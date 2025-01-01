[from trailer]
Riley
[Disgust pushes a button and pulls a short lever] School was great, all right?
Fear
What was that? I though you said we were gonna "act casual".
Mom
Riley! Is everything okay?
[Riley sighs]
Father's Fear
Sir, she just rolled her eyes at us!
Father's Anger
All right, make a show of force, I don't want to have to put the foot down.
Father's Fear
No! Not the foot...
Dad
Riley, I do not like this new attitude.
Anger
Oh, I'll show you attitude, old man!
Fear
No! no, no! Stay happy!
[He gets punched by Anger, and Anger pushes a red button hard]
Riley
What is your problem? Just leave me alone!
Mother's Sadness
Sir, reporting high levels of sass!
Father's Anger
Take it to DEFCON 2!
Riley
DEFCON 2!
Dad
I don't know where this disrespectful attitude came from.
Anger
You want a piece of this, Pops?
Riley
Yeah, well...
Father's Anger
Prepare the foot!
Father's Fear
Keys to safety position!
[Father's emotions unlocks the foot and Father Fear is about to ready to hit the red button]
Father's Fear
Ready to launch on your command, sir!
Riley
[Anger hardly yells and pulls the lever as the explosion on the top of his head is on fire] Just shut up!
Father's Anger
Fire!
[Father Fear pushes the red button that releases the foot down]
Dad
That's it! Go to your room!
[Riley storms off]
Father's Fear
The foot is down. The foot is down. Whoo!
[Father's emotions cheered]
Father's Anger
Good job, gentleman. That could have been a disaster.
Mother's Sadness
Well, that was a disaster.