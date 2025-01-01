Matthew MorganWell, you don't love life itself. You love, uh, places, animals, people, memories, food, literature, music. And sometimes you meet someone... who requires all the love you have to give. And if you lose that someone, you think everything else is gonna stop too. But everything else just keeps on going. Giraudoux said, you can miss a single being, even though you are surrounded by countless others. Those people are like... like extras. They cloud your vision, they're a meaningless crowd. They... They're an unwelcome distraction. So you seek oblivion in solitude. But solitude only makes you wither.
Matthew MorganYou are the only part of my life I haven't figured out yet.
Matthew MorganYou're beautiful. Obviously you're smart. And I can always tell when you're sad, because you hide behind your defiance when you are. When you're happy, all of you is happy. Even your hair. You don't have a mean bone in your body, and I thought they didn't make them like that any more. You're funny. When you listen, you look interested. You're kind. And you wear your heart on your sleeve, which can be terribly intimidating.
Matthew MorganYou know, you're gonna have to stop blaming me for everything that goes wrong in your life. All I ever wanted for you was to go out in the world and chase your dreams. Find adventure, fall in love, take risks. That's all I wanted for you.