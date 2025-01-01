Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Ninja, a Band of Assassins Ninja, a Band of Assassins Movie Quotes

Ninja, a Band of Assassins Movie Quotes

Kotaro Goemon, what does a ninja live for?
[Continues]
Kotaro Starting as a innocent toddler, he must endure hard training in ninjutsu... then he's sent to serve some warlord in the east or some daimyo in the west... and does so knowing that his life is always at risk. If he is captured, he must endure exquisite tortures, and yet not divulge the truth. Rather than disclose his name, he will intently seek death instead. When escape is no longer possible...
Ishikawa Goemon [Goemon continues] "He will burn his face with fire... and if fire be not at hand, he will disfigure his face with his sword... and thus, no one will ever know his true identity... He was born in darkness and he will die in darkness... This is the path of the ninja's life, it is the path of death".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sandayû Momochi [In his guise as Fujibayahi Nagato] A samurai's most prized virtue is the ability to indulge in shame. A Ninja, on the other hand, in order to complete a mission... must be crafty, deceptive, dishonest... and commit whatever vile deeds are necessary.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ichikawa Raizō VIII
Yūnosuke Itō
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more