Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Bad Words Bad Words Movie Quotes

Bad Words Movie Quotes

Guy Trilby [to a mother who swore in the presence of Chai] Why don't you take your potty mouth, go locate your pre-teen cock-sucking son and stuff him back up that old blown-out sweat sock of a vagina and scoot off back to whatever shit-kicking town you came from!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy Trilby You sleep good dickhead?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy Trilby Hey, Moms, let's break out the rubber pillowcases tonight. Little pricks, you're gonna be countin' tears, not sheep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy Trilby [to Chaitanya] If you don't point your curry hole that way, and sit your fucking ass back down in that seat, I'm gonna tell the captain that your bag is ticking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chaitanya Chopra Do you remember your winning word? I'm Chaitanya, remember?
Guy Trilby I can't do it again, Shwarma.
Chaitanya Chopra Chaitanya. How about just your favorite word?
Guy Trilby I'm serious pal.
Chaitanya Chopra You don't have one?
Guy Trilby I don't. Nope. Sorry.
Chaitanya Chopra Mine is subjugate. It just sounds so cool, you know? Subjugate. Subjugate. Subjugate. What's yours?
Guy Trilby How about 'shut the fuck up?'
Chaitanya Chopra Well, that's four words - a sentence, really.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny Widgeon I was wondering what the grammatical significance of that sentence is: "Why run from fire ants?"
Guy Trilby Well, every vowel's in there, starting with the u, going to the a. Right, it's backwards?
Jenny Widgeon ...Well, I guess it's pretty easy, y'know, for a sentence. Y'know, I wish there was one word that had all the vowels in it in alphabetical order.
Guy Trilby "Facetious."
Jenny Widgeon Sonofabitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Trilby gives Dr Bowman a letter]
Dr. Bowman [rips up the letter] What could YOU give me that would be so interesting to read?
Guy Trilby [disappointed] Well, there's a part in there about me being your son.
[walks off]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chaitanya Chopra This soda pop is so delicious.
Guy Trilby I'd just say soda, otherwise you're gonna get raped.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Proctor at Spelling Bee So, are you a judge?
Guy Trilby No. I'm the WINNER.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jenny Widgeon I wouldn't let you near my vagina again if you gave me a million dollars!
[cut to Guy and Jenny having sex in the shower]
Jenny Widgeon Don't look at me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy Trilby I'm not that good at a lot of stuff. Especially thinking things through. And that's why this plan was so shitty. But my feelings were hurt, and I'm glad I at least did something about it. Making bad decisions is nothing new to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chaitanya Chopra Not everything is about winning.
Guy Trilby I know that's true. Closure is pretty nice too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy Trilby Bill Bowman will never forget who I am. And I think that this is the bare minimum that a son can expect from his father, don't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Guy Trilby [narrating] I'm not that good at a lot of stuff. Especially thinking things through. And that's why this plan was so shitty. But my feelings were hurt, and I'm glad I at least did something about it. Making bad decisions is nothing new to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more