Expecting
Expecting Movie Quotes
Expecting Movie Quotes
Dr. Grayson
You have been coming in here for over a year, and I don't think any of us really ever said anything. It's like we're talking about the weather.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andie
I'm sorry if you felt ganged-up on. But we all had plans.
Lizzie
Yeah? What were yours?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Last lines]
Andie
Is Justin legal yet?
Lizzie
He's got another couple of weeks.
Andie
Yeah? Send him my way.
Lizzie
I will. His French is very very good. Getting better all the time.
Andie
Action's a little slow these days. I'm happy to go a little bit younger.
Lizzie
Well, you gotta do what you gotta do.
Andie
You know, I think my dad's new girlfriend is actually younger than Justin.
Lizzie
Oh my god!
Andie
[laughs] No, I'm serious. Do you know that they actually have a kid on the way?
Lizzie
*No* way!
Andie
No, really. It's weird, because I don't know if she's sure how babies get made.
[Lizzie laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
