The Art of the Steal Movie Quotes

Crunch Calhoun If you've got no trust, then what do you got?
Nicky Calhoun I'm Nicky. Paddy, Francie, Crunch.
Ponch Some shitty aliases, you all sound like chocolate bars. Where is Twix?
Interpol Agent Bick Let me ask you a question. You ever seen the inside of Sing Sing?
Francie Tobin I haven't
Interpol Agent Bick Cause I know a lot of guys who would like to fuck you inside there.
Francie Tobin You hitting on me?
Francie Tobin Interpol? Fucking Interpol? I'm not going to fucking prison! I'm not cut out for that shit. Have you seen these fucking arms, man? These wet noodles will prevent very few prison rapes.
