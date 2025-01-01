Menu
Curse of Chucky Movie Quotes

Curse of Chucky Movie Quotes

Chucky 25 years. Since then a lot of families have come and gone. The Barclays, the Kincaids, the Tillys. But Nica, your family was always my favorite. And now, you're the last one standing. So to speak.
[laughs evilly, then looks down at Nica]
Chucky You know, you remind me a lot of Andy Barclay. He was a whiney little bitch just like you.
Nica Did you kill him too?
Chucky More or less. I killed his childhood. And the truth is, I killed you 25 years ago, didn't I, Nica? You haven't been living. You can't call this living. You've just been on life support. Time to pull the fucking plug.
Nica [lifts her head up, looking at him] So, you never actually killed Andy Barclay, did you?
Chucky [steps back some] What?
Nica You know it's called Completion Anxiety. It's very common in males. You are a male, aren't you?
Chucky [glares] Oh, I'm gonna kill you slow.
Nica [laughs] Oh, now I get it. 25 years, must have been the slowest murder in history. I mean, what are you waiting for? A sign from God?
[last lines]
Andy Barclay [aims a shotgun in Chucky's face] Play with this.
Chucky Andy!
[fires gun, screen goes black]
Alice [praying] Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake, I pray the Lord my soul to take. God bless Jill, Grandma, and especially Auntie Nica. Amen.
Barb What about Chucky?
Alice Chucky says there is no God.
Barb What?
Alice He said life's a bitch and then you die bleeding like a stuck pig.
Barb Alice! You know it's not nice to curse!
Alice I didn't curse mommy, Chucky did.
[looks over at Chucky, then back at Barb]
Alice Mommy, am I going to die?
Barb No, sweetie, no!
Alice But Grandma died, and Chucky says we're all going to die.
Barb Alice, who really told you that? Was it Jill?
Alice No.
Barb Was it your daddy?
Alice No, it was Chucky.
Nica You're Charles Lee Ray.
Chucky My friends call me Chucky.
Nica You're dead.
Chucky No, you're are.
Nica Why us?
Chucky Didn't your mother even mention me? I'm an old friend of the family.
Barb [after Chucky runs up to her with his knife] Oh, my God. Alice.
Chucky Alice is mine. Now she knows...
[peels the rest of his disguise off]
Chucky ...there is no God.
Chucky [looks at Barb] You have your mother's eyes. And they were always too FUCKING CLOSE TOGETHER!
[violently stabs his knife into Barb's eye]
Alice Chucky, I'm scared.
Chucky [laughs evilly] You fucking should be.
Chucky [turns to Nica after murdering Ian] Your turn.
[Chucky charges at Nica while yelling]
Nica [Nica lifts up her paralyzed knees as Chucky swings the axe at her; he slashes her legs but she can't feel the blow. He looks up at Nica, stunned; Nica rips the duct tape off her mouth] My turn.
[Nica hits Chucky to the floor; she pulls the axe out of her flesh and decapitates Chucky with the axe]
Alice Chucky, you found me!
Chucky I told you I would.
Alice Where's Grandma?
Chucky In the cellar.
Alice What's she doing down there?
Chucky Nothing.
Alice Chucky, Mommy and Daddy are dead. Aunty Nica killed them.
Chucky But I'm your friend to the end, Alice. And now it's time to play.
Alice Hide-and-Seek?
Chucky Hide the Soul. And guess what? You're it.
Alice Why do I always have to be it?
Chucky Because you're somebody that no one would ever suspect. Now, close your eyes.
Alice They'll never find me in here, Chucky. This is the best game of hide-and-seek ever.
Chucky Just keep your fucking mouth shut.
Alice Chucky, stop cursing.
Chucky [during a flashback when Charles Lee Ray kidnapped Nica's mother when she was pregnant with her] It's gettin' late, and I'm gonna go pick up Barbie at day-care.
Sarah No!
[pause]
Sarah I mean, shouldn't we have some time alone together?
Chucky What about family time?
Sarah Later...
[pause]
Sarah Right now I want to have you all to myself.
Chucky Sarah. Sarah, you've had me all day!
Sarah It isn't enough.
Chucky That's a selfish fucking attitude for a mother to take!
Sarah You don't wanna share me with her?
Chucky No. No. Well, what's gonna happen when the baby comes? Are you gonna keep her from me, too?
[pause]
Chucky Because that would be very hurtful to me!
[pause]
Chucky And you wouldn't wanna see me get hurt, would you? Would you? Would you?
Chucky Women. Can't live with 'em. Period.
[laughs evilly]
Tiffany They never learn.
[to Chucky in the plastic evidence bag]
Tiffany So, who's next?
Chucky It's time to play!
Nica Barb, put him down!
[pause]
Nica Look, I know that this sounds nuts, but that doll- I think that there's something in it!
Barb [Barb is standing on the upstairs balcony holding the Chucky doll] Wait a second!
[pause]
Barb You know about this?
[referring to Chucky]
Nica Well... I think I do...
Barb You know what's in this?
Nica [stunned] Do you?
Barb Why didn't you tell me?
Nica I'm trying to tell you...
Barb Wait, wait! When did you find out?
Nica [frantic] What does it matter?
Barb It matters to me!
[pause]
Barb It matters to me that my own sister is out to get me!
Nica No! No, no, no, you don't understand! This...
