riley will look so good the other kids will look at their own outfits and barf.
Joy Joy!
[Joy steps aside and begins to talk to "herself"]
Joy Yes, Joy?
Joy You'll be in charge of the console, keeping Riley happy all day long. And may I add I love your dress, it's adorable.
[Joy begins to happily twirl around]
Joy Oh, This ol' thing? Thank you so much, I love the way it twirls...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sadness Remember the funny movie where the dog died?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Riley accidentally knocks into a boy at a hockey rink, causing him to drop his drink, which she picks up for him]
Riley Sorry.
[the boy's emotions freak out, with an alarm sounding, "Girl. Girl. Girl."]
Riley Uh... Okay. Bye.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anger This is ridiculous! We can't even get a good night's sleep anymore. Time to take action!
[Anger grabs an idea bulb from the shelf]
Anger Stupid Mom and Dad. If they hadn't moved us, none of this would have happened. Who's with me?
[Anger gestures the idea to Fear]
Fear Um... mmmmmmmmm... Nnnnnnnn... no.
[Anger gestures the idea to Disgust]
Disgust ...Yeah, okay. Let's do it.
[Anger puts the idea bulb into the console. Outside, Riley gets the idea and opens up her laptop]
Anger She took it. There is no turning back.
Disgust So... how are we going to get to Minnesota from here?
Anger Well, why don't we go down to the elephant lot and rent an elephant?
Fear Hey! That sounds nice!
Anger WE'RE TAKING THE BUS, NITWIT!
[Riley is looking up bus information on the San Francisco Greyhound Bus website]
Anger There is a bus leaving tomorrow. Perfect!
Disgust A ticket costs money. How do we get money?
Anger Mom's purse.
[Disgust gasps in horror]
Disgust You wouldn't!
Anger Oh, but I would. Where was it we saw it last?
[Anger recalls a memory of where the purse was. However, the memory of the Triple Dent Gum commercial comes up and its annoying song begins to play. Anger immediately becomes annoyed and slams on the console, startling Fear]
Anger NO!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joy Hey! Hey, look at me. Did you mean what you said before?
Riley's Imaginary Boyfriend I would die for Riley. I would die for Riley.
Joy Yeah, yeah, okay, haircut. Time to prove it!
[stuffs him in a bag]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Anger has just gotten an idea to make Riley happy again]
Anger Wait a minute. WAIT A MINUTE!
[He goes over to the shelf and browses for a second before grabbing an idea bulb]
Anger AH-HA! Ho ho ho!
Fear What is it?
Anger Oh nothing. Just the best idea ever!
Disgust What?
Anger All the good core memories were made in Minnesota. Ergo, we go back to Minnesota and make more. TA DA!
Fear Wait wait wait, you're saying we... run away?
Anger Well, I wouldn't call it that, I'd call it the "Happy Core Memory Development Program"!
Fear You can't be serious!
Anger Hey! Our life was perfect until Mom and Dad decided to move to... San Fran-Stinktown!
Fear But... But I mean, it's just so drastic...
Anger Need I remind you of how great things were there?
[Anger walks over to the console and begins typing to call up a memory]
Anger Our room... Our backyard... Our friends!
[a memory comes up. It is the TripleDent Gum commercial. Its annoying jingle begins to play]
Anger DID I ASK FOR THE GUM COMMERCIAL?
[Anger slams down on the console, ending the memory's playback abruptly]
Anger Anyway, it was better, that's my point.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Disgust Okay, we've got a group of cool girls at 2 o'clock.
Joy How do you know?
Disgust Double ears pierced, infinity scarf.
Joy Whoa, is she wearing eye shadow?
Disgust Yeah, we wanna be friends with them.
Joy Let's go talk to them.
Disgust Are you kidding? We're not talking to them. We want them to like us!
Joy Oh, yeah. Wait, what?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anger [Upon seeing the bumper-to-bumper traffic in San Francisco] These are my kind of people!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Riley's Mind World has expanded]
Fear Hey, I'm liking this new view.
Anger Friendship Island has expanded. Glad they finally opened that Friendly Argument section.
Sadness I like Tragic Vampire Romance Island.
Disgust Fashion Island? Oh, everyone shut up.
Fear Boy Band Island? Hope that's just a phase.
Joy Say what you want, I think it's all beautiful.
Fritz All right. Here you go. Your new expanded console is up and runnin'.
Disgust Cool! Upgrade!
Fear Hey!
[Fear touches a button for censoring]
Fear Whoops, wait. Did I just do that?
Disgust Hey, guys? What's pub-er-ty?
Joy I don't know. It's probably not important.
Anger Whoa, I have access to the entire curse word library! This new console is the - -!
[Fear censors the curse word Anger said]
Fear Sorry. I did it again. My bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Joy [narrating] We've been through a lot lately, that's for sure. But we still love our girl. She has great new friends, a great new house. Things couldn't be better. After all, Riley's twelve now. What could happen?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[as Riley lies in her sleeping bag, a truck loudly drive by outside. The headlights can be seen shining through the room. Riley hides under the sleeping bag in fear]
Fear What was that? Was it a bear? It's a bear!
Disgust There are no bears in San Francisco!
Anger I saw a really hairy guy. He looked like a bear.
Fear Oh, I'm so jumpy, my nerves are shot!
Disgust Ew, I don't want to hear about your nerves!
Anger I'll tell you what it is. This move has been a bust.
Fear That's what I've been telling you guys! There are at least 37 things for Riley to be scared of right now!
Disgust The smell alone is enough to make her gag.
