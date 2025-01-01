Guy Trilby[to a mother who swore in the presence of Chai]Why don't you take your potty mouth, go locate your pre-teen cock-sucking son and stuff him back up that old blown-out sweat sock of a vagina and scoot off back to whatever shit-kicking town you came from!
Guy TrilbyI'm not that good at a lot of stuff. Especially thinking things through. And that's why this plan was so shitty. But my feelings were hurt, and I'm glad I at least did something about it. Making bad decisions is nothing new to me.
Guy TrilbyI know that's true. Closure is pretty nice too.
Guy TrilbyBill Bowman will never forget who I am. And I think that this is the bare minimum that a son can expect from his father, don't you?
[first lines]
