Films
Cold Comes the Night
Topo
Your half.
[sets bag down]
Chloe
Why are you doing this?
Topo
Because good help is hard to find.
Sophia
Stella Bradshaw says no one's really supposed to live at a motel. You're supposed to stay one or two nights, and then leave and go back to your real house.
Chloe
Stella Bradshaw said that?
Sophia
Yes.
Chloe
How many bathrooms do you think Stella Bradshaw has at her house?
Sophia
I don't know.
Chloe
Maximum two. You know how many bathrooms you have? Twenty two. That's more than they have in Buckingham Palace. You know what that makes you? A princess.
Sophia
Mom, you're crazy.
Chloe
Crazy like a fox.
[last lines]
Chloe
So baby, you know what I was thinking?
Sophia
No.
Chloe
I was thinking about what Stella Bradshaw said. And I think maybe she's right. Maybe people aren't supposed to live in motels.
Sophia
Mom! You're crazy.
Chloe
I know.
Chloe
I'm not gonna sit here in silence for the next however-many hours. And as long as you have that gun, I'm gonna be nervous. And as long as I'm nervous, I'm gonna talk.
Topo
You are afraid. And when you are afraid, you talk too much.
Topo
[presses a gun to Chloe's head]
I will count to five. If you are not out of car by then, you will not hear "five".
[first lines]
Sophia
I don't wanna go to school. I said I don't wanna go to school.
Chloe
Oh, is that what that was?
Sophia
Mom...
Chloe
You can't stay here with me all day, Sophia. You know how to do a lot of things. You are very smart. Smarter than me, definitely.
Sophia
Then why do I have to go to school?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Bryan Cranston
Alice Eve
Ursula Parker
