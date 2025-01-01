Alice [praying] Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take. God bless Jill, Grandma, and especially Auntie Nica. Amen.

Barb What about Chucky?

Alice Chucky says there is no God.

Barb What?

Alice He said life's a bitch and then you die bleeding like a stuck pig.

Barb Alice! You know it's not nice to curse!

Alice I didn't curse mommy, Chucky did.

[looks over at Chucky, then back at Barb]

Alice Mommy, am I going to die?

Barb No, sweetie, no!

Alice But Grandma died, and Chucky says we're all going to die.

Barb Alice, who really told you that? Was it Jill?

Alice No.

Barb Was it your daddy?