Anger I can't believe Mom and Dad moved us here!
Joy Look, I get it. You guys have concerns. But we've been through worse! Tell you what: let's make a list of all the things Riley should be HAPPY about!
Anger Fine. Let's see... this house stinks, our room stinks...
Disgust Pizza is weird here...
Sadness Our friends are back home...
Fear And all of our stuff is in the missing van!
Joy Oh c'mon, it could be worse...
Disgust Yeah, Joy. We could be lying on the dirty floor. In a bag.
Joy Okay, I admit it, we had a rough start. But think of all the good things that...
Anger No, Joy. There's absolutely no reason for Riley to be happy right now. Let us handle this.
Fear I say we skip school tomorrow and lock ourselves in the bedroom.
Disgust We have no clean clothes. I mean, no one should see us.
Sadness Yeah, we could cry until we can't breathe.
Anger We should lock the door and scream that curse word we know. It's a good one!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mom Your dad's under a lot of pressure, but if you and I can keep smiling, it would be a big help. We can do that for him. Right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joy [Looking over the Memory Dump she's about to fall toward] This is a really bad idea! No, Joy. Think positive...
[pauses]
Joy I'm positive this is crazy!
[Falls toward a trampoline down below]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mom The drive out was pretty fun. What was your favourite bit?
Anger Spitting out the car window!
Disgust Definitely not when Dad was singing.
Fear Wearing a seat belt!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Disgust [Seeing Riley about to eat a grape she dropped] Whoa, no way! We are not eating that.
Joy Disgust, it's fine. It passed the five-second rule.
Disgust The grape touched the ground. It's poison.
Joy Oh, come on. It barely touched the ground.
Disgust Wait, what? You know what else 'barely' touches the ground? Stray dogs!
Joy [wrestling the control lever back and forth with Disgust, causing Riley to stop and start putting the grape in her mouth] Hold on!
Disgust Toenail clippings! Roadkill! Hippies!
Joy No!
Disgust Dung beetles!
Joy Stop it!
Fear Uh, shouldn't we do something?
Anger Haha, no.
Joy It's a *grape*! It's not like we're eating broccoli.
Disgust Ugh, don't even go there.
Joy Or boogers.
Disgust You're evil!
[she gags and runs off]
Joy Or dog food.
Disgust [distantly] Shut your mouth!
[Joy pulls the lever causing Riley to pop the grape in her mouth]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joy Sadness! Sadness? Come on, Sadness, where are you? Okay, if I were Sadness, where would I be?
[as Sadness]
Joy Oh, everything is awful, and my legs don't work, and you have to drag me around while I touch all the...
[she spots a row of memory orbs that Sadness has touched and follows it]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Subconscious Guard Frank My hat feels loose.
Subconscious Guard Dave L, let me see.
Subconscious Guard Frank You got my hat? or, or is that your hat?
Subconscious Guard Dave Yeah, It's my hat.
Subconscious Guard Frank You sure? I don't know, look in the label.
Subconscious Guard Dave Yeah it says "My hat".
Subconscious Guard Frank Wait, it, it says "My hat"?
Subconscious Guard Dave "My hat" it says.
Subconscious Guard Frank That's what I wrote in my hat.
Subconscious Guard Dave What are you talking about?
Subconscious Guard Frank You've got my hat on.
Subconscious Guard Dave Okay, but it's my handwriting.
Subconscious Guard Dave [a few minutes go by inside the room where they keep Riley's darkest fears] Okay, but, it's my handwriting.
Subconscious Guard Frank No it isn't. That's my handwrit... I wrote that!
Subconscious Guard Dave No, but this one's my handwriting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cool Girl's Emotions Being cool is exhausting.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Sadness goes over to Bing Bong, who is sitting at the edge of the Memory Dump dejectedly]
Sadness I'm sorry they took your rocket. They took something you loved.
Bing Bong It's gone. Forever.
Joy Sadness! Don't make him feel worse!
Sadness [to Joy] Sorry.
Bing Bong It's all I had left of Riley.
Sadness I bet you and Riley had great adventures.
Bing Bong [choking up] Oh, they were wonderful. Once we flew back in time. We had breakfast twice that day.
Joy [annoyed] Sadness!
Sadness It sounds amazing. I bet Riley liked it.
Bing Bong She did. We were best friends.
Sadness Yeah. It's sad.
[Bing Bong hugs Sadness tightly and sobs]
Bing Bong I'm okay now. Come on. The train station is this way.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jangles Who's the birthday girl?
[Fear screams like a little girl and faints]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bing Bong We're taking the Train of Thought.
Joy The Train! Of course. That is so much faster, but how do we catch it?
Bing Bong Well, it kind of goes all over the place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Very last Lines]
[the dog sees the man having a nibble of the pepperoni pizza from Yeast of Eden. We zoom into the Dog's HQ]
Translated Subtitle [Dog's Joy] I smell food.
Translated Subtitle [Dog's Disgust] The man has food.
Translated Subtitle [Dog's Fear] Get the food.
[the Dog's Emotions, including his Sadness and Anger, all press the buttons to cause there dog to start chasing any toward the Pizza Man]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bing Bong I blow a mean nose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joy Riley's gone to sleep. Which is a good thing... When you think about it, because nothing else bad can happen while she's asleep. We'll be back to Headquarters before she wakes up. We'll just go across Friendship Island.
Sadness Oh, We'll never make it.
Joy No, no, no, don't obsess over the weight of life's problems! Remember the funny movie where the dog dies? Sadness, we don't have time for this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
