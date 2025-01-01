Menu
Cold Comes the Night Movie Quotes

Cold Comes the Night Movie Quotes

Topo Your half.
[sets bag down]
Chloe Why are you doing this?
Topo Because good help is hard to find.
Sophia Stella Bradshaw says no one's really supposed to live at a motel. You're supposed to stay one or two nights, and then leave and go back to your real house.
Chloe Stella Bradshaw said that?
Sophia Yes.
Chloe How many bathrooms do you think Stella Bradshaw has at her house?
Sophia I don't know.
Chloe Maximum two. You know how many bathrooms you have? Twenty two. That's more than they have in Buckingham Palace. You know what that makes you? A princess.
Sophia Mom, you're crazy.
Chloe Crazy like a fox.
[last lines]
Chloe So baby, you know what I was thinking?
Sophia No.
Chloe I was thinking about what Stella Bradshaw said. And I think maybe she's right. Maybe people aren't supposed to live in motels.
Sophia Mom! You're crazy.
Chloe I know.
Chloe I'm not gonna sit here in silence for the next however-many hours. And as long as you have that gun, I'm gonna be nervous. And as long as I'm nervous, I'm gonna talk.
Topo You are afraid. And when you are afraid, you talk too much.
Topo [presses a gun to Chloe's head] I will count to five. If you are not out of car by then, you will not hear "five".
[first lines]
Sophia I don't wanna go to school. I said I don't wanna go to school.
Chloe Oh, is that what that was?
Sophia Mom...
Chloe You can't stay here with me all day, Sophia. You know how to do a lot of things. You are very smart. Smarter than me, definitely.
Sophia Then why do I have to go to school?
