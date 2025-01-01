Barb
[talking about the Chucky doll being sent to the house]
It was obviously sent here by mistake; it must belong to someone else. And Alice, you already have too many dolls as it is...
Alice
Yeah, but, Chucky's my friend till the end!
Ian
Well I for one think it's a real nice gesture.
[pause]
Ian
Thank you, Auntie Nica!
[off Barb's look]
Ian
It's a doll. What's the worst that can happen, huh?
Chucky
[In his Good Guy voice]
I like to be hugged!
Alice
I love to hug you too, Chucky!
[as she hugs him tightly to her, Chucky's eyes eerily start to grow wide]
Alice
[looks confused]
What's that, Chucky?
[has the doll pressed against her ear, as if listening to what he's saying]
Alice
Oh, Chucky wants to know what's for dinner!