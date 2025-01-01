Menu
Last Love Movie Quotes

Last Love Movie Quotes

Pauline Laubie Why did you stop loving life?
Matthew Morgan Well, you don't love life itself. You love, uh, places, animals, people, memories, food, literature, music. And sometimes you meet someone... who requires all the love you have to give. And if you lose that someone, you think everything else is gonna stop too. But everything else just keeps on going. Giraudoux said, you can miss a single being, even though you are surrounded by countless others. Those people are like... like extras. They cloud your vision, they're a meaningless crowd. They... They're an unwelcome distraction. So you seek oblivion in solitude. But solitude only makes you wither.
Pauline Laubie So I'm an unwelcome distraction. I'm a cloud?
Matthew Morgan You are the only part of my life I haven't figured out yet.
Matthew Morgan You're beautiful. Obviously you're smart. And I can always tell when you're sad, because you hide behind your defiance when you are. When you're happy, all of you is happy. Even your hair. You don't have a mean bone in your body, and I thought they didn't make them like that any more. You're funny. When you listen, you look interested. You're kind. And you wear your heart on your sleeve, which can be terribly intimidating.
Matthew Morgan [turns back to his cooking] And you remind me of Joan.
Pauline Laubie I still think you're wrong, Matthew. I don't think you have everything in your life figured out.
Matthew Morgan Why would you think that, hmm? Tell me.
Pauline Laubie I think the day we figure out everything about our lives, is the day we die.
Pauline Laubie You shaved your beard.
Matthew Morgan Yeah. Don't you like it?
Pauline Laubie I do. But I liked your beard, it reminded me of my father.
Matthew Morgan I hope you like your father.
Pauline Laubie I did. He'd dead.
Matthew Morgan Oh, I'm sorry.
Pauline Laubie It was a long time ago.
Matthew Morgan I didn't realize that.
Matthew Morgan Your hair.
Pauline Laubie What?
Matthew Morgan It's so like my wife's hair.
Pauline Laubie Well, I hope you like your wife.
Matthew Morgan I did. She's dead.
Pauline Laubie Matthew, that's not funny.
Matthew Morgan I'm not kidding, she died, 3 years, 2 months, and 11 days ago.
Pauline Laubie What happened, Matthew?
Matthew Morgan I botched an attempted to self-medicate.
Pauline Laubie What does that mean?
Matthew Morgan It means I took too many sleeping pills. Or, too few. Depends on how you want to look at it.
Miles Morgan I did not need a teacher, I needed a father.
Matthew Morgan You know, you're gonna have to stop blaming me for everything that goes wrong in your life. All I ever wanted for you was to go out in the world and chase your dreams. Find adventure, fall in love, take risks. That's all I wanted for you.
Miles Morgan Why didn't you ever tell me that?
Matthew Morgan Because I didn't think I had to.
Pauline Laubie If I had a father like Matthew, I would be very happy.
Miles Morgan Why, because he's such a shining example of fatherhood?
Pauline Laubie That he's still alive.
Matthew Morgan All I knew was, I didn't want to be like my father. And I ended up just like him.
Pauline Laubie Your children and grandchildren don't want you to die, Matthew. And I don't want you to die. So you're out numbered. Have a rain check.
Matthew Morgan "Take" a rain check.
Karen Morgan You are my favorite brother.
Miles Morgan I'm your *only* brother.
Karen Morgan Details!
Matthew Morgan Goddamn it, Miles! What do you want from me?
Miles Morgan I want you to stop acting like you're the only one who lost her!
Miles Morgan I don't blame you, dad. I just wished I could say goodbye to her.
Matthew Morgan I wanted to say goodbye. I was there, I didn't know how.
Madame Léry Will you order maybe in French, have some practice?
Matthew Morgan Not if you're hungry.
[chuckles]
Pauline Laubie Would you maybe like me to walk you home? To give you a hand...
Matthew Morgan Thank you, that's not really necessary.
Pauline Laubie I really don't mind. I've got time.
Matthew Morgan [muttering to himself] See now, I'm now officially girl scout material.
Pauline Laubie Pardon?
Matthew Morgan They say you do, but I'll never grow into being a father.
Matthew Morgan There are few things more depressing than empty coat hangers.
[last lines]
Miles Morgan He left you the summer home.
Pauline Laubie I told him I didn't want it.
Miles Morgan Well, he always had a better idea. Listen, I have to go see my son. But, uh, I'll be back.
Pauline Laubie Okay.
Miles Morgan I'll come back for you Paulina.
Pauline Laubie Okay.
Miles Morgan Okay. Ready?
Miles Morgan You seem to know your way around here pretty well.
Pauline Laubie It's not heart surgery.
Miles Morgan Brain surgery.
