Sophia Stella Bradshaw says no one's really supposed to live at a motel. You're supposed to stay one or two nights, and then leave and go back to your real house.

Chloe Stella Bradshaw said that?

Sophia Yes.

Chloe How many bathrooms do you think Stella Bradshaw has at her house?

Sophia I don't know.

Chloe Maximum two. You know how many bathrooms you have? Twenty two. That's more than they have in Buckingham Palace. You know what that makes you? A princess.

Sophia Mom, you're crazy.