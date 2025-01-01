Irving ZismanSells com... he couldn't sell pussy on a troop train.
Irving Zisman[to Billy at the diner]I think all this bacon is getting to Grandpa.
[farts]
Irving Zisman[while making a ham sandwich in the store]Now, let's get some damn mustard.
Billy[after Irving defecates on the restaurant wall]EW, GRANDPA, YOU *SHARTED*!
Irving Zisman[to a woman] You know when I was overseas, when you used to sleep with a prostitute, they would squeeze lime juice on your schmeckle to see if you had any diseases. And if you went, "Ooooowww" it means you got something 'cause the cuts burn. I never went "Ooooowww", but one time. It's all cleared up now, though. Ma'am, it's all cleared up.
Bingo Woman #1Oh, okay.
Irving ZismanAlright. Just to prove to you I don't have anything , ladies, I'm gonna squeeze this lime juice on my schmeckle right now.
Bingo Woman #2Oh my god!
Irving ZismanOkay. Watch this. Watch this. Here it goes. Here it goes! Nothing. Nothing. I got nothing. That is free advertising right there. It did sting a little when it got to my bunghole though, I'll tell you that. That's just between us girls. I'm gonna have to have that checked out.
[first lines]
Billy[at the law office] You know what I wanna be when I grow up?
LadyWhat?
BillyA fisherman. I want to go fishing everyday 'till I'm rich so I can move right next to the jailhouse so I can be close to my mommy. She got arrested for drugs again, so she has to go back.
LadyI'm sorry to hear that.
[gives Billy an awkward look]
Irving ZismanSir, can you help me? Can you help me, sir? I don't expect you to understand but I have my penis stuck in the soda machine!
Billy[while pushing his drunken grandpa in a shopping cart down the street]You shouldn't drink so much.
Irving Zisman[after putting his dead wife in his trunk] Can we say a prayer? Lord, please look after Billy and I on our journey with Ellie. And Lord, please look after these men because they were very sweet... and also accomplices to probably what was... technically a crime, but... we're not gonna say anything...
James[walks away] Come on, man! Are you serious?
Irving Zisman[continues with his prayer] In your name we pray. Amen.
Irving Zisman[upon hearing his wife had died]Oh. I thought she'd *never* die!