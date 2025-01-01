Menu
Dr. Grayson You have been coming in here for over a year, and I don't think any of us really ever said anything. It's like we're talking about the weather.
Andie I'm sorry if you felt ganged-up on. But we all had plans.
Lizzie Yeah? What were yours?
[Last lines]
Andie Is Justin legal yet?
Lizzie He's got another couple of weeks.
Andie Yeah? Send him my way.
Lizzie I will. His French is very very good. Getting better all the time.
Andie Action's a little slow these days. I'm happy to go a little bit younger.
Lizzie Well, you gotta do what you gotta do.
Andie You know, I think my dad's new girlfriend is actually younger than Justin.
Lizzie Oh my god!
Andie [laughs] No, I'm serious. Do you know that they actually have a kid on the way?
Lizzie *No* way!
Andie No, really. It's weird, because I don't know if she's sure how babies get made.
[Lizzie laughs]