Barb Oh, I understand perfectly. I understand you resent the fact that I actually have a life!
Nica No, Barb, this isn't about anything that...
Barb Well, you know what, Nica? It isn't my fault. Okay? What happened to you isn't my fault!
[pause]
Barb And it isn't my fault that you dropped out of school, and it isn't my fault that you chose to never leave this goddamned house! I mean, what the hell were you waiting for, a sign from God?
Nica No, Barb! Just put the fucking doll down!
Chucky [In his Good Guy voice] Life is short!
Post Office Worker Next.
Tiffany Good afternoon.
Post Office Worker Three-day, two-day, or overnight?
Tiffany Overnight. It's extremely urgent.
Post Office Worker Fragile?
Tiffany Surprisingly not.
Post Office Worker Approximate value?
Tiffany Well, my mother always used to say you can't put a price on love.
Post Office Worker Under 250, then. Would you like to insure the package?
Tiffany Oh, that won't be necessary.
Post Office Worker It protects you and it protects the recipient.
Tiffany I doubt that.
[chuckles]
Post Office Worker Perishable goods? Live animal?
Tiffany Just put "other."
Chucky Say "hi" to the little woman for me.
Nica [Holding the knife at Chucky] You wanna play, motherfucker? Let's play!
Nica Barb?
[pause]
Nica Barb!
[Barb approaches from the top stairs balcony holding Chucky]
Nica Barb, where's Alice?
Barb Playing fucking hide-and-seek.
Nica [from the bottom of the stairs] Barb, put him down!
Barb What is wrong with you?
Nica [hysterical] I know this sounds nuts but that doll- I think there's something in it!
Chucky [quietly] Nica.
[laughs evilly]
Chucky I'm gonna get you.
Chucky [Sarah had apparently grassed Charles to the cops after Charles sees them arrive at his lair] Why? Why would you want to destroy this family?
Sarah You destroyed my family!
[spits at him]
Chucky No. I told you. I always had a thing for families. Especially kids.
[Chucky stabs Sarah's womb]
Nica [Realizing why she's paralyzed] You did this to me?
Chucky No, Nica. YOU did this to me. You and your mommy.
[Flashback to the toy store scene from the original film]
Chucky She betrayed me. Got me killed. But I knew a way to come back. Took me 25 years. But believe me, it was worth the wait.
Barb [talking about the Chucky doll being sent to the house] It was obviously sent here by mistake; it must belong to someone else. And Alice, you already have too many dolls as it is...
Alice Yeah, but, Chucky's my friend till the end!
Ian Well I for one think it's a real nice gesture.
[pause]
Ian Thank you, Auntie Nica!
[off Barb's look]
Ian It's a doll. What's the worst that can happen, huh?
Chucky [In his Good Guy voice] I like to be hugged!
Alice I love to hug you too, Chucky!
[as she hugs him tightly to her, Chucky's eyes eerily start to grow wide]
Alice [looks confused] What's that, Chucky?
[has the doll pressed against her ear, as if listening to what he's saying]
Alice Oh, Chucky wants to know what's for dinner!
Alice [after eating the chili] Hmm. Hmmmm...
Nica Alice, honey, is something wrong?
Alice It tastes funny.
[pause]
Alice Maybe we put too much oregano in.
Barb [laughs] Alice, sweetheart, it's not that bad.
[pause]
Barb Eat it.
Father Frank [after excusing himself from dinner] I'll see you all in the morning... at the cemetery.
[first lines]
Sarah [doorbell rings; Nica sits occupied on her laptop, surfing travel websites] Nica?
[doorbell keeps ringing]
Sarah Nica, there's somebody at the door.
Nica I'm busy!
Sarah Nica, please!
Nica [annoyed] God.
[Nica wheels herself away from her laptop and goes to answer the door]
Sarah What are you doing that's so important?
Nica I was playing solitaire...
Sarah The computer cheats, you know.
Nica Yeah, well, I'm used to that.
Nica [after flirting with the delivery guy at the door] Was that guy hitting on me?
Sarah Baby, you're beautiful...
Nica [smiles] Thank you, but I... I think that guy was hitting on me. Maybe I should go ask him out.
Sarah Nica, he was just being nice!
[Nica glares]
Sarah I'm sorry. Oh, honey, I just don't ever want to see you get hurt.
Nica [Sarah observes her package] I thought you swore off the Home Shopping Network.
Sarah I haven't bought anything in three weeks.
Nica Maybe you have a secret admirer.
Sarah You sound threatened.
Nica No. Not at all...
[pause]
Nica I just wouldn't want to see you get hurt.
Barb Mom left the house to both of us.
Nica So?
Barb So...
[pause]
Barb I think we should consider selling.
Nica [astonished] What are you talking about?
Barb Nica, this place is fabulous. It's so much closer to us, we'd get to see you way more often. And with your half of what we could get for the house, you'd be set for the rest of your life.
Nica This isn't about me. This is about money...
Barb Well, you know we've been struggling. Print media is dead. lan's working at Starbucks! We're going to have to send Alice to public school. And she so had her heart set on St. Bridget's. I don't want to deprive my child...
Nica You have a live-in nanny!
Barb Well, actually, that's not really working out.
Nica Barb, this is my home!
Barb Nica, I know this is hard! But do you really think you can manage here all by yourself? Mom would have wanted you to be taken care of. That's all she ever wanted...
