Kinoafisha
Films
The Art of the Steal
The Art of the Steal Movie Quotes
The Art of the Steal Movie Quotes
Crunch Calhoun
If you've got no trust, then what do you got?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nicky Calhoun
I'm Nicky. Paddy, Francie, Crunch.
Ponch
Some shitty aliases, you all sound like chocolate bars. Where is Twix?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Interpol Agent Bick
Let me ask you a question. You ever seen the inside of Sing Sing?
Francie Tobin
I haven't
Interpol Agent Bick
Cause I know a lot of guys who would like to fuck you inside there.
Francie Tobin
You hitting on me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francie Tobin
Interpol? Fucking Interpol? I'm not going to fucking prison! I'm not cut out for that shit. Have you seen these fucking arms, man? These wet noodles will prevent very few prison rapes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kurt Russell
Matt Dillon
Devon Bostick
Jason Jones
Jay Baruchel
